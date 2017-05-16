menu

Here Are Fifty More Bands Playing Westword Music Showcase 2017


Here Are Fifty More Bands Playing Westword Music Showcase 2017

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Kayla Marque
Kayla Marque
Ryan Cox
Westword Music Showcase is right around the corner, and the lineup just keeps getting better. Earlier this year, we announced the national acts gracing our main stage – Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A – as well as a handful of the locals who will be playing. Today, May 16, we're announcing fifty more local acts that will perform at venues throughout the Golden Triangle.

Tickets are on sale and available at the Westword Music Showcase website. As of today, general admission is $50 and VIP admission is $80, but ticket prices will increase Thursday. For more information, go to the Showcase website.

Here are fifty more incredible local outfits joining the lineup:

Allout Helter
Altas
Andy Thomas' Dust Heart (solo)
Anthony Ruptak & the Midnight Friends
Atomga
Aviva
Bison Bone
Church Fire
CRL CRRLL
Curta
DéCollage
DJ MRA
Eldren
Emerald Siam
Fed Rez
GoStar
Hydraform
Joseph Lamar
Kayla Marque
Kissing Party
Kitty Crimes
Kruza Kid
La Pompe Jazz
Little Fyodor
Los Mocochetes
Los Retro 45
Maggie Despise
Milk Blossoms
Mirror Fears
Montropo
Muscle Beach
Nasty Nachos
Natalie Tate
Native Daughters
Orbit Service
otem rellik
Pythian Whispers
Quantum Creep
Roka Hueka
Rumtum
Midwife
SIR
SpydaT.E.K
Sur Ellz
The Other Black
The Velveteers
Wheelchair Sports Camp
Wild Lives
YaSi

Previously announced:
Big J. Beats
Cheap Perfume
Corner Girls
Erin Stereo
Gasoline Lollipops
iZCALLi
The Lollygags
Molina Speaks w/ Roots, Rice, and Beans
Povi
Retrofette
Slow Caves

The Golden Triangle Neighborhood
Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

