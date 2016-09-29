Decadence NYE 2017 Announces Lineup: Tiesto, GRiZ, Chainsmokers, Bassnectar
The first round of artists performing at this year's Decadence NYE in Denver has been announced! And it's shaping up to be a star-studded lineup of EDM superstars, including DJ Tiesto, hometown hero GRiZ, 2015 Westword Showcase headliner Flume, Bassnectar, Chainsmokers and Disclosure, to name a few. At the Colorado Convention Center for its third year, the epic New Year's Eve extravaganza will be bigger than ever. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 (tomorrow!), at 10 a.m.
The self-proclaimed "America’s Biggest New Year's Eve Celebration" takes over three cities in Colorado, Utah and Arizona for two nights: December 30 and 31.
Artists confirmed as of this writing: Bassnectar, Big Wild, Bob Moses, Chainsmokers, Disclosure, Eric Prydz, Flume, Griz, Kasbo, Keys N Krates, Marshmello, Phantoms, RL Grime vs Baauer, Snails, Tiesto and Zeds Dead.
Keep up with Decadence's Facebook page for new artist announcements, and relive last year's madness via our slideshow.
|
Decadence shenanigans never cease to amaze.
Miles Chrisinger
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Block Party In Downtown Greeley
TicketsFri., Sep. 30, 5:00pm
-
Bryce Merritt
TicketsSat., Oct. 1, 8:00pm
-
Angela Parrish
TicketsMon., Oct. 3, 7:00pm
-
Live at Oriental Theater
TicketsFri., Sep. 30, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!