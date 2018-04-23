Deep Purple and Judas Priest Announce Tour, Denver Stop

Judas Priest performed at the Budweiser Events Center on April 11.

Deep Purple and Judas Priest both dropped new albums in 2017, and now the rock legends have announced a 25-city co-headlining tour across North America, which hits Denver September 23.

The tour launches on August 21 in Cincinnati and finishes up September 30, in Wheatland, California.

The Denver concert will be at the Pepsi Center.