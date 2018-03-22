 


Thirty Seconds to Mars headlines Channel 93.3's Big Gig in July.
Brandon Marshall

Boy George, Courtney Barnett and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | March 22, 2018 | 5:30am
AA

Boy George & Culture Club will be at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, September 8, with openers the B-52's and the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey. Tickets, $29.50 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.

Courtney Barnett headlines the Ogden Theatre on September 29, with Waxahatchee opening. Tickets, $30.75, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.

Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018, which is Sunday, July 15, at Fiddler's Green, includes headliners Thirty Seconds to Mars and Walk the Moon with K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost, Two Feet, and L.I.F.T. also on the bill. Tickets, $29.95 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Chain Station: With Cascade Crescendo and more, Wed., May 2, 8 p.m., $5-$12.
Del the Funky Homosapien and Amp Live: Sat., May 5, 9 p.m., $18-$22.

BLACK SHEEP

I Set My Friends on Fire: Sun., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $12.
Metalachi: Mon., July 23, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
Sammy J: Fri., May 11, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Twisted Insane: Fri., June 15, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Vatican and Heavens Die: Sat., April 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Aqueous: Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Modern Suspects: With Iolite, Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $13.

BOULDER THEATER

The Pamlico Sound: With Groovealicious and Hugh Manatee, Sat., May 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Carter Reeves: With Abhi the Nomad, Sun., May 13, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Chain Station: With Cascade Crescendo and more, Fri., May 4, 8 p.m., $12/$15.
Coral Creek and Wood Belly (album release): with Ginny Mules, Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Del the Funky Homosapien and Amp Live: Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Nolatet (Mike Dillon, Brian Haas, Johnny V and James Singleton) Pre-Ween Party: Mon., June 4, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Official 420 on the Block Afterparty: Feat. Protoje with Nattali Rize and more, Sun., April 22, 10 p.m., $20-$25.
Yheti: With DMVU, Toadface, Gangus, Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

Amos Lee: Wed., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., $80-$85.
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: Wed., Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., $62-$67.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Boy George & Culture Club: With the B-52's, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Sat., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $29.50-$89.50.
Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018: Thirty Seconds to Mars / Walk the Moon: With K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost, Two Feet, L.I.F.T., Sun., July 15, 1:30 p.m., $29.95-$99.50.

FOX STREET COMPOUND

Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly: Sun., June 10, 6 p.m., $42.50.

FOX THEATRE

Ozomatli: Sat., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Amy Shark: With TOMI, Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Crowboy: Sat., May 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Nikki Lane: Tue., May 15, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Belanova & Moenia: Wed., May 16, 7 p.m., $35.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Commonheart: Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $5-$12.
Keepin' It Real Records Presents: Homie Hangout II: Thu., May 31, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
NaPalm: Thu., May 3, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
S. Carey: Sun., July 22, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Sammy J: Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

LOST LAKE

Cullen Omori and the Gloomies: Tue., May 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Kuinka: Fri., June 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Postcards: Mon., April 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Rain in July and 1000 Miles of Fire: Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Chris Lee (of Hamilton): Mon., March 26, 7 p.m., $10/$12.
The Revolution Kickoff Show: Feat. FI, Connor Ray and Moore, Fri., April 13, 7:30 p.m., $10/$13.

OGDEN THEATRE

Animal Collective: Performing Tung Songs. With Lonnie Holley, Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Courtney Barnett: With Waxahatchee, Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $30.75-$65.
Neurosis: With Converge, Birds in Row, Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $30.

PEPSI CENTER

Godsmack and Shinedown: with Like a Storm, Tue., July 31, 7 p.m., $35-$99.50.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: Mon., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., $39.50-$125.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Buddy Guy: With Tom Hambridge, Tue., June 19, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75.
Tommy Emmanuel: With Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Sun., June 10, 6 p.m., $35-$50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Galactic: With Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington, Kermit Ruffins, Fri., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $46.50.
Widespread Panic: Fri., June 22, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 23, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 24, 5 p.m.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Face: Down Under Fundraiser: Fri., May 4, 8 p.m., $75-$90.
International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival: Fri., May 25, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Johannes Linstead: Guitar of Fire: Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Marcia Ball: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band: Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.


