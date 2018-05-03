Angel Olsen, Trey Anastasio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Angel Olsen brings her Tiny Dreams solo tour to the Paramount Theatre on Monday, September 17, with Hand Habits opening. Tickets, $31 to $36, go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.
Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio headlines Macky Auditorium on Friday, December 14, and Saturday, December 15. Tickets, $65 to $85, go on sale Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.
The Aquabats will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, June 16. General admission tickets, $23, go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. VIP tickets, $123, include a "Burger Rain" 7 inch, The Fury of the Aquabats Remastered on green vinyl, a new screen-printed commemorative poster for the Gothic show, a fury patch, a Lil’ Bat beanie, and a meet-and-greet with the band.
Thin Air Crew: With Kind Dub, Tristan Moore, MRDR, Rolos, Genetics Concepts, DJ Channell and Fullmetal, Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Elevated Sickness: Thu., May 17, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Entropy: Fri., May 18, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Sunny Sweeney: Fri., July 13, 7 p.m., $15-$75.
Bazzi: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Brick + Mortar: Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $15.
HONNE: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $16.75.
The Horrors: Mon., June 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Shallou: Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Sheck Wes & Valee: Mon., June 18, 7 p.m., $25.
Boulder Burlesque and the Goonies: Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
The Magpie Salute: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $27-$30.
The Music of Grateful Dead for Kids: Sun., June 17, 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m., $15.
YBN Nahmir: Thu., June 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Denver's Michael Jackson All Stars: Feat. Members of Analog Son, Magic Beans, Eminence Ensemble, the Drunken Hearts, Mama Magnolia and More, Sat., June 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15,
Elektric Voodoo: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $5-$12.
Eric Bellinger: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Nessly: Sat., June 9, 9 p.m., $16-$20.
BØRNS: Sun., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $26.
Café Tacvba: Wed. Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Cuco: Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
The Julian Lage Trio: Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $18-$20/masterclass & GA $75.
Angelic Desolation: With Empyrean Eclipse, the Butchering, Seed of the Sorcerer, Womb of the Witch, Flesh Eater, Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Michael Rault: Tue., July 3, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
The Aquabats: Sat., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $23-$123.
Knower (full band): Thu., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $18.50.
Metalachi: Wed., July 25, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Sunny Sweeney: Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
The Nasty Bunch of Bitches: Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Natalie Prass: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $15.50-$18.
Nathan and Doobie Newton: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Royal: Fri., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Travellers Music: With Maulskull, Tone ET, S1lencer, KickFlipDelorean (Grigsby + Dealz Makes Beats), Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Westword Music Showcase After Party: With secret headliner, Sat., June 23, 9:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Whole Milk: Wed., May 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
JJUUJJUU: Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Valley Queen: Sat., Aug. 11, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Trey Anastasio: Sat., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., $65-$85.
Bullet for My Valentine: Wed., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $38.50.
EDEN: With Kacy Hill, Mon., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $24.75.
Ganja White Night: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $24-$32.
YBN Nahmir: Fri., June 15, 8:30 p.m., $25-$65.
Code Orange: Mon., July 2, 8 p.m., $17-$125.
Angel Olsen: With Hand Habits, Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $31-$36.
How Did This Get Made?: With Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael., Tue., Aug. 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $45.
Ben Howard: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $42-$85.
Laith Al-Saadi: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers: Sun., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., & 9 p.m., $30-$40.
Henry Kapono: "Welcome 2 My Paradise!" featuring Henry's "Dukes on Sunday" Band, Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Robbie Fulks: Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $19-$21.
