Denver Botanic Gardens Announces Crazy-Good Summer Music Line-Up

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
The Denver Botanic Gardens is showcasing more than Alexander Calder this year; it's also putting on a terrific summer concert series.
The Denver Botanic Gardens is showcasing more than Alexander Calder this year; it's also putting on a terrific summer concert series.
Calder Foundation, New York / Art Resource, New York
A A

Denver Botanic Gardens has developed a knack for appealing to millennials and Gen-Xers, and part of its success is that it doesn't just focus on plants, but branches out to arts, culture and music.

The Gardens announced its stellar summer lineup today, April 3, which includes concerts by Natalie Merchant, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Buddy Guy, Dwight Yoakam, Garrison Keillor, Herbie Hancock, the Gipsy Kings and many more.

Here's what the summer at the gardens looks like:

Taj Mo':The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band
Thursday, June 1 - York Street

Punch Brothers
Tuesday, June 13 - York Street

Natalie Merchant: 3 Decades of Song
Wednesday, July 12 - York Street

Mary Chapin Carpenter with special guest Sarah Jarosz
Wednesday, July 19 - York Street

Seven Time Grammy Award Winner
Buddy Guy
Friday, July 21 - York Street

The Mavericks
Friday, July 28 - York Street

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins with Numa Edema
Tuesday, August 1 - York Street

Dwight Yoakam
Thursday, August 3 - York Street

Randy Newman
Monday, August 7 - York Street

José González with Darlingside
Thursday, August 10 - York Street

Garrison Keillor's "Love and Comedy" Tour 2017
Songs and Stories From Lake Wobegon With Richard Dworsky, Heather Masse, and Fred Newman
Sunday, August 13 - Chatfield Farms gates open at 4:30pm

Herbie Hancock
Monday, August 14 - York Street

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones and the Chick Corea Elektric Band
Tuesday, August 15 - York Street

Lucero with special guest Paper Bird
Sunday, August 27 - York Street

Gipsy Kings
Wednesday, August 30 - York Street

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 1-877-435-9849, or at the box office, at Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Ave.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

