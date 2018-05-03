 


Angel Olsen plays two Denver area shows this week.
Mike Brooks via Dallas Observer

Angel Olsen, Trey Anastasio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | May 3, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Angel Olsen brings her Tiny Dreams solo tour to the Paramount Theatre on Monday, September 17, with Hand Habits opening. Tickets, $31 to $36, go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio headlines Macky Auditorium on Friday, December 14, and Saturday, December 15. Tickets, $65 to $85, go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

The Aquabats will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, June 16. General admission tickets, $23, go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. VIP tickets, $123, include a "Burger Rain" 7 inch, The Fury of the Aquabats Remastered on green vinyl, a new screen-printed commemorative poster for the Gothic show, a fury patch, a Lil’ Bat beanie, and a meet-and-greet with the band.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Thin Air Crew: With Kind Dub, Tristan Moore, MRDR, Rolos, Genetics Concepts, DJ Channell and Fullmetal, Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Elevated Sickness: Thu., May 17, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Entropy: Fri., May 18, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Sunny Sweeney: Fri., July 13, 7 p.m., $15-$75.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Bazzi: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Brick + Mortar: Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $15.
HONNE: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $16.75.
The Horrors: Mon., June 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Shallou: Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Sheck Wes & Valee: Mon., June 18, 7 p.m., $25.

BOULDER THEATER

Boulder Burlesque and the Goonies: Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
The Magpie Salute: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $27-$30.
The Music of Grateful Dead for Kids: Sun., June 17, 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m., $15.
YBN Nahmir: Thu., June 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Denver's Michael Jackson All Stars: Feat. Members of Analog Son, Magic Beans, Eminence Ensemble, the Drunken Hearts, Mama Magnolia and More, Sat., June 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15,
Elektric Voodoo: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $5-$12.
Eric Bellinger: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Nessly: Sat., June 9, 9 p.m., $16-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

BØRNS: Sun., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $26.
Café Tacvba: Wed. Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Cuco: Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
The Julian Lage Trio: Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $18-$20/masterclass & GA $75.

GLOBE HALL

Angelic Desolation: With Empyrean Eclipse, the Butchering, Seed of the Sorcerer, Womb of the Witch, Flesh Eater, Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Michael Rault: Tue., July 3, 9 p.m., $10-$13.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Aquabats: Sat., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $23-$123.
Knower (full band): Thu., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $18.50.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Metalachi: Wed., July 25, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Sunny Sweeney: Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Nasty Bunch of Bitches: Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Natalie Prass: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $15.50-$18.
Nathan and Doobie Newton: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Royal: Fri., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Travellers Music: With Maulskull, Tone ET, S1lencer, KickFlipDelorean (Grigsby + Dealz Makes Beats), Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Westword Music Showcase After Party: With secret headliner, Sat., June 23, 9:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Whole Milk: Wed., May 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE

JJUUJJUU: Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Valley Queen: Sat., Aug. 11, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.

MACKY AUDITORIUM

Trey Anastasio: Sat., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., $65-$85.

OGDEN THEATRE

Bullet for My Valentine: Wed., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $38.50.
EDEN: With Kacy Hill, Mon., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $24.75.
Ganja White Night: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $24-$32.
YBN Nahmir: Fri., June 15, 8:30 p.m., $25-$65.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Code Orange: Mon., July 2, 8 p.m., $17-$125.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Angel Olsen: With Hand Habits, Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $31-$36.
How Did This Get Made?: With Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael., Tue., Aug. 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $45.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Ben Howard: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $42-$85.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Laith Al-Saadi: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers: Sun., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., & 9 p.m., $30-$40.

SWALLOW HILL

Henry Kapono: "Welcome 2 My Paradise!" featuring Henry's "Dukes on Sunday" Band, Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Robbie Fulks: Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $19-$21.

Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

