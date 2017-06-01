Galactic, Beth Ditto and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Beth Ditto comes to the Bluebird in July. Mary McCartney

Galactic and Pepper team up for a co-headlining show at Red Rocks on Sunday, September 24, with Tribal Seeds and Fortunate Youth opening. Tickets ($30-$38.75) go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Bryson Tiller brings his Set It Off tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 23. Tickets ($46.50-$95) go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Beth Ditto, who's set to release her new album Fake Sugar on June 16, will be at the Bluebird Theater on Friday, July 21. Tickets ($17) go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip: Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

New Found Glory: Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $23.50-$28.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Black Pegasus (album release): Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $12-$18.

Bridges Will Break: Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Deathride (album release): With Grindscape, Capricorn, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Jarren Benton: Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $15-$65.

King Gordy: With Hex Rated, SickTanicK, Sun., July 2, 7 p.m., $10-$13.

Shaman's Harvest: Wed., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Short Leash: With Gold Route, Deter, Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Beth Ditto: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $17.

Moon Hooch: Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Rubedo's Independence Day III: With Los Mocochetes con Baubo, Luke Kruzke and the High Tides, Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $14-$16.



BOULDER THEATER

Penny & Sparrow: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22/$25.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE



Bass Rising: Ft. Noisia with Dubloadz, Fury, Detrace, T.O.C., Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

JoJo's Slim Wednesday: Feat. John "JoJo" Hermann of Widespread Panic with Naughty Professor, Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

The Soul Rebels: Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Bryson Tiller: With H.E.R. and Metro Boomin, Wed., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$95.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Ninja Sex Party: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.



FOX THEATRE

Moon Hooch: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Ty Segall: Sun., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Itchy-O: Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $19.99.

Robert Randolph & the Family Band: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Assuming We Survive: Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $10.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Cattle Decapitation: With Revocation, Full of Hell, Artificial Brain, Sat., Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m., $23.75-$25.

Luke Bell: Mon., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Shadowboxers: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Steddy P: With Dom Chonicles, Scotty Wu, Sensai Party, Smoky Bare, Wed., July 12, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Vagabon: With Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Ev Vinyls: With Ken & Ryu, Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Land Lines: With Modern Leisure, Nasty Nachos, Sat., July 8, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

The Munsens: With ORYX, Ghosts of Glaciers, Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

My Education: Mon., June 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Specto4: With Bret Sexton Quartet, Bottesini Project, Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $8-$10.



MARQUIS THEATER



Almost, Maine: With From Thin Air, Rain in July, I'm Glad It's You, Not My Weekend, Thu., July 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

As the Sky Darkens: With the Panoramic, Conquer Everest, Owleye, Fox Lake, Mon., July 10, 7 p.m., $10.

Enemy in I: With Skyburial, Hemingway Hero, Fighting the Phoenix, Fall Of Scylla, Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Jason Richardson: With the Reign of Kindo, Stolas, Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Rotten Reputation (CD release): With Flower Crown Me a Queen, the Ghoulies, Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., $10.

Today Is the Day: With Kayo Dot, Wed., July 26, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Venom Inc: With Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, the Convalescence, Mon., Sept. 11, 6 p.m., $23-$25.

Wage War: With Gideon, Varials, Tue., July 25, 6:30 p.m., $13-$15.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Max P: With Sysco Yola, Sauna Bois, Mauls-B, Wise Beyond Knowing, M.O.A, Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $15.

Plini: With David Maxim Micic, Nic Johnston, Wed., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Turbid North: With Saphyre Rain, Shahirye of Ra, Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Unamused Dave: With False Report, In My Room, Gone Full Heathen, Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $10.

Vermillion Road: With the New Schematics, Treehouse Sanctum, Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

Dead Cross: Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $27.50.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Wed., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $22.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Destination: Red Rocks featuring the Fray: Mon., June 26, 7 p.m.

Galactic and Pepper: Sun., Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m., $30-$38.75.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $24-$29.

Sawyer Fredericks: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Minus the Bear and Pinback: Fri., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $28-$32.

Pig: With Ghostfeeder, Julien-K, Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $30-$55.

Ty Segall: Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $20-$25.



SWALLOW HILL

Bobby Rush: Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $24-$26.

Harry Tuft: Thu., Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., $10.

Karla Bonoff: Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $30-$32.

Vance Gilbert: Thu., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17.