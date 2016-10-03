Dave Matthews and Senator Tim Kaine Team Up For Denver Rally and Concert Next Week
Dave Matthews at an Obama rally in 2012.
Four years ago, Dave Matthews performed at an Obama rally at the Community College of Aurora. Matthews shows his support for the Democratic party again next Monday, October 10 when he teams up with senator and vice-presidential nominee Tim Kaine for a rally and concert at the National Western Complex at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
"They will highlight Hillary Clinton's plan to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," a press release stated.
The public can register to attend the event here.
