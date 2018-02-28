David Crosby Will Perform Stanley Concert Hall's First Summer Show

The Stanley Hotel, which continues to expand Estes Park's musical offerings, announced the first show in its summer music series at the historic Stanley Concert Hall: David Crosby.

The singer-songwriter, best known for his work with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, hasn't slowed down after decades of writing and performing, and he plans to showcase new material at the Stanley. In fact, he's thrilled about what he's been up to.