A$AP Mob, Cat Power and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Lindsey Bartlett
A$AP Mob, featuring Featuring A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvy, A$AP Nast and A$AP Ant, will headline 1STBANK Center on Friday, November 3, with Key! and Cozy Boys opening.
Cat Power will play an intimate show at the Marquis Theater on Saturday, August 19; tickets ($38.50-$42) are on sale now.
Gary Numan, who has a new album slated for a September release, returns to the Gothic Theatre on Monday, December 18; tickets ($25-$85) go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $13-$16.
Fayuca: With Mouse Powell, Black Bottom Lighters, Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Hollywood Undead: With Butcher Babies, Wed., Oct. 18, 5 p.m., $28-$32.
¡Mayday!: With Demrick, 1Ton of Potluck, Doozy, Chain Store Collective, JKnack, Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Motionless in White: With the Amity Affliction, Miss May I, Sat., Oct. 7, 6 p.m., $25-$28.
Too $hort: Thu., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Shook Twins: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Yheti: With Toadface, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $20.
Misterwives: With Smallpools, Vinyl Theatre, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $30.
Twiddle: With Kitchen Dwellers (8/11) and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (8/12), Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$27/2-day pass $45.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Aminé: With Towkio, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$89.
Cornmeal: With Poor Man's Whiskey, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Masta Ace: With Wake Self and DJ Element, Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Disco Biscuits: Fri., Nov. 17, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $32.50.
A$AP Mob: Featuring A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant. With Key!, Cozy Boys, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.
BADBADNOTGOOD: Tue., Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m., $27.50-$30.
M. Ward: With Whispertown, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $25.
Nederland Mountain Jam: Featuring members of the Malai Llama, Caribou Mountain Collective, New Family Dog, Deadphish Orchestra and more. With New Family Dog, Caribou Mountain Collective, Sara Farmer, Electric Toast, Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Sleeping With Sirens: Tue., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $24.50.
Tauk: With Skydyed, Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $15.
Thriftworks: With Marvel Years, Jaw Gems, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Allan Rayman: Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Corner Girls: Fri., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $5-$10.
Dallas Thornton: With Julian Peterson Band, Hunter Stone Band, Thu., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., $5-$10.
Leroy Sanchez: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Rumin8: Tue., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $5-$10.
The Shelters (Velorama After-Party): Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Thurston Moore: Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $25.75.
Gary Numan: With Me Not You, Mon., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $25.
M. Ward: With Whispertown, Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Molotov: With Diamante Electrico, Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Ozomatli: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $30.
Ruki Vverh: Thu., May 3, 8 p.m., $100.
Masta Ace: With Wake Self and DJ Element, Thu., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Shook Twins: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
A Vintage Future: With Triton, Horde of Dragger and Insurgence, Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $7-$10.
Chocolate Diamond: Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Clownvis Presley: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Dance Yourself Clean: Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $20-$45.
Flobots: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$20.
Giuda: Mon., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Post/War: Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Unwritten Law: Wed., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
30,000 Days: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Cold Specks: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Fleetmac Wood: Sat., Sept. 23, 11 p.m., $12-$15.
Ice Balloons: Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Laney Jones and the Spirits: Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
One-Eyed Doll: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Waker: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Beach Slang: With Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Hannah Racecar, Tue., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Cat Power: Sat., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $38.50-$42.
Cindy Wilson (of the B-52s): Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$40.
The Fall of Troy: Mon., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
LaRissa Vienna and the Strange (album release): With 21 Taras, Creature Canopy, Discount Cinema, Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Who's Hot Denver: With Trayce Chapman, Johnny Paparazzi, AP, Wayne Smith, Ameazy, Sun., Aug. 6, 5 p.m., $20.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bren Lukens & Jess Sands: Sun., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $12.
The Common Good (EP release): With Son Survivor, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Under Auburn Skies, Leveler, Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $10.
Drayco Mccoy: With SIDMFKID, Trip Phontaine, Staxx, Awka, Sun., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Kublai Khan: With No Zodiac, Left Behind, I Am, Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
P-Nuckle: With Wonderland Syndrome, Killing Creation, Avoid, Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
BADBADNOTGOOD: Wed., Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., $25.75-$30.
LeAnn Rimes: Mon., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $39.50-$55.
The Script: Tue., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$44.50.
Earth, Wind & Fire: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $50.50-$126.
Chris Tomlin & Friends: With Steven Curtis Chapman, Mac Powell, Brandon Heath, Ellie Holcomb, Pat Barrett, Tue., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $28-$105.
Cannibal Corpse: With Power Trip, Gatecreeper, Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
DevilDriver and Superjoint: With King Parrot, Cane Hill, Child Bite, Wed., Oct. 4, 5 p.m., $10-$25.
Motionless in White: With the Amity Affliction, Miss May I, Sun., Oct. 8, 6 p.m., $23-$25.
Too $hort: Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$55.
Al Stewart: "Year of the Cat - A Classic Album Live," Thu., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $50.
Jonathan Butler: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40.
