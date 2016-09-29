Decadence NYE 2017 Announces Lineup: Tiesto, GRiZ, Chainsmokers, Bassnectar

The first round of artists performing at this year's Decadence NYE in Denver has been announced! And it's shaping up to be a star-studded lineup of EDM superstars, including DJ Tiesto, hometown hero GRiZ, 2015 Westword Showcase headliner Flume, Bassnectar, Chainsmokers and Disclosure, to name a few. At the Colorado Convention Center for its third year, the epic New Year's Eve extravaganza will be bigger than ever. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 (tomorrow!), at 10 a.m.

The self-proclaimed "America’s Biggest New Year's Eve Celebration" takes over three cities in Colorado, Utah and Arizona for two nights: December 30 and 31.

Artists confirmed as of this writing: Bassnectar, Big Wild, Bob Moses, Chainsmokers, Disclosure, Eric Prydz, Flume, Griz, Kasbo, Keys N Krates, Marshmello, Phantoms, RL Grime vs Baauer, Snails, Tiesto and Zeds Dead.

Keep up with Decadence's Facebook page for new artist announcements, and relive last year's madness via our slideshow.