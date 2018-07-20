Arts & Venues Releases a Three-LP Red Rocks Live Album

Red Rocks Amphitheatre had a storied history long before U2 helped up the venue's profile when the band recorded its famous Under a Blood Red Sky concert there in 1983. A live recording of "New Year's Day" from that show is now part of Red Rocks Live, a compilation of live Red Rocks tracks that Denver Arts & Venues is releasing this week.

The album was originally launched to celebrate the venue's 75th anniversary in 2015; the three-LP limited-edition vinyl collection includes tracks from 1978 through 2014 by bands including the Grateful Dead, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Cake, the Lumineers, Leonard Cohen, Peter Gabriel and others.

“Red Rocks is such an iconic venue that every night produces a classic show,” Red Rocks marketing director Brian Kitts says in a statement. “The twenty tracks on Red Rocks Live represent a tiny sample from some really unique concerts. It’s by no means an exhaustive history. There are some cool tracks from great Colorado bands. Some of the artists featured are joining us again this season, and some voices we can now only hear on record,” Kitts continued. “We’re extremely grateful to the artists represented for allowing us to go back to their special time at Red Rocks.”