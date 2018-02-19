Necropanther: Denver's Cat-Inspired Death-Metal Band

Necropanther lead guitarist Joe Johnson has a confession to make: "We are kind of a cat band."



"I have a cat," confirms Paul Anop, who sings and plays rhythm guitar. "I used to have a few other cats. Joe has cats. Haakon [Sjogren, drums] has cats. We like cats."



Aside from being a self-professed "cat band," the group chose the name Necropanther because it's memorable, and the bandmates wanted to avoid the trap that a lot of thrash and death-metal bands fall into, using a rehashed, unoriginal-sounding name. The musicians also picked Necropanther to prove that they didn't take themselves too seriously.

Nonetheless, these rockers do take themselves seriously when it comes to the music they make, including their latest record, Eyes of Blue Light, which was recorded and written as a collaborative effort between all of the musicians.

"It's about collaboration," says Johnson, regarding the band's new approach. "It's about everybody getting their voice heard and recognized and fulfilling their artistic needs, and even more than that, the thing that I think is the best is that we were able to write for each other and fulfill the artistic expectation that any one of us couldn't do on our own. That's what it is for me."