Dazzle Jazz Is Moving...But to Where?

The jazz club Dazzle, which has been on Denver's music scene for nearly two decades, announced today that it is moving from its current location at 930 Lincoln Street to an as-yet undisclosed location.

Owner Donald Rossa wrote in a statement:

The love of what we do comes from things and people that inspire us. That includes the music that we curate from local and national music artists, and our guests that have made Dazzle their home. We have grown so much in the past 19 years that it is time that we get new spaces that allow for more growth and opportunities to build out our institution to better connect the artists' community and our guests. Our new locations to curate music will be announced April 3rd. In the meantime, come experience and celebrate Dazzle as it is now, and let's remember the great times of the past while we dream big dreams for our future.