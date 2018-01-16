Dave Matthews Band Announces Tour, Two Colorado Concerts

Dave Matthews Band, which had a quiet 2017, is on the brink of dropping a new album and celebrating the release with a North American tour that includes a two-night Denver stand.
The jaunt starts on May 18 in the Woodlands, Texas, and ends at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 10. The Denver shows will take place at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 24 and 25.
A ticket pre-sale is under way online for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets for the summer tour purchased before May 17 include either a CD or a digital download of the new album.
General tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. and are available through AXS. For more information, go to the Dave Matthews Band website.
