Boy George, Courtney Barnett and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Boy George & Culture Club will be at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, September 8, with openers the B-52's and the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey. Tickets, $29.50 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
Courtney Barnett headlines the Ogden Theatre on September 29, with Waxahatchee opening. Tickets, $30.75, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018, which is Sunday, July 15, at Fiddler's Green, includes headliners Thirty Seconds to Mars and Walk the Moon with K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost, Two Feet, and L.I.F.T. also on the bill. Tickets, $29.95 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Chain Station: With Cascade Crescendo and more, Wed., May 2, 8 p.m., $5-$12.
Del the Funky Homosapien and Amp Live: Sat., May 5, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
I Set My Friends on Fire: Sun., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $12.
Metalachi: Mon., July 23, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
Sammy J: Fri., May 11, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Twisted Insane: Fri., June 15, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Vatican and Heavens Die: Sat., April 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Aqueous: Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Modern Suspects: With Iolite, Thu., June 21, 8 p.m., $13.
The Pamlico Sound: With Groovealicious and Hugh Manatee, Sat., May 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Carter Reeves: With Abhi the Nomad, Sun., May 13, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Chain Station: With Cascade Crescendo and more, Fri., May 4, 8 p.m., $12/$15.
Coral Creek and Wood Belly (album release): with Ginny Mules, Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Del the Funky Homosapien and Amp Live: Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Nolatet (Mike Dillon, Brian Haas, Johnny V and James Singleton) Pre-Ween Party: Mon., June 4, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Official 420 on the Block Afterparty: Feat. Protoje with Nattali Rize and more, Sun., April 22, 10 p.m., $20-$25.
Yheti: With DMVU, Toadface, Gangus, Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Amos Lee: Wed., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., $80-$85.
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: Wed., Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., $62-$67.
Boy George & Culture Club: With the B-52's, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Sat., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $29.50-$89.50.
Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018: Thirty Seconds to Mars / Walk the Moon: With K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost, Two Feet, L.I.F.T., Sun., July 15, 1:30 p.m., $29.95-$99.50.
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly: Sun., June 10, 6 p.m., $42.50.
Ozomatli: Sat., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.
Amy Shark: With TOMI, Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Crowboy: Sat., May 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Nikki Lane: Tue., May 15, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Belanova & Moenia: Wed., May 16, 7 p.m., $35.
The Commonheart: Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $5-$12.
Keepin' It Real Records Presents: Homie Hangout II: Thu., May 31, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
NaPalm: Thu., May 3, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
S. Carey: Sun., July 22, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Sammy J: Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Cullen Omori and the Gloomies: Tue., May 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Kuinka: Fri., June 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Postcards: Mon., April 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Rain in July and 1000 Miles of Fire: Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Chris Lee (of Hamilton): Mon., March 26, 7 p.m., $10/$12.
The Revolution Kickoff Show: Feat. FI, Connor Ray and Moore, Fri., April 13, 7:30 p.m., $10/$13.
Animal Collective: Performing Tung Songs. With Lonnie Holley, Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Courtney Barnett: With Waxahatchee, Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $30.75-$65.
Neurosis: With Converge, Birds in Row, Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $30.
Godsmack and Shinedown: with Like a Storm, Tue., July 31, 7 p.m., $35-$99.50.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: Mon., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., $39.50-$125.
Buddy Guy: With Tom Hambridge, Tue., June 19, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75.
Tommy Emmanuel: With Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Sun., June 10, 6 p.m., $35-$50.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Galactic: With Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington, Kermit Ruffins, Fri., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $46.50.
Widespread Panic: Fri., June 22, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 23, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 24, 5 p.m.
Face: Down Under Fundraiser: Fri., May 4, 8 p.m., $75-$90.
International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival: Fri., May 25, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Johannes Linstead: Guitar of Fire: Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Marcia Ball: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band: Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
