Big Gigantic, Father John Misty and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Big Gigantic's two-day Rowdytown returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, September 28, and Saturday, September 29. Tickets, $49.75 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.
Father John Misty headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, August 15, with TV on the Radio opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.
Joan Baez stops at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, October 24, as part of her Fare Thee Well... tour. Tickets, $54.45 to $149.50, include a copy of her new album, Whistle Down the Road, which hits stores on March 2, the same day tickets go on sale.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
DeadPhish Orchestra: Thu., March 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Muzzy Bear: With Freddy Todd and Shooka, Sat., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
D.O.A. and MDC: Fri., May 25, 7 p.m., $15.
Larry and His Flask: Wed., June 6, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Mac Lethal and Wax: Wed., April 4, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Mushroomhead: Thu., May 24, 6 p.m., $10-$22.
These Streets: Sun., March 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
ATOMGA: With Emma Mayes & the Hip, The Gold Company, Thu., March 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Jessie Ware: Wed., April 25, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Mike Garson "Bowie's Piano Man": Celebrating David Bowie to Knock Out Teen Cancer, a benefit concert, silent auction and dance party for Jules Laurita Smith., Sat., April 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$100.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
B.H. 2doTs: Ft. Jay Triiiple, the Misfits, 2une, Sun., March 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Everyone Orchestra: Ft. Steve Kimock, John Kadlecik, Jason Hann, Jennifer Hartswick, Chuck Jones, Bridget Law, Jans Ingber, Todd Stoops, Josh Schwartz, Shira Elias w/ A-Mac & the Height, the RunniKine, Fri., May 11, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Joyner Lucas: Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
MC Chris: With Bitforce, Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Muzzy Bearr: With Freddy Todd and Shooka, Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Saba: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Smooky MarGielaa: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Colorado Symphony's Family Friendly Fourth of July: Wed., July 4, 7:30 p.m., $22-$36.50.
I Love the 90's: With Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base, DJ Kool, Sat., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $25-$89.50.
AC Slater: Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Sango: With Kaelin Ellis, Tue., May 15, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards): Thu., April 26, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Injury Reserve: Fri., April 27, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Flobots: With Jaden Carlson Band, Sat., April 21, 8 p.m., $20.
Celeste: Sun., June 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Goodnight, Texas: Thu., April 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Primitive Man: Sat., May 19, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Chastity Belt: Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Hovvdy + Half Waif: Sun., May 6, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Klassick (single release): Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Midnight Club (single release): Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Speedy Ortiz: Sat., June 16, 9:30 p.m., $16-$18.
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Dallas Thornton Band (album release): Thu., April 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Evoke: Fri., March 30, 9:30 p.m., $8-$10.
in/Planes: Thu., May 3, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Michigan Rattlers: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
One Way Ride: Sat., May 5, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour: Sat., April 21, 7 p.m., $15.
BONES: Thu., March 29, 6:30 p.m., $15.
Hard Candy Presents: Secret Garden: Sat., May 12, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Leeway: Thu., May 3, 7 p.m., $15.
Night Riots: Tue., June 26, 6:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Smallpools & GGFO: Mon., May 14, 6:30 p.m., $18-$22.
Tricky: Wed., May 9, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel: With Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, Shadow of Intent, Tue., July 10, 6:15 p.m., $25.
Blue October: With Kitten, Sat., June 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $30.75-$85.
Gomez: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Joan Baez: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $54.45-$149.50.
Puddles Pity Party: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $35-$45/VIP $100.
Vans Warped Tour: Sun., July 1, 11 a.m.
Big Gigantic: Rowdytown VII: Fri., Sept. 28, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 29, 6 p.m., $49.75-$89.50.
Father John Misty: With TV on the Radio, Wed., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$89.50.
Imagine Dragons: With Grace VanderWaal, Mon., July 16, 7 p.m., $59.50-$129.50.
Jackson Browne: Tue., July 17, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$90.50.
Kygo: With Alan Walker, Wed., April 25, 7:30 p.m.
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: Tue., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$95.
$uicideBoy$: Wed., May 9, 5:30 p.m., $45-$85.
Tchami x Malaa: Fri., May 11, 6 p.m., $35-$85.
Ween: Tue., June 5, 8 p.m.; Wed., June 6, 8 p.m., $49.95-$85.
SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Luke Bryan: With Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Sat., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.,$49.97-$149.75.
Black Label 2018 feat. Megalodon: Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $25-$40.
DJ Craze: With Wushu, Gyp Da Hip, Sat., April 21, 7:30 p.m., $19-$22.
Do303 Launch Party: Sat., March 3, 7:30 p.m., free.
K Camp: Sat., April 14, 8 p.m., $30-$60.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
11th Annual Denver Ukefest: With Taimane, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Christopher Davis-Shannon (5/11) and Craig Chee & Sarah Maisel, Gerald Ross, Swallow Hill Uke Ensemble (5/12); Fri. and Sat., May 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m., $75-$140.
Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!