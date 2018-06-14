 


Against Me! headlines the Summit Music Hall in October.
Against Me! headlines the Summit Music Hall in October.
Against Me!, Dead Kennedys and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | June 14, 2018 | 8:30am
Against Me! headlines the Summit Music Hall on Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9. Tickets ($25/$30) go on sale on Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m. This show, along with STS9, Lily Allen and others are part of the venue's fall lineup following a renovation where it will be closed from June 21 through early September.

Dead Kennedys headline the Ogden Theatre on Friday, September 7 as part of their fortieth anniversary with T.S.O.L., the Dwarves and Runaway Kids opening. Tickets ($35) are on sale now.

As we reported earlier this week, Nicki Minaj and Future will be at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, November 6.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Ascent Project: Wed., July 18, 7 p.m., $10/$15.
The Dead South: Wed., Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m., $18/$22.
Jeff Austin Band: With The Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Fri., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Skizzy Mars: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$81.
Tsuruda: With TLZMN, Digital Vagabond, Mindwalker. Official Sonic Bloom after party., Sat., June 23, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Whitey Morgan: Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $20/$25.

THE BLACK SHEEP

AVOID: Thu., July 5, noon, $10 - $12.
Bruise: Fri., June 22, 7 p.m., $10.
The Endless Line (acoustic): Sat., June 23, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Jon Wayne and the Pain: Wed., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Josh Ward: Wed., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
SeeYouSpaceCowboy: Mon., July 30, 7 p.m., $8-$10
Shane Smith & the Saints: Thu., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Top Flyght Musik Group: With DJ RrichardrayY., Fri., June 29, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Blessthefall: With Ded, Thousand Below, A War Within, Sat., Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., $18/$20.
Butch Walker: With Greg Holden, Sun., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25/$28.
Flamingosis: Fri., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Jain: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Pale Waves: Mon., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $16.

BOULDER THEATER

BoomBox: Sat., July 14, 11:30 p.m., $25-$27.
Chris Lake: Thu., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $22/$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Abrar Osman and Wedi Tkabo: Featuring Sinit All Star Lineup, Sat., July 7, 8 p.m., $50/VIP $250.
Chelsea Wolfe and Russian Circles: Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $25.75.
Comethazine: Sat., July 7, 9 p.m., $18 Advance / $22 Day Of Show.
Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Fri., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
The Green Industry Affair: Feat. BoomBox, Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $30-$75.
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers: Sat., July 21, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Long Beach Dub All Stars: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
Meg Myers: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
The Orcastrator: Fri., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
SiNiT Festival All Star Opening Ceremony: Wed., July 4, 8 p.m., $35-$250.
Stylust Beats: With Mystic Grizzly, Notorious Conduct Godlazer, Dozier, In Motion, Fri., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $15/$20.
Wedi Tikabo and Hussain M Ali: Featuring Sinit All Star Lineup, Fri., July 6, 8 p.m., $50-$250.
Zoogma: Fri., July 27, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Nick Cannon: Wed., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $35-$149.50.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Alkaline Trio: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
Greta Van Fleet: Sat., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Ashley Koett: With Tyto Alba, Cosicana, American Grandma, the Milk Blossoms, Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Billy Strings: Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Flamingosis: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Jauz: With Holy Goof, Skepsis, Wed., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $29.50/$32.
Mother Hips and Allen Stone: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., free.
Naked Giants and Parker Millsap: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., free.
Rayland Baxter and Matt Costa: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., free.
Skizzy Mars: Sun., Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m., $20-$79.

GLOBE HALL

Angelo de Augustine & Many Rooms: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Cherub (DJ set): Fri., Nov. 2, 9:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Good For Health: Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
The Hunna: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Billy Strings: Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Rubblebucket: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $19.50-$21.50.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Big Business: Sat., Sept. 1, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Chelsea Cutler: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Courtney Marie Andrews: Fri., Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Femmes To The Front: Feat. Rotten Reputation, Plasma Canvas, Married a Dead Man, The Proto Whats?, Yours Truly, Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
GIVERS: Sun., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Official Arise Pre-Party: Magna Carda: Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rocket Power: Sun., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: Wed., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
This Broken Beat and VYNYL: Sun., July 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Trey Triple A: Fri., June 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Vaccines: Mon., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
The Weeks: Sat., Sept. 29, 9:30 p.m., $15.
Yungblud: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

LOST LAKE

Moonglade (EP release): Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
My Body Sings Electric and Silver & Gold: Fri., July 20, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.

OGDEN THEATRE

Chris Lake: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Dead Kennedys: With T.S.O.L., the Dwarves, Runaway Kids, Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $35.
The Motet: With Escort (11/16) and Cory Wong with special guest Antwuan Stanley (Vulfpeck) (11/17), Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $25-$35.
Playboi Carti: Tue., July 31, 8 p.m., $32-$80.

ORIENTAL THEATER

VNV Nation: Tue., Dec. 4, 7 p.m., $35-$38.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

America: Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $29.50-$79.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Nicki Minaj and Future: Tue., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $76-$182.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Against Me!: Mon., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Tue., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $25/$30.
Autograf: Sat., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Dead Sara: Tue., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $12/$15.
Dermot Kennedy: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
El Ten Eleven: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $17/$20.
Emo Nite: Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
The Epilogues and PLACES: Fri., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $15/$17.
Kodaline: Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $27.50/$30.
Lil Xan: Tue., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $29.50/$32.50.
Lily Allen: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $34.50/$39.50.
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics (album release): Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $19/$23.
Perpetual Groove: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Residente: Thu., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., $35/$38.
Sannhet and Self Defense Family: Thu., June 14, 7 p.m., $12/$14.
STS9: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $49.75/$50.
THRICE: Wed., Nov. 7, 6 p.m., $24.99/$30.
Tycho (DJ Set): Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30/$45 2-Day Pass.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

