Def Leppard and Journey Announce World Tour, Denver Concert

Nostalgic rockers alert: Def Leppard and Journey just announced a 58-city North American tour that will be making its way through Denver. Their Mile High show will be at Coors Field on July 21.
It's been twelve years since the two bands last joined forces on a co-headlining tour.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Ticket sales begin Saturday, February 3, at Live Nation.
Here's the full list of dates:
May 21: Hartford, Connecticut, XL Center
May 23: Albany, New York, Times Union Center
May 25: Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium
May 26: Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center
May 28: Cleveland, Ohio, Quicken Loans Arena
May 30: Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Bank Arena
June 1: Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre
June 2: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG Paints Arena
June 5: Raleigh, North Carolina, PNC Arena
June 6: Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena
June 8: Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live
June 9: Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
June 11: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center
June 13: New York, New York, Madison Square Garden
Jun 15: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
Jun 16: Baltimore, Maryland, Royal Farms Arena
July 1: Atlanta, Georgia, SunTrust Park
July 3: Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 4: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Summerfest
July 6: Memphis, Tennessee, FedExForum
July 7: North Little Rock, Arkansas, Verizon Arena
July 9: Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center
July 11: Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center
July 13: Detroit, Michigan, Comerica Park
July 14: Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field
July 16: Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena
July 18: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
July 19: Lincoln, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 21: Denver, Colorado, Coors Field
July 23: Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena
July 25: Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center
July 27: Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Field
July 28: Fargo, North Dakota, Fargodome
August 11: Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park
August 13: Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 15: Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena
August 17: Ft Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center
August 18: Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
August 20: Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
August 22: Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
August 24: St. Louis, Missouri, Busch Stadium
August 25: Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
August 27: New Orleans, Louisiana, Smoothie King Center
August 29: Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center
August 31: San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
September 1: Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
September 5: Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater
September 7: Phoenix, Arizona, Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 8: Las Vegas, Nevada, T-Mobile Arena
September 21: San Francisco, California, AT&T Park
September 23: San Diego, California, Petco Park
September 25: Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 26: Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena
September 28: Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
September 29: Seattle, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre
October 1: Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Arena
October 4: Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center
October 6: Los Angeles, California, The Forum
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!