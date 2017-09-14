Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Chief Keef and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club comes to the Ogden Theatre in February.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, which is set to release Wrong Creatures in January, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, February 15, with Night Beats opening. Tickets ($27.75) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.

Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef is coming to the Boulder Theater on Thursday, October 19. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.

As we announced earlier this week, Bob Dylan and His Band will be at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, October 21, with Mavis Staples opening. Tickets ($54.50-$129.50) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.