Black Rebel Motorcycle Club comes to the Ogden Theatre in February.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club comes to the Ogden Theatre in February.
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Chief Keef and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 14, 2017 | 5:00am
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, which is set to release Wrong Creatures in January, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, February 15, with Night Beats opening. Tickets ($27.75) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.

Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef is coming to the Boulder Theater on Thursday, October 19. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

As we announced earlier this week, Bob Dylan and His Band will be at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, October 21, with Mavis Staples opening. Tickets ($54.50-$129.50) go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Everyone Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Matisyahu: With Common Kings and Orphan, Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $33-$35.
Spafford: With Soul Monde, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15.
Wookiefoot: With Satsang, Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Arsonists Get All the Girls: With Aethere, West Cliffs, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Ded: Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
Knockout Kid: With Story Untold, Rivals, Fri., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Dear Hunter: With the Family Crest, VAVÁ, Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Destroyer: With Mega Bog, Mon., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $20.
Skinny Lister: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $17.

BOULDER THEATER

Chief Keef: Thu., Oct. 19, 11:30 p.m., $20-25.
Dancing With Boulder Stars: Wed., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $40-$55.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Everyone Orchestra: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Perpetual Groove: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Shwayze: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Trevor Hall: Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $27-$45.
WinterWonderGrass Announcement Party: Feat. Grant Farm, Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Wookiefoot: With Satsang, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

1STBANK CENTER

Bob Dylan & His Band: With Mavis Staples, Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $54.50-$129.50.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Parade of Lasers 2017: Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $28.25.

FOX THEATRE

Lost Kings: The Royal Horror Show: With STRNO, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Shockra: Return of the Underground People: Featuring Dave Watts, Edwin Hurwitz, Felix Rentschler, Dan Coutu, Jeff Grove, Sat., Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., $20-$22.

GLOBE HALL

Morsel and Woodhouse: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
Shawn Nelson: Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$70.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Hippo Campus: With Sure Sure, Wed., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Louis Futon: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $18-$25.
Matisyahu: With Common Kings and Orphan, Sat., Dec. 2, 8:30 p.m., $28.

L2 CHURCH

Jews Do Jews Presents KOL ISHA: A Tribute to Jewish Women Songwriters: Featuring Katie Glassman, Rabbi Joe Black, Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, David Ross, Steve Brodsky, Carla Sciaky, Liat Arochas, Harry Tuft and more, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
Mark O'Connor: Featuring the O'Connor Band, Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$37.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Holy Wave: With Ohmme, Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Luca Lush: Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$18.
SPELLS and Colfax Speed Queen: With Cheap Perfume, Simulators, Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Bones: Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Me Me Monster: With Girl Scout Heroine, Firstimers, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
To Be Astronauts: With the Patient Zeros, Dead Pay Rent, Thu., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Gemini Syndrome: With Deadset Society, Spoken, Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
Immortal Synn (CD release) and Plasma Canvas: With Sideffect, Divine Torture, Sun., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Lockjaw: With Cold Shoulder, Fox Lake, Screwtape, Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Sammy J and Anuhea: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
This Broken Beat (album release): With Nightlove, OptycNerd, Wanderer, Water Aerobics, Fri., Nov. 10, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Wes Tucker: Thu., Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m., $25-$28.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Falli: With CNM, Scramm Unit, MrEz, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
For the Love of Locals 15: With Valienta, CITRA, Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs,The Coast is Ours, the Hollow, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $5.
Layne and Soren Bryce: Thu., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Moon Tooth: With Husbandry, Sun., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $12.
Rain in July: With If I Fail, Hot Mulligan, ColdFront, Hold Close, In My Room, Tue., Nov. 7, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Rock for Hurricane Relief: With Demi Dimetro (of the Velveteers), Professor Plumb, Two Faces West, Blown Edges, Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $10.
Ska Brewing GABF After Party: Feat. The Alcapones, Roka Hueka, Short Bus Rejects, Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

8th Annual Dear Jack Foundation Benefit Show: Featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with acoustic performances by Allen Stone, Oxblood (Bobby Raw of Jacks Mannequin) Zac Clark. Guest appearance by Brian Ireland (Something Corporate), Sat., Nov. 11, 6 p.m., $40-$100.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: With Night Beats, Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $27.75.
FKJ (live): Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25.
RJD2: Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$27/VIP $50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Alter Bridge: Thu., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$45.

PEPSI CENTER

Trans Siberian Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 18, 3 & 8 p.m., $43-$74.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Architects: With Stick to Your Guns, Counterparts, Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $24-$26.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Alejandro Escovedo: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$28.
Chris Knight: Thu., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $20.
Larry Carlton: Fri., Jan. 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$50.
Young Dubliners: Fri., March 9, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

SWALLOW HILL

Ellis Paul: Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

