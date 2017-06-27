The History of the Bar Car: Where You Can Drink Up and Be Somebody
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz.Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
Related Location
819 Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80206
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Ces Cru
TicketsThu., Jul. 27, 7:00pm
-
Van Wholen (Tribute to Van Halen and the Who)
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pm
-
Against All Odds Tour
TicketsTue., Aug. 1, 7:00pm
-
Goo Goo Dolls
TicketsTue., Jul. 18, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!