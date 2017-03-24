menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dazzle Jazz Is Moving...But to Where?

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 6 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Venus Cruz of the Greg Harris Vibe Quintet performing at Dazzle during the 2012 Westword Music Showcase.
Venus Cruz of the Greg Harris Vibe Quintet performing at Dazzle during the 2012 Westword Music Showcase.
Bert Ross
A A

The jazz club Dazzle, which has been on Denver's music scene for nearly two decades, announced today that it is moving from its current location at 930 Lincoln Street to an as-yet undisclosed location.

Related Stories

Owner Donald Rossa wrote in a statement:

The love of what we do comes from things and people that inspire us. That includes the music that we curate from local and national music artists, and our guests that have made Dazzle their home. We have grown so much in the past 19 years that it is time that we get new spaces that allow for more growth and opportunities to build out our institution to better connect the artists' community and our guests. Our new locations to curate music will be announced April 3rd. In the meantime, come experience and celebrate Dazzle as it is now, and let's remember the great times of the past while we dream big dreams for our future.

Here's to the club's future, wherever it may be.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
DazzleJazz Restaurant & Lounge
More Info
More Info

930 Lincoln St.
Denver, CO 80203

303-839-5100

www.dazzlejazz.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >