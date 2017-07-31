menu

Denver City Council Advances Superfly Music Festival at Overland Golf Course

3LAU Parties as Hard as Gronk, Works Even Harder


Monday, July 31, 2017 at 7:34 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Superfly will operate a three-day music festival in the Overland Park neighborhood starting in 2018.EXPAND
City Council voted today, Monday, July 31, to approve a contract with Denver Festivals LLC that will allow the music-promotions giant Superfly to run a three-day music festival at Overland Golf Course.

The five-year contract will garner the city $200,000 per year.

Supporters touted the economic benefits the festival would bring to the golf course and the city at large; critics have raised concerns about noise, crime and traffic overwhelming the otherwise quiet community of Overland Park.

The plan sets a precedent for how public parks can be used by for-profit ventures and undermines city ordinances that protect public parks from private gain, argued Councilman Kevin Flynn, who voted against it alongside councilmembers Paul Kashmann and Deborah Ortega.

The festival is slated to launch in September 2018.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

