Beck, Paramore, Violent Femmes and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

After selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre last year, Beck returns to the venue on Monday, September 24. Tickets, $59.95 to $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16.

Paramore stops at Red Rocks on Tuesday, July 24, as part of its After Laughter Summer tour, with Foster the People opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16.

Violent Femmes will be at Denver Botanic Gardens on Monday, June 11, as part of its summer concert series. Local act the Dirty Femmes open the show. Ticket pre-sale, $67 to $72, starts Monday, April 2.