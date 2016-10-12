Death From Above 1979 on Guilty Pleasures

Pamela Littky

Sebastien Grainger is one half of the Canadian dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979. After an extended hiatus, Death From Above returned to reclaim itsfuzzed-out throne with 2014's The Physical World. In support of the album, Death From Above has consistently hit the road, but what Grainger has been listening to may surprise you.

Westword: A guilty pleasure is a song that you think you should be embarrassed about liking, but you're not.

Sebastien Grainger: Wow. That's tough. Off the top of my head, I'm gonna say, "Ali Bomaye," by the Game.

Have you been a longtime fan of hip-hop, or is this something you have come across recently?

I definitely grew up listening to old-school hip-hop, '80s and '90s. It was never my first choice of music, but growing up with an eclectic group of friends — you show them what you're listening to and they show you theirs — I was exposed to it growing up as a kid. I don't often listen to it in this day and age, but I kind of stumbled across that song. The sample is phenomenal, and the man's just spitting fire. It's really, really powerful poetry in a very aggressive manner.

Has this motivated you to get into contemporary hip-hop?

Um...yeah! I try to dabble here and there. I want to be as versatile as possible and expose myself to as much as possible. So I don't typically limit myself by genre, you know? I kind of explore whatever feels good, or if hits me in a certain place, I'm gonna go for it.

As someone in a drum-and-bass band, have you ever thought about experimenting and making hip-hop beats?

I haven't physically done it, running Pro Tools or something like that, but I did work with one of my friends back in high school and a little bit after that. I was kind of the "eyes and ears," and he would put the rest of it together. So I definitely explored that creatively a little bit.

Was there a big hip-hop scene in Toronto when you were growing up?

I have no idea what the scene is like up there. I know Drake is from there; I guess they consider him hip-hop.

Barely. Have you guys gone out on tour with any groups that differ greatly in style or following from what you do?

Yeah, but we always try to go by the general rule of thumb that good music is good music. If there is at least some sort of parallel between us and another band, then we'll play with anybody. And typically you'll gain fans from them and vice versa.

I see you toured with Incubus and Deftones last year. Have you gained new Death From Above fans who until then hadn't heard of you?

Absolutely. Absolutely. I think that's one of the highest compliments you can receive, especially when one of the bands you're opening for is so different from what you're doing. To be able to intrigue a different kind of audience speaks volumes about the music.

I assume you can relate to that, too, since you're a big fan of the Game now.

See, there you go.

