Boy George, Courtney Barnett and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Boy George & Culture Club will be at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, September 8, with openers the B-52's and the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey. Tickets, $29.50 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.

Courtney Barnett headlines the Ogden Theatre on September 29, with Waxahatchee opening. Tickets, $30.75, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.

Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018, which is Sunday, July 15, at Fiddler's Green, includes headliners Thirty Seconds to Mars and Walk the Moon with K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost, Two Feet, and L.I.F.T. also on the bill. Tickets, $29.95 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.