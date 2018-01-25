 


Belle and Sebastian will be at the Ogden Theatre in June.EXPAND
Belle and Sebastian will be at the Ogden Theatre in June.
David Le

Belle and Sebastian, HAIM and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | January 25, 2018 | 5:04am
AA

Belle and Sebastian, who are set to release a new album in February, headline the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, June 19, with Japanese Breakfast opening. Tickets ($51) go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m.

HAIM is bringing its Sister Sister Sister tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 28, with Maggie Rogers and Lizzo opening. Tickets, $44.50 to $68.50, go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m.

As we reported over the last week, Elton John's farewell tour will stop at the Pepsi Center, Phish is returning to Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend, the Foo Fighters will headline the Pepsi Center, and the Offspring and Pennywise are playing Sabroso, a traveling music, taco and craft beer festival, along with other rock acts.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

3OH!3 Day: Sat., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Lab Group Tour: Feat. CharlestheFirst, Potions, Supertask with Goopsteppa and Sorrow, Thu., March 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Mr. Bill: Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

BLACK SHEEP

Adelitas Way: Sat., March 24, 7 p.m., $9.43-$18.
Black Pegasus: Sat., March 3, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Sun., April 15, 7 p.m., $9.43-$20.
Shaggy 2 Dope: Tue., Feb. 13, 6 p.m., $20-$24.
Shawn James: Mon., April 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Tatanka: Fri., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $10 - $12.
Tech N9ne: Thu., June 21, 5 p.m., $30-$35.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Brazilian Girls: Wed., May 9, 9 p.m., $25.
Jukebox the Ghost: With the Greeting Committee, Sat., May 5, 9 p.m., $20.
Kimbra and Son Lux: Tue., May 22, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Circa Survive: With Foxing, Hail the Sun, Tue., April 3, 7:30 p.m., $22.50-$27.
Railroad Earth: Fri., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $76-$80.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Andy Frasco and the U.N.: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Lab Group Tour: Feat. CharlestheFirst, Potions, Supertask with Goopsteppa and Sorrow, Fri., March 9, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Southern Avenue: Sat., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

COORS FIELD
Def Leppard & Journey: Sat., July 21, 6 p.m., price TBA.

ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE

Erasure: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $34.50-$75.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Keith Urban: With Kelsea Ballerini, Sat., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $41-$105.50.
Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival: Featuring the Offspring, Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, Unwritten Law, Los King Fu Monkeys, plus craft ceer sampling, gourmet tacos, Lucha Libre-style wrestling, Sat., April 28, 4 p.m., $39-$59.

1STBANK CENTER

Outcry Tour: Featuring Elevation Worship, Bethel Music, Christine Caine, Mosaic MSC, Vertical Worship, Thu., April 12, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

3OH!3: Sun., March 4, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
J.Phlip: Thu., April 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Kasbo: Fri., April 13, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Hinds: Fri., May 18, 8:30 p.m., $16-$18.
The Jinjas: Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Mammoth Water: Thu., March 8, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
The RunniKine: Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite: Fri., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $59.50.
Brian Jonestown Massacre: Thu., May 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra: With Shamir, Mon., July 16, 8 p.m., $25.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

The Werks: Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Counterfeit: Mon., May 14, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: Sat., April 28, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Use the Sun: Sun., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE

Chess at Breakfast: Wed., March 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Echoes in Reverie: Thu., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Floating Teeth: Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Instant Empire: Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra: Thu., March 1, 8 p.m., $8-$14.
Mint Field: Wed., March 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Sleep Union: Fri., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Uppermost: Wed., March 14, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Yak Attack: Tue., March 6, 9:30 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

CupcakKe: Mon., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25/VIP $50.
Rings of Saturn: Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

OGDEN THEATRE

Belle and Sebastian: With Japanese Breakfast, Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $51.
George Ezra: Wed., May 2, 8 p.m., $28.
King Krule: Wed., April 25, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Minnesota: With Shlump, Fri., April 13, 9 p.m., $20.75-$25.75.
Oh Wonder: With Astronomy, Wed., May 23, 8 p.m., $25.75.
TAUK: Sat., April 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Wolf Parade and Japandroids: Tue., May 22, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Adelitas Way: With Sons of Texas, Stone Broken and Taking Dawn, Sun., March 25, 8 p.m., $14-$125.
Cowboy Mouth: Sat., March 17, 8 p.m., $10-$200.
Dale Watson: Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $15.
Devin the Dude: With White Fudge, Fri., March 30, 8 p.m., $10-$200.
Mac Lethal and Wax: Thu., April 5, 8 p.m., $10-$20.

PEPSI CENTER

Elton John: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $59.50-$249.50.
Foo Fighters: Wed., Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., $59-$99.
Hall & Oates and Train: Thu., May 10, 7 p.m., $25-$129.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: Sat., June 9, 7:30 p.m.
David Byrne: Mon., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $50-$94.50.
HAIM: With Maggie Rogers and Lizzo, Mon., May 28, 7 p.m., $44.50-$68.50.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Aimee Mann, Amanda Shires, Mon., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $39.75-$60.75.
Modest Mouse: Sun., May 13, 7 p.m., $45.50-$79.50.
ODESZA: Fri., June 15, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., June 16, 6:30 p.m., $54.99.
Railroad Earth: With Fruition, Sat., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $35-$75.
Shakey Graves and Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites: With Twin Peaks, Thu., Aug. 30, 7 p.m., $39.95-$60.
Steve Martin and Martin Short: Thu., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $59.50-$179.50.
Vulfpeck: With Kamasi Washington, Knower, Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., $42.75-$75.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Minus the Bear: Wed., May 30, 7 p.m., $26/$30.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

3 Amigos: Feat. Roger Clyne, Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton, Sun., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Citizen Dan (Steely Dan tribute): Fri., March 23, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
The Nadas (CD release): Fri., April 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
One of the Hive (Incubus tribute): Fri., March 16, 8 p.m., $10.
Ron McMillon & Phillip "Doc" Martin Gospel Jazz Explosion 2018: Sat., April 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Tyrone Wells: Wed., May 16, 8 p.m., $20-$24.

SWALLOW HILL

Diana Jones: Sat., April 14, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
John Németh: Fri., May 4, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
The Railsplitters: With 300 Days, Fri., April 27, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

