Big Gigantic, Father John Misty and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Father John Misty will be at Red Rocks in August.

Big Gigantic's two-day Rowdytown returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, September 28, and Saturday, September 29. Tickets, $49.75 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

Father John Misty headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, August 15, with TV on the Radio opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

Joan Baez stops at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, October 24, as part of her Fare Thee Well... tour. Tickets, $54.45 to $149.50, include a copy of her new album, Whistle Down the Road, which hits stores on March 2, the same day tickets go on sale.