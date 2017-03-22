Denver Arts & Venues Jeopardized Red Rocks Customers' Personal Data

EXPAND Denver Auditor Tim O'Brien's recent audit of Red Rocks Amphitheater was largely positive. Tim O'Brien Facebook

An oversight by Denver Arts & Venues put Red Rocks customers' personal data at risk.

Arts & Venues failed to request a report from AXS Digital that would have allowed the city agency to determine if ticket-sales reporting from the subsidiary of the Anschutz Entertainment Group was accurate.

"In the absence of the assurance that would be provided by such a report, risk exists that the ticketing agency’s system could be compromised due to lack of effective system and operating controls," according to the review from the Office of the Auditor. "This may result in underreported ticket sales or breaches of Denver Arts & Venues’ customers’ personal data."

In 2014, AXS Digital contracted with Arts & Venues to be its exclusive ticketing agent for all city events, and the company "signed incentive agreements with the City to book entertainment talent into Denver venues," along with events promoter Live Nation, states the audit.

AEG, along with the music promoter Superfly, is exploring launching a new music festival on city-owned land at the Overland Golf Course, raising eyebrows about the relationship between the city and the entertainment giant. Kathleen MacKenzie, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Auditor, says the audit of Arts & Venues' Red Rocks contracts was unrelated to the proposed festival and was part of a recent effort, starting in 2015, to review the roughly 3,500 contracts the city signs each year.

After the audit, Arts & Venues requested the report and confirmed AXS Digital's ticketing system is "operating properly," says Jordan Bishop, a spokesman for the city agency. "The report gave us confidence that sales are being reported accurately and that customer data has been protected."

MacKenzie cannot confirm whether similar issues exist within other Arts & Venues-operated facilities, as the audit looked exclusively at the Red Rocks contract.

Most of the official audit of Denver Arts & Venues' oversight of Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the venue's relationship with Anschutz Entertainment Group was positive, which is far from the case in many of Denver auditor Timothy O'Brien's reviews of city agencies, including his look at Rocky Mountain Human Services, which he blasted for "shameful" misspending.

The audit of Red Rocks was based on Arts & Venues practices from 2015, in which the venue brought in $23.5 million, and 2016, in which it earned $31.2 million in revenue.

"Our auditors found that mostly things were working appropriately, but that there were a few things that could be done better," MacKenzie says.

In 40 percent of venue user agreements between Arts & Venues and events promoters — mainly AEG and Live Nation — the signature portion of the contract had not been collected before events took place, leaving Red Rocks, the city and promoters open to potential disputes. The city also waived interest fees it could have collected from event promoters for late payments to the city. Arts & Venues failed to document why it was waiving the fees — which the auditor notes was not a significant amount of money.

According to the audit, "When asked about these late payments, the Denver Arts & Venues Director of Finance explained that collection of interest on some late payments is not done when delays in payment are not considered to be substantial enough to warrant penalizing their two main promoters. However,

the venue user agreement requires collection of an interest penalty on any late payment.

Additionally, there was no documentation in the file explaining why the interest penalty was not collected."

Arts & Venues stated in the audit it would begin documenting waivers but did not say it would start collecting money owed to the city from AEG and Live Nation as the contract states.

