Art Song and Puppet Theater Converge in "The Jabberwocky"

Eapen Leubner of the Denver Art Song Project has been doing what he can to promote the art-song genre in the Mile High City since 2015, performing across the Front Range, recording multiple albums and releasing videos.

His latest effort, a collaboration with Aaron Vega and the People's Theatre of Denver, is a music-video version of Lee Holby's "The Jabberwocky," based on the poem by Lewis Carroll.

The art-song genre typically involves a classically trained vocalist accompanied by a piano or another instrument; the songs are often musical renditions of poems. The Denver Art Song Project's performances are as likely to take place in bars as they are in churches or concert halls.