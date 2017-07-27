A$AP Mob, Cat Power and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Lindsey Bartlett

A$AP Mob, featuring Featuring A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvy, A$AP Nast and A$AP Ant, will headline 1STBANK Center on Friday, November 3, with Key! and Cozy Boys opening.

Cat Power will play an intimate show at the Marquis Theater on Saturday, August 19; tickets ($38.50-$42) are on sale now.

Gary Numan, who has a new album slated for a September release, returns to the Gothic Theatre on Monday, December 18; tickets ($25-$85) go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $13-$16.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Fayuca: With Mouse Powell, Black Bottom Lighters, Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Hollywood Undead: With Butcher Babies, Wed., Oct. 18, 5 p.m., $28-$32.

¡Mayday!: With Demrick, 1Ton of Potluck, Doozy, Chain Store Collective, JKnack, Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $16-$21.

Motionless in White: With the Amity Affliction, Miss May I, Sat., Oct. 7, 6 p.m., $25-$28.

Too $hort: Thu., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$28.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Shook Twins: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Yheti: With Toadface, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $20.



BOULDER THEATER

Misterwives: With Smallpools, Vinyl Theatre, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $30.

Twiddle: With Kitchen Dwellers (8/11) and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (8/12), Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$27/2-day pass $45.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE



Aminé: With Towkio, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$89.

Cornmeal: With Poor Man's Whiskey, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Masta Ace: With Wake Self and DJ Element, Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Disco Biscuits: Fri., Nov. 17, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $32.50.



1STBANK CENTER

A$AP Mob: Featuring A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant. With Key!, Cozy Boys, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.



FOX THEATRE

BADBADNOTGOOD: Tue., Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m., $27.50-$30.

M. Ward: With Whispertown, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $25.

Nederland Mountain Jam: Featuring members of the Malai Llama, Caribou Mountain Collective, New Family Dog, Deadphish Orchestra and more. With New Family Dog, Caribou Mountain Collective, Sara Farmer, Electric Toast, Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Sleeping With Sirens: Tue., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $24.50.

Tauk: With Skydyed, Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $15.

Thriftworks: With Marvel Years, Jaw Gems, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



GLOBE HALL

Allan Rayman: Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

The Corner Girls: Fri., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $5-$10.

Dallas Thornton: With Julian Peterson Band, Hunter Stone Band, Thu., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., $5-$10.

Leroy Sanchez: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Rumin8: Tue., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $5-$10.

The Shelters (Velorama After-Party): Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $5-$10.

Thurston Moore: Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $25.75.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Gary Numan: With Me Not You, Mon., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $25.

M. Ward: With Whispertown, Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Molotov: With Diamante Electrico, Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

Ozomatli: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $30.

Ruki Vverh: Thu., May 3, 8 p.m., $100.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Masta Ace: With Wake Self and DJ Element, Thu., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Shook Twins: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

A Vintage Future: With Triton, Horde of Dragger and Insurgence, Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $7-$10.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Chocolate Diamond: Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $5-$10.

Clownvis Presley: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $5-$10.

Dance Yourself Clean: Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $20-$45.

Flobots: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$20.

Giuda: Mon., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Post/War: Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Unwritten Law: Wed., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

30,000 Days: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $5-$10.

Cold Specks: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Fleetmac Wood: Sat., Sept. 23, 11 p.m., $12-$15.

Ice Balloons: Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Laney Jones and the Spirits: Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

One-Eyed Doll: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

Waker: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER



Beach Slang: With Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Hannah Racecar, Tue., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Cat Power: Sat., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $38.50-$42.

Cindy Wilson (of the B-52s): Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$40.

The Fall of Troy: Mon., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

LaRissa Vienna and the Strange (album release): With 21 Taras, Creature Canopy, Discount Cinema, Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Who's Hot Denver: With Trayce Chapman, Johnny Paparazzi, AP, Wayne Smith, Ameazy, Sun., Aug. 6, 5 p.m., $20.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Bren Lukens & Jess Sands: Sun., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $12.

The Common Good (EP release): With Son Survivor, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Under Auburn Skies, Leveler, Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $10.

Drayco Mccoy: With SIDMFKID, Trip Phontaine, Staxx, Awka, Sun., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

Kublai Khan: With No Zodiac, Left Behind, I Am, Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

P-Nuckle: With Wonderland Syndrome, Killing Creation, Avoid, Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

BADBADNOTGOOD: Wed., Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., $25.75-$30.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

LeAnn Rimes: Mon., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $39.50-$55.

The Script: Tue., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$44.50.



PIKES PEAK CENTER

Earth, Wind & Fire: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $50.50-$126.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Chris Tomlin & Friends: With Steven Curtis Chapman, Mac Powell, Brandon Heath, Ellie Holcomb, Pat Barrett, Tue., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $28-$105.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Cannibal Corpse: With Power Trip, Gatecreeper, Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

DevilDriver and Superjoint: With King Parrot, Cane Hill, Child Bite, Wed., Oct. 4, 5 p.m., $10-$25.

Motionless in White: With the Amity Affliction, Miss May I, Sun., Oct. 8, 6 p.m., $23-$25.

Too $hort: Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$55.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Al Stewart: "Year of the Cat - A Classic Album Live," Thu., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $50.

Jonathan Butler: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40.

