Decadence Night Two: Chainsmokers, Tiesto and a New Year
Miles Chrisinger

Prepare to Party: The Decadence 2017 Lineup Is Here

Kyle Harris | September 27, 2017 | 4:34pm
AA

Electronic-music fans, rejoice. Tickets are on sale for this year's Decadence, and the stellar lineup has been announced.

The annual festival, which rings in each new year, will take place once again at the Colorado Convention Center, on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31.

The Saturday lineup includes Bassnectar, Diplo, Gramatik, Justice, the Floozies, Getter, Louis the Child, Mark Farina, Space Jesus, Tchami, TroyBoi and W&W.

The Sunday, New Year's Eve lineup includes Armin van Buuren, Galantis, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, Zedd, Autograf, Bass Physics, Borgore, MORGAN PAGE and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Tickets, on sale now, are $89 to $129, or $179 to $259 for a two-day pass; purchase yours online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

