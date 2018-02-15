Denver Botanic Gardens Announces Summer Concerts

Swallow Hill Music and the Denver Botanic Gardens, which has established itself as one of the city's most forward-thinking cultural institutions, have announced the lineup for their Summer Concert Series at the Gardens, outdoor music events that rival the natural splendor of Red Rocks, albeit in a quieter way.

While Westword has long campaigned for the Insane Clown Posse to play a show at the Gardens (and has been steadily let down), we're thrilled with this year's schedule, with return guests like Mary Chapin Carpenter and TajMo, as well as new additions to the lineup. More events will be added in the coming months.