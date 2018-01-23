David Byrne Joins Artists With Multinight Red Rocks Stands in 2018

Last week we reported about the five bands that had multinight stands at Red Rocks. Most were various stripes of roots or EDM acts. Today, January 23, David Byrne, frontman of the Talking Heads, announced that after his August 28 concert sold out he would be joining that cadre of artists with more than one Red Rocks show that includes Greensky Bluegrass, String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee, Avett Brothers and Tedeschi Trucks Band.
This announcement will come as welcome news to Westword readers griping about how Red Rocks offers up too many EDM acts and jam bands and not enough other fare.
Byrne's concerts will be celebrating the release of his new album, which comes out March 9, called American Utopia. Here's the song "Everybody's Coming to My House," from the new record:
The tour, which starts in New Jersey on March 3, will wrap up with his two night at the Rocks: Monday, August 27, and Tuesday, August 28.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
A full list of Byrne's dates is below:
3/3 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre SOLD OUT
3/4 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts SOLD OUT
3/6 Buffalo, NY Center For The Arts SOLD OUT
3/7 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre SOLD OUT
3/9 Waterbury, Ct Palace Theater SOLD OUT
3/10 Kingston, NY Ulster Performing Arts Center SOLD OUT
3/16 Santiago, CHI Lollapalooza (Chile)
3/18 Buenos Aires, ARG Lollapalooza (Argentina)
3/19 Teatro Gran Rex Buenos Aires (Argentina)
3/20 Teatro de Verano Montevideo (Uruguay)
3/24 Sao Paulo, BRA Lollapalooza (Brazil)
4/3 Mexico City MX Metropolitan Theater
4/5 Monterrey MX Auditorio Pabellon
4/7 Guadalajara, MEX Sonico Festival
4/14 Indio, CA Coachella
4/15 Tucson, AZ Centennial Hall
4/17 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theater
4/18 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center for the Arts
4/19 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater
4/21 Indio, CA Coachella
4/24 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House
4/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
4/27 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
4/28 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn
5/4 - 5/6 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees
5/6 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
5/8 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium
5/9 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
5/10 Durham PAC Durham, NC
5/12 Washington, DC The Anthem
5/13 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Arts
5/16 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater
5/17 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theater
5/19 Saskatoon, SASK TCU Place
5/20 Edmonton, ALB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
5/21 Calgary, ALB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
5/23 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theater
5/24 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
5/27 Portland, OR Keller Audiorium
5/28 Eugene, OR Hult Center
5/30 Salt Lake City, UT Capitol Theatre
6/2 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theater
6/5 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center
6/7 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center for the Arts
6/8 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House
6/9 Indianapolis, IN Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater
6/14 Oxford, England New Theatre
6/15 Glasgow, Scotland Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
6/17 Birmingham, England Birmingham Symphony Hall
6/18 Manchester, England Manchester Apollo
6/19 London, England Eventim Apollo
6/22-23 Prague, Czech Republic Metronome Festival
6/25 Zagreb, Croatia INmusic Festival
6/26 Wien, Austria Museumsquartier
6/30 - 7/1 Ewijk, Netherlands Down The Rabbit Hole
7/5 - 7/8 Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter
7/6 Roskilde, Denmark Roskilde Festival
7/5 Gdynia, Poland Open'er Festival
7/11 Oeiras, Portugal Cool Jazz Festival
7/13 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao BBK Live Festival
7/13-14 Barcelona, Spain Cruilla Barcelona
7/17 Zürich, Switzerland Theater 11
7/19 Ravenna, Italy Ravenna Festival
7/20 Perugia, Italy Umbria Jazz Festival
7/21 Trieste, Italy Piazza UNita
7/27 Camden ,NJ XPoNential Music Festival
7/31 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
8/1 Shelburne, VT Shelburne Museum - The Green
8/3 Toronto, ONT Sony Center for the Performing Arts
8/5 Canandaigua, NY Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
8/8 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall
8/10 Detroit, MI Fox Theater
8/11 Huber Heightes, OH Rose Music Center
8/12 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
8/16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
8/18 San Jose, CA City National Civic Auditorium
8/24 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
8/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
