David CrosbyEXPAND
David Crosby
Henry Diltz

David Crosby Will Perform Stanley Concert Hall's First Summer Show

Westword Staff | February 28, 2018 | 9:49am
The Stanley Hotel, which continues to expand Estes Park's musical offerings, announced the first show in its summer music series at the historic Stanley Concert Hall: David Crosby.

The singer-songwriter, best known for his work with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, hasn't slowed down after decades of writing and performing, and he plans to showcase new material at the Stanley. In fact, he's thrilled about what he's been up to.

Last year, Crosby told Westword: "I’m very proud of CSN. Crosby, Stills & Nash is a good band. We did some good work. But it had got to the point of turning on the smoke machine and playing our hits, and we don’t like each other, so it’s not fun. These bands that I’m in now are pushing the envelope musically, and really doing fine work. And I’m happy all the time. That’s a pretty strong recommendation.”

Catch Crosby's contagious joy when he performs at  8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Stanley Hotel's concert hall.

General admission tickets, $85, and VIP tickets, $135, go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at the Stanley Live website. Hotel packages are also available.

