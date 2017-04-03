Denver Botanic Gardens Announces Crazy-Good Summer Music Line-Up

EXPAND The Denver Botanic Gardens is showcasing more than Alexander Calder this year; it's also putting on a terrific summer concert series. Calder Foundation, New York / Art Resource, New York

Denver Botanic Gardens has developed a knack for appealing to millennials and Gen-Xers, and part of its success is that it doesn't just focus on plants, but branches out to arts, culture and music.

The Gardens announced its stellar summer lineup today, April 3, which includes concerts by Natalie Merchant, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Buddy Guy, Dwight Yoakam, Garrison Keillor, Herbie Hancock, the Gipsy Kings and many more.

Here's what the summer at the gardens looks like:

Taj Mo':The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band

Thursday, June 1 - York Street

Punch Brothers

Tuesday, June 13 - York Street

Natalie Merchant: 3 Decades of Song

Wednesday, July 12 - York Street

Mary Chapin Carpenter with special guest Sarah Jarosz

Wednesday, July 19 - York Street

Seven Time Grammy Award Winner

Buddy Guy

Friday, July 21 - York Street

The Mavericks

Friday, July 28 - York Street

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins with Numa Edema

Tuesday, August 1 - York Street

Dwight Yoakam

Thursday, August 3 - York Street

Randy Newman

Monday, August 7 - York Street

José González with Darlingside

Thursday, August 10 - York Street

Garrison Keillor's "Love and Comedy" Tour 2017

Songs and Stories From Lake Wobegon With Richard Dworsky, Heather Masse, and Fred Newman

Sunday, August 13 - Chatfield Farms gates open at 4:30pm

Herbie Hancock

Monday, August 14 - York Street

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones and the Chick Corea Elektric Band

Tuesday, August 15 - York Street

Lucero with special guest Paper Bird

Sunday, August 27 - York Street

Gipsy Kings

Wednesday, August 30 - York Street

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 1-877-435-9849, or at the box office, at Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Ave.

