Dazzle Jazz Is Moving...But to Where?
|
Venus Cruz of the Greg Harris Vibe Quintet performing at Dazzle during the 2012 Westword Music Showcase.
Bert Ross
The jazz club Dazzle, which has been on Denver's music scene for nearly two decades, announced today that it is moving from its current location at 930 Lincoln Street to an as-yet undisclosed location.
Owner Donald Rossa wrote in a statement:
The love of what we do comes from things and people that inspire us. That includes the music that we curate from local and national music artists, and our guests that have made Dazzle their home. We have grown so much in the past 19 years that it is time that we get new spaces that allow for more growth and opportunities to build out our institution to better connect the artists' community and our guests. Our new locations to curate music will be announced April 3rd. In the meantime, come experience and celebrate Dazzle as it is now, and let's remember the great times of the past while we dream big dreams for our future.
Here's to the club's future, wherever it may be.
Related Location
930 Lincoln St.
Denver, CO 80203
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute)
TicketsSat., Mar. 25, 8:00pm
-
OG Maco
TicketsThu., Mar. 30, 7:00pm
-
Allegaeon
TicketsFri., Mar. 31, 7:00pm
-
"Forsaken: Victoria's Tenebrae Responsories"
TicketsFri., Mar. 31, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!