Here Are Fifty More Bands Playing Westword Music Showcase 2017

Kayla Marque Ryan Cox

Westword Music Showcase is right around the corner, and the lineup just keeps getting better. Earlier this year, we announced the national acts gracing our main stage – Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A – as well as a handful of the locals who will be playing. Today, May 16, we're announcing fifty more local acts that will perform at venues throughout the Golden Triangle.

Tickets are on sale and available at the Westword Music Showcase website. As of today, general admission is $50 and VIP admission is $80, but ticket prices will increase Thursday. For more information, go to the Showcase website.

Here are fifty more incredible local outfits joining the lineup:

Allout Helter

Altas

Andy Thomas' Dust Heart (solo)

Anthony Ruptak & the Midnight Friends

Atomga

Aviva

Bison Bone

Church Fire

CRL CRRLL

Curta

DéCollage

DJ MRA

Eldren

Emerald Siam

Fed Rez

GoStar

Hydraform

Joseph Lamar

Kayla Marque

Kissing Party

Kitty Crimes

Kruza Kid

La Pompe Jazz

Little Fyodor

Los Mocochetes

Los Retro 45

Maggie Despise

Milk Blossoms

Mirror Fears

Montropo

Muscle Beach

Nasty Nachos

Natalie Tate

Native Daughters

Orbit Service

otem rellik

Pythian Whispers

Quantum Creep

Roka Hueka

Rumtum

Midwife

SIR

SpydaT.E.K

Sur Ellz

The Other Black

The Velveteers

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Wild Lives

YaSi

Previously announced:

Big J. Beats

Cheap Perfume

Corner Girls

Erin Stereo

Gasoline Lollipops

iZCALLi

The Lollygags

Molina Speaks w/ Roots, Rice, and Beans

Povi

Retrofette

Slow Caves

