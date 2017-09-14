Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Chief Keef and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, which is set to release Wrong Creatures in January, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, February 15, with Night Beats opening. Tickets ($27.75) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.
Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef is coming to the Boulder Theater on Thursday, October 19. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.
As we announced earlier this week, Bob Dylan and His Band will be at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, October 21, with Mavis Staples opening. Tickets ($54.50-$129.50) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Everyone Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Matisyahu: With Common Kings and Orphan, Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $33-$35.
Spafford: With Soul Monde, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15.
Wookiefoot: With Satsang, Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Arsonists Get All the Girls: With Aethere, West Cliffs, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Ded: Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
Knockout Kid: With Story Untold, Rivals, Fri., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Dear Hunter: With the Family Crest, VAVÁ, Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Destroyer: With Mega Bog, Mon., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $20.
Skinny Lister: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $17.
Chief Keef: Thu., Oct. 19, 11:30 p.m., $20-25.
Dancing With Boulder Stars: Wed., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $40-$55.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Everyone Orchestra: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Perpetual Groove: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Shwayze: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Trevor Hall: Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $27-$45.
WinterWonderGrass Announcement Party: Feat. Grant Farm, Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Wookiefoot: With Satsang, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Bob Dylan & His Band: With Mavis Staples, Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $54.50-$129.50.
Parade of Lasers 2017: Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $28.25.
Lost Kings: The Royal Horror Show: With STRNO, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Shockra: Return of the Underground People: Featuring Dave Watts, Edwin Hurwitz, Felix Rentschler, Dan Coutu, Jeff Grove, Sat., Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Morsel and Woodhouse: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Shawn Nelson: Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$70.
Hippo Campus: With Sure Sure, Wed., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Louis Futon: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $18-$25.
Matisyahu: With Common Kings and Orphan, Sat., Dec. 2, 8:30 p.m., $28.
Jews Do Jews Presents KOL ISHA: A Tribute to Jewish Women Songwriters: Featuring Katie Glassman, Rabbi Joe Black, Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, David Ross, Steve Brodsky, Carla Sciaky, Liat Arochas, Harry Tuft and more, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
Mark O'Connor: Featuring the O'Connor Band, Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$37.
Holy Wave: With Ohmme, Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Luca Lush: Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$18.
SPELLS and Colfax Speed Queen: With Cheap Perfume, Simulators, Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Bones: Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Me Me Monster: With Girl Scout Heroine, Firstimers, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
To Be Astronauts: With the Patient Zeros, Dead Pay Rent, Thu., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Gemini Syndrome: With Deadset Society, Spoken, Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
Immortal Synn (CD release) and Plasma Canvas: With Sideffect, Divine Torture, Sun., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Lockjaw: With Cold Shoulder, Fox Lake, Screwtape, Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Sammy J and Anuhea: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
This Broken Beat (album release): With Nightlove, OptycNerd, Wanderer, Water Aerobics, Fri., Nov. 10, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Wes Tucker: Thu., Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m., $25-$28.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Falli: With CNM, Scramm Unit, MrEz, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
For the Love of Locals 15: With Valienta, CITRA, Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs,The Coast is Ours, the Hollow, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $5.
Layne and Soren Bryce: Thu., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Moon Tooth: With Husbandry, Sun., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $12.
Rain in July: With If I Fail, Hot Mulligan, ColdFront, Hold Close, In My Room, Tue., Nov. 7, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Rock for Hurricane Relief: With Demi Dimetro (of the Velveteers), Professor Plumb, Two Faces West, Blown Edges, Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $10.
Ska Brewing GABF After Party: Feat. The Alcapones, Roka Hueka, Short Bus Rejects, Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10.
8th Annual Dear Jack Foundation Benefit Show: Featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with acoustic performances by Allen Stone, Oxblood (Bobby Raw of Jacks Mannequin) Zac Clark. Guest appearance by Brian Ireland (Something Corporate), Sat., Nov. 11, 6 p.m., $40-$100.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: With Night Beats, Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $27.75.
FKJ (live): Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25.
RJD2: Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$27/VIP $50.
Alter Bridge: Thu., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$45.
Trans Siberian Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 18, 3 & 8 p.m., $43-$74.
Architects: With Stick to Your Guns, Counterparts, Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $24-$26.
Alejandro Escovedo: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$28.
Chris Knight: Thu., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $20.
Larry Carlton: Fri., Jan. 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$50.
Young Dubliners: Fri., March 9, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Ellis Paul: Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!