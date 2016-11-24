Datsik, T.I. and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Datsik, seen here at this year's Global Dub Festival at Red Rocks, will be at 1STBANK Center in February. Miles Chrisinger

Canadian DJ and producer Datsik, who's set to release his Sensei EP in December, brings his North American tour to the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, February 4, 2017, with Crizzly and Virtual Riot opening; tickets ($20-$75) are on sale now.

Rapper T.I. headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Wednesday, January 11; tickets ($49-$75) go on sale on Wednesday, November 23 at 10 a.m.

The Expendables are set to play three dates in the area, including Wednesday, January 11 at the Black Sheep, Friday, January 13 at the Aggie Theatre and Saturday, January 14 at the Gothic Theatre; tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, November 25 at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

The California Honeydrops: Wed., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

The Expendables: Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Joseph: With the Marshall McLean Band, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $20.

Lettuce: With Russ Liquid Test, Wed., March 1, 9 p.m., $25/$30.

PROF: With Willie Wonka, Metasota, Finding Novyon, Sun., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $15/$18



THE BLACK SHEEP

The Expendables: With Hirie, Tribal Theory, Wed., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., $22-$25.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

SafetySuit: With Armors, Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$15.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Dave & Scott's Bday Bash: Ft. Dave Watts (Motet), Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company / Allman Brothers), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff (Lettuce), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Gabe Mervine (Motet), Lyle Divinsky (Motet) and Nick Gerlach, Wed., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

J.WAIL (live band): Ft. Steve Molitz (Particle/Phil Lesh), Allen Aucion (Disco Biscuits) and Chris Littlefield (Karl Denson's Tiny Universe). With DrFameus, JJ Evanoff, Melody Lines, Linear Symmetry and Visus, Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Praang: Feat. Michael Travis and Jason Hann (SCI & EOTO), Steve Kimock and Jamie Janover, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $25/$30.

PROF: With Willie Wonka, Metasota, Finding Novyon, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $17/$20.

T.I.: Wed., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $49-$55/VIP $75.

Trollphace: With Trampa and Skism, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $30-$35.



1STBANK CENTER

Datsik: With Crizzly and Virtual Riot, Sat., Feb. 4, 6 p.m., $20-$75.



GOTHIC THEATRE

The Expendables: Hirrie, Tribal Theory, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$28.50.

Mustard Plug: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $14.50/$15.

Talib Kweli: With Styles P and K' Valentine, Sun., Jan. 29, 9 p.m., $26.40/$32.50.



HI-DIVE

A Celebration of Leonard Cohen: Sun., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $10.

Dressy Bessy: With Wheelchair Sports Camp, SPELLS, Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

NE-HI: Tue., April 18, 9 p.m., $10.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Enemy In I: With Sorry No Sympathy, Harkener, Victim Culture, Soviet Mothers, Sat., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $10.

The Hip Abduction: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $8/$12.



LARIMER LOUNGE



The Dustbowl Revival: Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Reese and Future Heroes: With SiD, Stagename, Wed., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $20.

Reverend Horton Heat: Feb. 21-25, 9 p.m.

Ryan Sambol (ex Strange Boys): Sun., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $8-$10.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

American Wrestlers: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $11-$13.



MARQUIS THEATER

Code Orange: With Youth Code, Lifeless, Of Feather and Bone, Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Common Kings: With ¡Mayday!, Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$24.

For the Love of Locals 12 - Holiday Toy Drive Edition: Featuring Tyler Paul Glasgow, Dearling, Brandon Whalen (of My Body Sings Electric), False Report, Amanda Hawkins, Eldren, Dear Me, This Broken Beat, Andy Sydow, Eian O'brien, Kinesics, Oscar Brian, Ian Mahan Neef, Thu., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $10.

The Griswolds: Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Lil Mouse: With JT Runnin Man & Akwa, Dro Esco, Lil Mall & French, Chicitychino, B2H & Bhrissy, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Owleye: With Conquer Everest, Bedford Falls, Dorsia, Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $10.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

360 Academy Food & Toy Drive: With Bad Engrish, Fast Eddy, Blackeyed Saints, Thu., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $10.

Hellgramites: With Falchemist, False Report, Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $10.

Rosedale: With Burnouts, Bipedal Approach, The Swifts, Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $10.

You Blew It!: With All Get Out, Free Throw, Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $12-$14.



OGDEN THEATRE

Infected Mushroom (live set): Sun., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., $25/$30.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

JDirty's Holiday Bash: Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.