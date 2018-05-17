Nine Inch Nails, Billy Idol and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Nine Inch Nails plays two nights at Red Rocks in September.

Nine Inch Nails will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 18, and Wednesday September 19, as part of its Cold and Black and Infinite tour with the Jesus & Mary Chain. Tickets, $79.50 to $125, will only be sold in person at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 20. Lining up will not be allowed before 8 a.m.

Billy Idol headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, September 19. Tickets, $59.50 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, tickets for Drake and Migos's Pepsi Center show on July 28 go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m.