Denver City Council Advances Superfly Music Festival at Overland Golf Course
|
Superfly will operate a three-day music festival in the Overland Park neighborhood starting in 2018.
Kyle Harris
City Council voted today, Monday, July 31, to approve a contract with Denver Festivals LLC that will allow the music-promotions giant Superfly to run a three-day music festival at Overland Golf Course.
The five-year contract will garner the city $200,000 per year.
Supporters touted the economic benefits the festival would bring to the golf course and the city at large; critics have raised concerns about noise, crime and traffic overwhelming the otherwise quiet community of Overland Park.
The plan sets a precedent for how public parks can be used by for-profit ventures and undermines city ordinances that protect public parks from private gain, argued Councilman Kevin Flynn, who voted against it alongside councilmembers Paul Kashmann and Deborah Ortega.
The festival is slated to launch in September 2018.
