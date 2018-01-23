David Byrne Joins Artists With Multinight Red Rocks Stands in 2018

Last week we reported about the five bands that had multinight stands at Red Rocks. Most were various stripes of roots or EDM acts. Today, January 23, David Byrne, frontman of the Talking Heads, announced that after his August 28 concert sold out he would be joining that cadre of artists with more than one Red Rocks show that includes Greensky Bluegrass, String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee, Avett Brothers and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

This announcement will come as welcome news to Westword readers griping about how Red Rocks offers up too many EDM acts and jam bands and not enough other fare.

Byrne's concerts will be celebrating the release of his new album, which comes out March 9, called American Utopia. Here's the song "Everybody's Coming to My House," from the new record: