Against Me!, Dead Kennedys and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Against Me! headlines the Summit Music Hall in October.

Against Me! headlines the Summit Music Hall on Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9. Tickets ($25/$30) go on sale on Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m. This show, along with STS9, Lily Allen and others are part of the venue's fall lineup following a renovation where it will be closed from June 21 through early September.

Dead Kennedys headline the Ogden Theatre on Friday, September 7 as part of their fortieth anniversary with T.S.O.L., the Dwarves and Runaway Kids opening. Tickets ($35) are on sale now.

As we reported earlier this week, Nicki Minaj and Future will be at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, November 6.