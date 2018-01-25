Belle and Sebastian, HAIM and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Belle and Sebastian will be at the Ogden Theatre in June.

Belle and Sebastian, who are set to release a new album in February, headline the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, June 19, with Japanese Breakfast opening. Tickets ($51) go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m.

HAIM is bringing its Sister Sister Sister tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 28, with Maggie Rogers and Lizzo opening. Tickets, $44.50 to $68.50, go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m.

As we reported over the last week, Elton John's farewell tour will stop at the Pepsi Center, Phish is returning to Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend, the Foo Fighters will headline the Pepsi Center, and the Offspring and Pennywise are playing Sabroso, a traveling music, taco and craft beer festival, along with other rock acts.