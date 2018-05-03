Angel Olsen, Trey Anastasio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Angel Olsen brings her Tiny Dreams solo tour to the Paramount Theatre on Monday, September 17, with Hand Habits opening. Tickets, $31 to $36, go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio headlines Macky Auditorium on Friday, December 14, and Saturday, December 15. Tickets, $65 to $85, go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

The Aquabats will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, June 16. General admission tickets, $23, go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. VIP tickets, $123, include a "Burger Rain" 7 inch, The Fury of the Aquabats Remastered on green vinyl, a new screen-printed commemorative poster for the Gothic show, a fury patch, a Lil’ Bat beanie, and a meet-and-greet with the band.