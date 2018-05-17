 


Nine Inch Nails plays two nights at Red Rocks in September.
Brandon Marshall

Nine Inch Nails, Billy Idol and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | May 17, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Nine Inch Nails will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 18, and Wednesday September 19, as part of its Cold and Black and Infinite tour with the Jesus & Mary Chain. Tickets, $79.50 to $125, will only be sold in person at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 20. Lining up will not be allowed before 8 a.m.

Billy Idol headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, September 19. Tickets, $59.50 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, tickets for Drake and Migos's Pepsi Center show on July 28 go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Colony House: With the New Respects, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$22.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Big Cheez: Fri., May 25, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Bobaflex: Sat., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
Colony House: Wed., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $10.39-$18.
Convictions: Mon., June 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Exploited: Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
The Faceless: Sat., June 30, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Fighting the Phoenix: Sat., June 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Iya Terra: Sun., June 17, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Kiss Army: Thu., June 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Raging Fyah: Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Shaman's Harvest: Tue., July 31, 7 p.m., $9.43-$18.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Havok: Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $20.
In the Whale: With Citra, Hellgrammites, Sat., July 21, 9 p.m., $12.
Jeff Rosenstock: With Remo Drive, Dog Party, Mon., July 9, 8 p.m., $15.
Lydia: With Jared & the Mill, Cherry Pools, Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $17.
The Midnight: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $19.50-$21.50
Morgan Evans: Fri., June 22, 8 p.m., $10.
Rayland Baxter: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
SUSTO: Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $15.

BOULDER THEATER

Neck Deep: Tue., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$85.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Abstract: With Ryan Oakes and Dylan Reese, Mon., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Bloodkin: Sat., June 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dimond Saints: With Sixis, Atyya and more, Sat., July 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Skinnyfromthe9: With Dice Soho and more, Fri., July 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25/$67 Meet & Greet Package.

FOX THEATRE

Chief Keef: Wed., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $25.
The Church: Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $29.50/VIP $99.

GLOBE HALL

The Joy Formidable: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$45
La Santa Cecilia: Sun., July 8, 9:30 p.m., $23-$25.
Shinyribs: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
SYML: Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
T Sisters: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Chief Keef: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25.
Nothing but Thieves: With Grandson and Demob Happy, Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $19-$23.
Wheeler Walker, Jr.: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $20.

HI-DIVE

Acid King: Tue., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $15.
Kinky Friedman and Willis Alan Ramsey: Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Mystic Braves: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Vic N' the Narwhals: Fri., June 8, 9 p.m., $10.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Abstract: With Ryan Oakes and Dylan Reese, Tue., Sept. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dale Watson: Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Supervillains: Fri., June 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Castlecomer: Sat., July 21, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
The Donkeys: Sat., July 28, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
HUNNY: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $14-$17.
Jeremy Zucker: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
MOURN: Sat., Aug. 4, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Stu Larsen and Natsuki Kurai II: Thu., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Zeta June and Dog City Disco: Sat., June 9, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.

LOST LAKE

Forth Wanderers: Sat., July 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Young Rising Sons: Wed., June 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Zagriculture: Sat., June 16, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.
 _______________________________________________________________________________________
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

New Fiction (CD release): Sat., May 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Parkway Drive: With August Burns Red, the Devil Wears Prada, Polaris, Sun., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $33.50.
Yacht Rock Revue: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $28.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Exploited: Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Raging Fyah: Sun., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$125.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Billy Idol: Wed., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Marisela: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $60-$115.

PEPSI CENTER

Drake: With Migos, Sat., July 28, 7 p.m., $59.50-$199.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Nine Inch Nails: With the Jesus & Mary Chain, Tue., Sept. 18, 7 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $79.50-$125.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

BoDeans: Wed., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

SWALLOW HILL

Cary Morin: Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Julian Lage: Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
Mary Flower and Pat Donohue: With Roy Book Binder, Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Selwyn Birchwood: Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $22-$24.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

