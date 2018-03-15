Beck, Paramore, Violent Femmes and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

After selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre last year, Beck returns to the venue on Monday, September 24. Tickets, $59.95 to $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16.
Paramore stops at Red Rocks on Tuesday, July 24, as part of its After Laughter Summer tour, with Foster the People opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16.
Violent Femmes will be at Denver Botanic Gardens on Monday, June 11, as part of its summer concert series. Local act the Dirty Femmes open the show. Ticket pre-sale, $67 to $72, starts Monday, April 2.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Unified Field: Feat. Dirtwire with Soohan, Janover, Cualli. Official Sonic Bloom Pre-Party, Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Citizen: Sun., July 22, 6:30 p.m., $20-$22.
D.O.A. and MDC: Tue., May 22, 7 p.m., $15.
Fortune's Fool: Thu., April 5, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$80.
U.S. Bombs: Sun., June 10, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Butcher Babies and Nonpoint: With Cane Hill, Sumo Cyco, Tue., June 5, 6:30 p.m., $23.75.
Kiefer Sutherland: Tue., April 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Bill Frisell Trio: Featuring Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston, Wed., June 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Shakedown Street: Sat., March 31, 8:30 p.m., $10.
Women Rock Boulder: With Tracksuit Wedding, Erica Brown, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene, Susan Phelan, Fri., May 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Assembly of Dust: Fri., June 1, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Dipset: Fri., July 20, 9 p.m., $35-$55.
NAV: With 88GLAM, Sun., May 6, 8 p.m., $26.75-$29.75.
Ryan Hemsworth: Sat., May 12, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
The Unified Field: Feat. Dirtwire with Soohan, Cloudchord, Janover, Godlazer and more. Official Sonic Bloom Pre-Party, Sat., May 5, 8:45 p.m., $20-$25.
Violent Femmes: Mon., June 11, 6:30 p.m., $67-$72.
Alice in Chains: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
James Bay: Thu., Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
Dustbowl Revival: Thu., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$17.
The Mighty Pines: Thu., May 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
New Hinterland Benefit Concert: Ft. Pan Astral and Luke Miller from Lotus, Fri., June 1, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Priests: Sun., May 20, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Rowdy Shadehouse: Fri., April 20, 8 p.m., $15-$25.
Scooter Brown Band: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
Willie Watson: Mon., April 30, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Wood & Wire: Sat., May 5, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Belanova & Moenia: Wed., May 16, 7 p.m., $35.
D.O.A. and MDC: Wed., May 23, 8 p.m., $15
La Luz: with Savila, Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Them Evils: Sun., May 27, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Town Mountain: Sat., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
UK Subs, Agent Orange and Guttermouth: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$24.
Sheryl Crow: Sun., July 15, 5:30 p.m., $70.
Animal Years: Fri., June 1, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Katie von Schleicher: Wed., June 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
La Luz: Fri., May 25, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
PJ Morton: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and Pianos Become the Teeth: Sat., May 12, 9:30 p.m., $20-$23.
Bent Knee: Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Dangerous Summer: Sat., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $16-$18.
Mary Lattimore: Sun., May 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Motion Trap and All Chiefs: Fri., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Pack A.D.: Thu., April 19, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Company of Thieves: Sun., May 27, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Ghastly: Fri., June 29, 9 p.m., $17-$27.
Streetlight Manifesto: Performing Keasby Nights in its entirety (7/20) and Everything Goes Numb (7/21), Fri., July 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., July 21, 8 p.m.; $26.75/two-day pass $50.
Sick of It All and Murphy's Law: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Josh Groban: With Idina Menzel, Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $59.50-$199.
Beck: Mon., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.50.
Dirty Heads: With Iration, the Movement, Pacific Dub, Tue., June 26, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$85.
Gramatik: With Gryffin, Haywyre, Ramzoid, Sat., Sept. 1, 6 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Paramore: With Foster the People, Tue., July 24, 7 p.m., $49.50-$89.50.
Rascal Flatts: With Trent Harmon, Tue., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-80.50.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$80.
SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Global Dance Festival: Featuring deadmau5, Future, Machine Gun Kelly, Claude VonStroke, Armnhmr, Claptone, Cosmic Gate, Dirt Monkey, Figure, Hippie Sabotage, Liquid Stranger, MK, SoDown, T-Mass, TroyBoi, Two Friends (7/20) Tiesto, Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P, Adventure Club, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, DESTRUCTO, Goldfish, Gorgon City, Jaykode b2b Fransis Derelle, Mark Farina, Thomas Jack (7/21), Fri., July 20, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 21, 7 p.m., $69-$500, globaldancefestival.com.
Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!