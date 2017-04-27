Conor Oberst, the Melvins and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
The Melvins headline the Gothic Theatre in August.
Brandon Marshall
Earth Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers stop at the Pepsi Center on Thursday, July 20, as part of their 2054 North American summer tour. Tickets ($39.50-$125) go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Conor Oberst returns to Colorado for a show at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, June 30, and another at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, July 20. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle, which also features Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 12. Tickets ($25-$99.50) go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Melvins: With Spotlights, Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
The Delta Saints: Tue., June 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Islander: With Bad Seed Rising, The Funeral Portrait, Mon., June 12, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Madchild: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $16-$20.
Matisyahu: Tue., July 4, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Apex Records Presents: Music Is the Drug: Clockwise, RyH, Fang Sawtooth with Nine Callisto, Korrupt, Spectrum, Wed., May 31, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Reel Big Fish: The Beer Run: With the Expendables, the Queers, Tunnel Vision, Tue., July 11, 5 p.m., $28-$32.
TNG & HITSGVNG Present: The Come Up II: Fri., May 26, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Vale of Pnath: Wed., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Wolf & Bear: Wed., June 14, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Chameleons Vox: With Soft Kill, Primitive Man, Echo Beds, Voight, Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20.
Protoje: With DJ YAADCORE, Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $25.
Conor Oberst: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $31/$35.
Gogo Penguin: Wed., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Reel Big Fish: The Beer Run: With the Expendables, the Queers, Tunnel Vision, Mon., June 12, 6 p.m., $28-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Cualli and Resonant Language: With Zonra, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Porter Ray: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Blind Pilot: Sat., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $20-$43.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle: With Andrew Hagar aka Drew Hagus, Tue., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $25-$99.50.
Flash Mountain Flood: With Kind Hearted Strangers, Honeydew Connection, Thu., July 13, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Bombadil: Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
The Districts: With Cymbals Eat Guitars, Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Brujeria: With Voodoo Glow Skulls, Piñata Protest, Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $14.99-$20.
Malaa: With Action 52, Kases, Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
The Melvins: With Spotlights, Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $25.75-$28.
Ages and Ages: Thu., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Cobalt: With Dreadnought, Null, Bruce Lamont, Sun., June 25, 8:30 p.m., $12-$14.
The Delta Saints: Wed., June 14, 7 p.m., $10.
Ian Sweet: Sun., May 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jaymes Young: Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
John Moreland: Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $12.
Saint Pé: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $5-$15.
Siamese: With the Baltic, Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Six60: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Surfer Blood: With Winter, Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Barbarian: With Peucharist, Nekrofilth, Mon., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Nate Hancock: With kWe's Us, All Chiefs, Thu., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
Sports: With Yeek, Mon., July 24, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Bridge to Grace: With Seasons After, GEARS, Anchors Affliction, Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $11-$25.
The Delta Saints: Mon., June 12, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Illustrations: With Fist Thrower, Fortune's Fool, Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
A Lil Somethin Somethin 9: Feat. Uncle Bad Touch, The Gurkhas, Gort Vs. Goom, Monksblood, Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., $10.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Anxious: Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Metasota: With Greg Grease, the Lioness, Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rozwell Kid: With Vundabar, Great Grandpa, Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Strawberry Girls: Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Café Tacvba: Mon., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $39.95.
Conor Oberst: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $36.
DJ Shadow: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $29.95-$30.
Epica: With Lacuna Coil, Insomnium, Elantris, Fri., Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., $26.
XXXTENTACION: With Ski Mask The Slump God and Craig Xen, Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $28.
Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $39.50-$125.
Kendrick Lamar: With Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., Sat., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
Kings of Leon: Mon., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
NEEDTOBREATHE: With Gavin DeGraw, Wed., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $25.50-$60.50.
A Tribe Called Quest: Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $65.
Engage Music Festival: With the Anchor, Tonight We Rise, Wake Me, Saints of Never After, 1000 Miles of Fire, Postcards, Compass and Cavern, The Coast Is Ours, Finding Common Ground, Rain in July, Bedford Falls, Sat., Aug. 12, 11 a.m., $15-$20.
KMFDM: With OHGR, Lord of the Lost, Wed., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $28-$32.
