Denver Botanic Gardens Announces Crazy-Good Summer Music Line-Up
|
The Denver Botanic Gardens is showcasing more than Alexander Calder this year; it's also putting on a terrific summer concert series.
Calder Foundation, New York / Art Resource, New York
Denver Botanic Gardens has developed a knack for appealing to millennials and Gen-Xers, and part of its success is that it doesn't just focus on plants, but branches out to arts, culture and music.
The Gardens announced its stellar summer lineup today, April 3, which includes concerts by Natalie Merchant, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Buddy Guy, Dwight Yoakam, Garrison Keillor, Herbie Hancock, the Gipsy Kings and many more.
Here's what the summer at the gardens looks like:
Taj Mo':The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band
Thursday, June 1 - York Street
Punch Brothers
Tuesday, June 13 - York Street
Natalie Merchant: 3 Decades of Song
Wednesday, July 12 - York Street
Mary Chapin Carpenter with special guest Sarah Jarosz
Wednesday, July 19 - York Street
Seven Time Grammy Award Winner
Buddy Guy
Friday, July 21 - York Street
The Mavericks
Friday, July 28 - York Street
Stephen Stills & Judy Collins with Numa Edema
Tuesday, August 1 - York Street
Dwight Yoakam
Thursday, August 3 - York Street
Upcoming Events
- Shatterproof
-
Casey Donahew Band
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 8:00pm
-
Kissm
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 8:00pm
-
Lonely Bones
TicketsTue., Apr. 11, 7:00pm
-
Hi-Rez
TicketsWed., Apr. 12, 8:00pm
Randy Newman
Monday, August 7 - York Street
José González with Darlingside
Thursday, August 10 - York Street
Garrison Keillor's "Love and Comedy" Tour 2017
Songs and Stories From Lake Wobegon With Richard Dworsky, Heather Masse, and Fred Newman
Sunday, August 13 - Chatfield Farms gates open at 4:30pm
Herbie Hancock
Monday, August 14 - York Street
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones and the Chick Corea Elektric Band
Tuesday, August 15 - York Street
Lucero with special guest Paper Bird
Sunday, August 27 - York Street
Gipsy Kings
Wednesday, August 30 - York Street
Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 1-877-435-9849, or at the box office, at Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Ave.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Cryptic Wisdom
TicketsTue., Apr. 4, 7:00pm
-
Gii Astorga Band with: Igaus Davis, Growlin' Hound, Clayton Wyatt
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 8:00pm
- Chingo Bling
-
DPO: "Prost!"
powered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!