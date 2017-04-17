Eleven Lit 4/20 Concerts in Denver

Denver goes big for 4/20 celebrations. Kyle Huninghake

What was once Colorful Colorado has been turning greener since recreational cannabis became legal, especially on 4/20. For music fans, the holiday has been attracting some of the greatest talent around, for block parties and concerts alike, making this state a place where you can match your extracurricular smoking activities with some of the best local and national music acts, all for the love of everything green.

Music lovers, here's what's going on:

4/20-friendly fans at Red Rocks. Eric Gruneisen

420 Eve on the Rocks

Wednesday, April 19

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Method Man and Redman, Flatbrush Zombies, Curren$y, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, $uicideboy$, Afroman and Probcause will take the stage at one of the largest 4/20 parties in the state. The show begins at 4:15 p.m., and tickets start at $45.

420 Rally in Civic Center Park. Kyle Huninghake

2Chainz at 420 Rally

Thursday, April 20

Civic Center Park

The 420 Rally in Civic Center Park will be one of the largest (and smokiest) gatherings in the city. Vendor Village will offer an assortment of merchandise and food. The festival opens at 10 a.m.; and 2Chainz starts at 2 p.m. The concert is free. Come early if you want a spot on the grass close to the stage.

DeadPhish Orchestra with Dead Floyd

Thursday, April 20

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1215 20th Street

Ophelia’s is hosting a show for all the Deadheads out there. It’ll be a night of local bands playing the music of the Grateful Dead, Phish and Pink Floyd. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Del the Funky Homosapien performing at the 2011 Westword Music Showcase. Aaron Thackeray

420 on the Block

Thursday, April 20

Golden Triangle

This block party spans several venues including Bar Standard, City Hall, Club Vinyl, the Church, Milk and the Living Room. Del the Funky Homosapien, Dumpstaphunk, Rusko, Cut Chemist, J Phlip and Don Carlos are some of the acts playing. Comedians Alex Falcone and Billy Wayne are part of the comedy lineup. There will also be a marketplace and a multitude of visual artists.

Method Man and Redman. Ken Hamblin

Method Man and Redman with Afroman

Thursday, April 20

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

2635 Welton Street

If you missed Method Man and Redman at Red Rocks the night before, you'll have a chance to see them in Denver, indoors, for 4/20. Tickets start at $42. The event begins at 9 p.m.

