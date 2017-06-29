HAIM, Liam Gallagher and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Haim at the Ogden Theatre. Ken Hamblin

HAIM stops at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, September 13, in support of Something to Tell You, which is slated for release on July 7. Tickets ($35) go on sale on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m.

Liam Gallagher, who's set to release his solo debut As You Were in October, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, November 18. Tickets ($37) go on sale on Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m.

The Bad Plus will headline the Boulder Theater on Wednesday, November 1, as part of pianist Ethan Iverson's final tour with the trio. He's set to leave the group at the end of the year and Orrin Evans will replace him at the beginning of 2018. Tickets ($25-$30) go on sale on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Nikki Lane: Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $15/$18.

Papadosio: With Cualli, Moon Frog, Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Shatterproof: With Silver & Gold, Sink In, Saints of Never After and Ivory Circle, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

Todd Shaeffer (of Railroad Earth): Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Wovenhand: With Emma Ruth Rundle, Jaye Jayle, Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



BELLCO THEATRE

Positive Hits Tour: Featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and Gawvi, Tue., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $26.95-$59.25



THE BLACK SHEEP

Adventurer: With Dwellings, Sun., July 30, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Behold The Brave / In the Whale: Mon., July 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Boris: With SubRosa, Endon, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $20.

La Luz: With Bad Licks, Rubedo, Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $14.

Ray Reed: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $10/$15.

Too Many Zooz: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $19.95-$27.



BOULDER THEATER

The Bad Plus: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Dark Star Orchestra: Thu., Sept. 28, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30/3-day pass $67.50.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE



EOTO: With Skydyed, Sat., July 22, 10 p.m., $30/$35.

Michael Schenker Fest: Feat. Michael Schenker, Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin Mcauley + Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple of Rock), Chris Glen (Bass), Ted McKenna (Drums) and Steve Mann (Guitar/Keys) and more, Thu., March 29, 8 p.m., $37.50-$70.

Shaggy: Wed., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $20/$25.



DAZZLE

Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart: Sat., Sept. 23, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24, 5 & 7:30 p.m., $20-$40.



FOX THEATRE

Chery Glazerr: Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Gasoline Lollipops: Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $13/$15.

John Butler Trio: RIDE Festival Pre-Party: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $35.

MadeinTYO: With K Swisha, Mon., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $20-$65.



GLOBE HALL

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Leyla McCalla: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Lillie Mae: Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show: Featuring Jesus Sons, Astroid4, Dream Phases, Creatures Choir, Family of Light Band, Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Liam Gallagher: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $37.



HI-DIVE

Chad VanGaalen: With NE-HI, Sun., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Widowspeak: With Clearance, Tue., Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m., $15.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Creep Stare: With Negative Degree, Combat Force, Blood Loss, Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Possessed by Paul James: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Tei Shi: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Why Don't We: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m.; Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Allday: Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Tender: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Wand: With Darto, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $5-$15.



MARQUIS THEATER



AJJ: Wed., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Bermuda: With Armed for the Apocalypse, Fallen Captive, Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $12.

EyeHateGod: Fri., Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m., $15-$18.

Milo: With Randal Bravery, Sb the Moor, Kenny Segal, Curta, Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Nominee: With Such A Mess, The Fuck Off and Dies, Mon., July 31, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

S1lencer: With Fat Lee, Johnny James, Six O'clock, Poedic & Nexkin, Travellers Music, UFO (CO), DJ Mr Willis, Sat., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

Wovenhand: With Emma Ruth Rundle, Jay Jayle, Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

CFX Project (album release): With ILL SILLA, Iota Indigo, Onit, Dwoodz 2G, BYZ, Remarkable, Divine Misfits, Thu., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

Hundred Suns: Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Moonrise Nation: With Montropo, Shark Dreams, Sun., July 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Postcards (EP release): With The Coast Is Ours, Gestalt, Lockjaw, Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Starkill: With No 1 Left Standing, Epi III, Wed., July 19, 7 p.m., $12.



OGDEN THEATRE

HAIM: Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $35.

Krewella: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Arsonists Get All the Girls: With Conquer Divide, Circuit Of Suns, West Cliff, Mon., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

The Devil Wears Prada: With Veil of Maya, Thousand Below, Wed., Nov. 1, 6 p.m., $20-$24.

Turnover: With Elvis Depressedly, Emma Ruth Rundle, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $17-$20.



SWALLOW HILL

Brewer & Shipley: Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $23/$25.

George Winston: Sun., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $32/$34.

Henhouse Prowlers: Sun., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $17/$19.

Paul Kelly: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $22/$24.

