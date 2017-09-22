Watch Tyto Alba's New Music Video for "The Hunger"

It seems entirely appropriate that Denver indie-dream-pop outfit Tyto Alba is named after the Latin translation of “barn owl.” After all, that bird is elegant, thought to be highly intelligent (or at least bookish), and single-minded in its efficiency. There’s also an otherworldly beauty to the barn owl, not unlike the music of Tyto Alba.

“I think barn owls are beautiful, wonderful animals,” says vocalist and guitarist Melanie Steinway. “They have a lot of attributes that make them unique to the animal kingdom, such as the way their feathers are structured, [the way] they fly completely silently, the ability to turn their heads 270 degrees. They’re really amazing and powerful. They’re symbols of the night, which inspires feminist energy.”

When an owl wants something, it goes and gets it, and that theme is also relevant when considering the new video for the song “The Hunger,” from the In Our Own Time EP, which was released in March 2016. Filmed, directed and edited by Colin Anders, “The Hunger” is Tyto Alba’s first “real” video, excluding some band-made efforts.