Deep Purple and Judas Priest Announce Tour, Denver Stop

Deep Purple and Judas Priest both dropped new albums in 2017, and now the rock legends have announced a 25-city co-headlining tour across North America, which hits Denver September 23.
The tour launches on August 21 in Cincinnati and finishes up September 30, in Wheatland, California.
The Denver concert will be at the Pepsi Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, at Live Nation.
Below is a full list of dates:
8/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
8/22 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/24 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
8/25 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
8/27 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
8/29 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
8/30 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
9/1 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/2 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
9/5 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/6 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
9/8 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/9 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
9/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
9/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
9/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
9/16 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
9/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
9/20 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino
9/21 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs
9/23 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
9/26 — San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
9/27 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/29 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/30 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
