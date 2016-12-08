Dead & Company, PJ Harvey and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Dead & Company return to Folsom Field in June.
Brandon Marshall
Dead & Company, which features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, returns to CU Boulder's Folsom Field on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti are also part of the group. Tickets ($49.95-$139.50) go on sale Friday, December 16.
Neil Diamond brings his Fifty Year Anniversary World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday, July 21; tickets ($39.50-$150) go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m.
PJ Harvey, whose album The Hope Six Demolition Project was just nominated for a Grammy, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, May 2, as part of a fifteen-city tour in support of the record. Tickets ($39.50/$45) go on sale on Saturday, December 10, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology: Tue., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Blind Pilot: Tue., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $21/$25.
Break Science: Wed., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $18/$22.
City Hearts: Ft. Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porkchop, Sun., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad: With Na'an Stop, Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Late Night Radio: With Maddy O'Neal, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Terravita: With Knives, Facepuddle, Redskunk and Elctrx, Thu., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $12-$20.
Capitol Offense: With War Prayer, Thu., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Hieroglyphics: Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
American Aquarium: Tue., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Chicano Batman: With Sad Girl, Mon., April 10, 8 p.m., $15.
Dan Layus: Sun., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $20
Electric Guest: Sun., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $17.
Parachute: With Kris Allen, Sun., April 9, 8 p.m., $24.
Thundercat: Wed., Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $18.
Mogwai: live performance of the new album, Atomic, Sun., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., $25/$27.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology: Mon., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$22.
City Hearts: Ft. Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porkchop, Deep Jesus, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
The Dance Party Time Machine: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $15.
Doyle Bramhall II: Thu., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Jyemo Club: Wed., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $5/$10.
Passafire: With Satsang, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Sage the Gemini: Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Shakedown Street and My Blue Sky: A Night of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers: Benefit for the Denver Innocence Project, Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
John Abercrombie: Fri., Feb. 17, 7 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 7 & 9 p.m., $25.
Karrin Allyson: Tue., Jan. 24, 6 & 8 p.m.; Wed., Jan. 25, 6 & 8 p.m., $25.
Theo Bleckman: Sat., Feb. 11, 7 & 9 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 12, 6 & 8 p.m., $20.
Activate 2017: Featuring Yellow Claw, Herobust, Ill.gates, KJ Sawka, Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $25.
Falling in Reverse: With Issues, Motionless in White, Dangerkids and Dead Girl Academy, Sun., Feb. 5, 6 p.m., $28.50/$32.
PJ Harvey: Tue., May 2, 8:30 p.m., $39.50/$45.
Dead & Company: Fri., June 9, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., June 10, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$139.50.
Break Science: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad: With Na'an Stop, Wed., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $15/$17.
Whethan: Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $15.50/$18.50.
AFI: With Chain Gang of 1974 and Souvenirs, Sat., Jan. 28, 8:30 p.m., $27.99
Amaranthe: With Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, Smash Into Pieces, Tue., Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., $22.
Angel Olsen: With Chris Cohen, Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Frankie Ballard: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Geoff Tate: Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
The Orwells: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $19.
Trevor Hall: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $27-$30.
Why?: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $18.
Andy Shauf: Tue., March 28, 8:30 p.m., $13-$15.
The Dig: With Nico Yaryan, Mon., March 27, 8 p.m., $12.50.
Dorothy: Tue., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $12.50-$15.
Ian Moore: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
James McCartney: Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Khalid: Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$17.
Modern English: Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Vallis Alps: With Matt Maeson, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Chad Valley and Computer Magic: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
One Flew West: With Citra, Overslept, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Coast is Ours (EP Release): With Tethys, Hemingway Hero, Victim Culture, Bedford Falls, Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Color Canvas (EP release): With Viretta, Overslept, Sat., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
In Our Element: A New Year's Eve Hip Hop Celebration: Featuring Dante ThatGuy, Cash Gass Rod, Chief, Jay Triiiple, U.T.I.C.A, Rooftop York, Sid Madrid, live painting and DJ/breakdance performance, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Silver and Gold: Tue., Jan. 3, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Starset: Mon., Jan. 23, 6 p.m., $15-$18.
We the Kings: Mon., March 13, 7 p.m., $25-$79.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Rockissity: With Somewhere in Time, Fri., Dec. 23, 7 p.m., $10.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $35.
Neil Diamond: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$150.
Elephant Revival: With The Oh Hellos, Mandolin Orange, Sun., May 21, 5:30 p.m., $40-$45.
The Head & the Heart: With Grouplove, Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $43.50-$49.95.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: With Medeski Martin & Wood, Sat., April 29, 6:30 p.m., $42.50.
ODESZA: Sat., May 27, 6:30 p.m., $49.95.
SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Guns N' Roses: Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $35-$250.
Justin Bieber: Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Dashboard Confessional: With Vinyl Theater, Tue., Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$30.
The Decibel Magazine 2017 Tour: With Kreator, Obituary, Midnight, Horrendous, Tue., April 4, 6 p.m., $25-$30.
Mayday Parade: A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour. With Knuckle Puck, Milestones, Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., $24.99-$28.
Testament: With Sepultura, Prong, Sat., May 6, 6 p.m., $10.67-$140.
