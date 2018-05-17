Nine Inch Nails, Billy Idol and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Nine Inch Nails will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 18, and Wednesday September 19, as part of its Cold and Black and Infinite tour with the Jesus & Mary Chain. Tickets, $79.50 to $125, will only be sold in person at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 20. Lining up will not be allowed before 8 a.m.
Billy Idol headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, September 19. Tickets, $59.50 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
As we reported earlier this week, tickets for Drake and Migos's Pepsi Center show on July 28 go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Colony House: With the New Respects, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Big Cheez: Fri., May 25, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Bobaflex: Sat., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
Colony House: Wed., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $10.39-$18.
Convictions: Mon., June 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Exploited: Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
The Faceless: Sat., June 30, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Fighting the Phoenix: Sat., June 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Iya Terra: Sun., June 17, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Kiss Army: Thu., June 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Raging Fyah: Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Shaman's Harvest: Tue., July 31, 7 p.m., $9.43-$18.
Havok: Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $20.
In the Whale: With Citra, Hellgrammites, Sat., July 21, 9 p.m., $12.
Jeff Rosenstock: With Remo Drive, Dog Party, Mon., July 9, 8 p.m., $15.
Lydia: With Jared & the Mill, Cherry Pools, Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $17.
The Midnight: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $19.50-$21.50
Morgan Evans: Fri., June 22, 8 p.m., $10.
Rayland Baxter: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
SUSTO: Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $15.
Neck Deep: Tue., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$85.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Abstract: With Ryan Oakes and Dylan Reese, Mon., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Bloodkin: Sat., June 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dimond Saints: With Sixis, Atyya and more, Sat., July 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Skinnyfromthe9: With Dice Soho and more, Fri., July 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25/$67 Meet & Greet Package.
Chief Keef: Wed., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $25.
The Church: Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $29.50/VIP $99.
The Joy Formidable: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$45
La Santa Cecilia: Sun., July 8, 9:30 p.m., $23-$25.
Shinyribs: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
SYML: Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
T Sisters: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Chief Keef: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25.
Nothing but Thieves: With Grandson and Demob Happy, Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $19-$23.
Wheeler Walker, Jr.: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $20.
Acid King: Tue., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $15.
Kinky Friedman and Willis Alan Ramsey: Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Mystic Braves: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Vic N' the Narwhals: Fri., June 8, 9 p.m., $10.
Abstract: With Ryan Oakes and Dylan Reese, Tue., Sept. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dale Watson: Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Supervillains: Fri., June 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Castlecomer: Sat., July 21, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
The Donkeys: Sat., July 28, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
HUNNY: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $14-$17.
Jeremy Zucker: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
MOURN: Sat., Aug. 4, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Stu Larsen and Natsuki Kurai II: Thu., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Zeta June and Dog City Disco: Sat., June 9, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Forth Wanderers: Sat., July 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Young Rising Sons: Wed., June 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Zagriculture: Sat., June 16, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
New Fiction (CD release): Sat., May 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Parkway Drive: With August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Polaris, Sun., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $33.50.
Yacht Rock Revue: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $28.50.
The Exploited: Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Raging Fyah: Sun., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$125.
Billy Idol: Wed., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Marisela: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $60-$115.
Drake: With Migos, Sat., July 28, 7 p.m., $59.50-$199.50.
Nine Inch Nails: With the Jesus & Mary Chain, Tue., Sept. 18, 7 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $79.50-$125.
BoDeans: Wed., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Cary Morin: Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Julian Lage: Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
Mary Flower and Pat Donohue: With Roy Book Binder, Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Selwyn Birchwood: Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
