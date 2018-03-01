 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Father John Misty will be at Red Rocks in August.EXPAND
Father John Misty will be at Red Rocks in August.
Mathew Tucciarone

Big Gigantic, Father John Misty and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | March 1, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Big Gigantic's two-day Rowdytown returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, September 28, and Saturday, September 29. Tickets, $49.75 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

Father John Misty headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, August 15, with TV on the Radio opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

Joan Baez stops at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, October 24, as part of her Fare Thee Well... tour. Tickets, $54.45 to $149.50, include a copy of her new album, Whistle Down the Road, which hits stores on March 2, the same day tickets go on sale.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

DeadPhish Orchestra: Thu., March 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Muzzy Bear: With Freddy Todd and Shooka, Sat., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

BLACK SHEEP

D.O.A. and MDC: Fri., May 25, 7 p.m., $15.
Larry and His Flask: Wed., June 6, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Mac Lethal and Wax: Wed., April 4, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Mushroomhead: Thu., May 24, 6 p.m., $10-$22.
These Streets: Sun., March 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

ATOMGA: With Emma Mayes & the Hip, The Gold Company, Thu., March 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Jessie Ware: Wed., April 25, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

BOULDER THEATER

Mike Garson "Bowie's Piano Man": Celebrating David Bowie to Knock Out Teen Cancer, a benefit concert, silent auction and dance party for Jules Laurita Smith., Sat., April 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$100.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

B.H. 2doTs: Ft. Jay Triiiple, the Misfits, 2une, Sun., March 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Everyone Orchestra: Ft. Steve Kimock, John Kadlecik, Jason Hann, Jennifer Hartswick, Chuck Jones, Bridget Law, Jans Ingber, Todd Stoops, Josh Schwartz, Shira Elias w/ A-Mac & the Height, the RunniKine, Fri., May 11, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Joyner Lucas: Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
MC Chris: With Bitforce, Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Muzzy Bearr: With Freddy Todd and Shooka, Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Saba: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Smooky MarGielaa: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Colorado Symphony's Family Friendly Fourth of July: Wed., July 4, 7:30 p.m., $22-$36.50.
I Love the 90's: With Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base, DJ Kool, Sat., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $25-$89.50.

FOX THEATRE

AC Slater: Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Sango: With Kaelin Ellis, Tue., May 15, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards): Thu., April 26, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Injury Reserve: Fri., April 27, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Flobots: With Jaden Carlson Band, Sat., April 21, 8 p.m., $20.

HI-DIVE

Celeste: Sun., June 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Goodnight, Texas: Thu., April 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Primitive Man: Sat., May 19, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Chastity Belt: Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Hovvdy + Half Waif: Sun., May 6, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Klassick (single release): Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Midnight Club (single release): Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Speedy Ortiz: Sat., June 16, 9:30 p.m., $16-$18.
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

LOST LAKE

Dallas Thornton Band (album release): Thu., April 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Evoke: Fri., March 30, 9:30 p.m., $8-$10.
in/Planes: Thu., May 3, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Michigan Rattlers: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
One Way Ride: Sat., May 5, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour: Sat., April 21, 7 p.m., $15.
BONES: Thu., March 29, 6:30 p.m., $15.
Hard Candy Presents: Secret Garden: Sat., May 12, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Leeway: Thu., May 3, 7 p.m., $15.
Night Riots: Tue., June 26, 6:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Smallpools & GGFO: Mon., May 14, 6:30 p.m., $18-$22.
Tricky: Wed., May 9, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel: With Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, Shadow of Intent, Tue., July 10, 6:15 p.m., $25.
Blue October: With Kitten, Sat., June 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $30.75-$85.
Gomez: Wed., June 20, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Joan Baez: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $54.45-$149.50.
Puddles Pity Party: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $35-$45/VIP $100.

PEPSI CENTER

Vans Warped Tour: Sun., July 1, 11 a.m.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Big Gigantic: Rowdytown VII: Fri., Sept. 28, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 29, 6 p.m., $49.75-$89.50.
Father John Misty: With TV on the Radio, Wed., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$89.50.
Imagine Dragons: With Grace VanderWaal, Mon., July 16, 7 p.m., $59.50-$129.50.
Jackson Browne: Tue., July 17, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$90.50.
Kygo: With Alan Walker, Wed., April 25, 7:30 p.m.
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: Tue., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$95.
$uicideBoy$: Wed., May 9, 5:30 p.m., $45-$85.
Tchami x Malaa: Fri., May 11, 6 p.m., $35-$85.
Ween: Tue., June 5, 8 p.m.; Wed., June 6, 8 p.m., $49.95-$85.

SPORTS AUTHORITY FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Luke Bryan: With Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Sat., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.,$49.97-$149.75.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Black Label 2018 feat. Megalodon: Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $25-$40.
DJ Craze: With Wushu, Gyp Da Hip, Sat., April 21, 7:30 p.m., $19-$22.
Do303 Launch Party: Sat., March 3, 7:30 p.m., free.
K Camp: Sat., April 14, 8 p.m., $30-$60.

SWALLOW HILL

11th Annual Denver Ukefest: With Taimane, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Christopher Davis-Shannon (5/11) and Craig Chee & Sarah Maisel, Gerald Ross, Swallow Hill Uke Ensemble (5/12); Fri. and Sat., May 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m., $75-$140.

Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >