Chris Stapleton, Umphrey's McGee and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Chris Stapleton, who just won three Grammys, brings his All-American Road Show to the Pepsi Center on Friday, August 10, with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb opening. Tickets ($49.75-$89.75) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.
Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night stand, Thursday, July 5, through Saturday July 7. Single-day tickets ($42.50-$45) and three-day general admission tickets ($119) go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m.
The Lost 80's Live tour hits Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 12, and features A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Men Without Hats, Animotion, Missing Persons, Dramarama, Gene Loves Jezebel, and Farrington and Mann, original vocalists of When in Rome UK. Tickets ($22.50-$79.50) go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Chali 2na & House of Vibe: Wed., March 14, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Dead Floyd: Fri., March 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
EOTO: Thu., April 5, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Magic Beans: Sat., March 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Start Making Sense: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $13-$16.
TAUK: Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $15.
Act of Defiance: Tue., March 20, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
The Bronx: Wed., April 11, 7 p.m., $10-$18.
Devin the Dude: Sat., March 31, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Ingested: Sat., May 5, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Low Cut Connie: Wed., March 21, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Mac Sabbath: Sun., May 13, 7 p.m., $5-$16.
Ren Thomas: Mon., Feb. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
AMZY: Fri., April 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The Brothers Comatose: With the Same Chase and the Untraditional, Fri., April 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Gasoline Lollipops: With RL Cole & the Hell You Say, Grayson County Burn Burn, Fri., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
GoGo Penguin: Mon., June 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Russian Circles: Mon., April 23, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Calexico: With Julia Jacklin, Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $25.
John Butler Trio: Tickets for the Boulder Theater show are available only as a two-day ticket bundle that also includes a ticket to the John Butler Trio Red Rocks Amphitheatre performance on June 10, Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $78.50-$84.95.
Stone Temple Pilots: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$49.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Andy Thorn & Friends: Feat. Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon), Tyler Grant (Grant Farm), Thu., March 15, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Joey Porter’s Shady Business: Featuring Joey Porter (The Motet), Alvin Ford Jr. (Pretty Lights Live Band / Dumpstaphunk), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Plus More Special Guests. With Yamn, Fri., March 9, 9 p.m., $15.
Magic Beans: With Analog Son, Fri., March 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Russ Liquid Test: Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Lost 80's Live: Featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Men Without Hats, Animotion, Missing Persons, Dramarama, Gene Loves Jezebel, and Farrington and Mann, original vocalists of When in Rome UK, Sun., Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$79.50.
The Brothers Comatose: Thu., April 26, 9 p.m., $12.50-$15.
EOTO: Sat., April 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Flash Mountain Flood and Cycles: Fri., March 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Kitchen Dwellers: With Tenth Mountain Division, Wed., April 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Moonchild: Sun., April 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Selasee & the Fafa Family and Jyemo Club: With Green Buddha, Sat., March 31, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Ben Miller Band: Sun., March 4, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Ex-Girlfriends: Tue., March 27, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Gill Landry: Sun., April 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Pokey LaFarge: Wed., May 2, 8 p.m.,Thu., May 3, 8 p.m., $20-$36.
Obituary: With Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch, DustBolt, Fri., May 18, 7 p.m., $25.
Sofi Tukker: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $21-$126.
Stuff You Should Know: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $38.
The Sword: With King Buffalo, Wed., April 4, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Tyler Childers: With Lillie Mae, Sat., April 14, 7:30 p.m., $17.
The Heavy Pets: Thu., March 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Low Cut Connie: Thu., March 22, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
The Queers: Sun., April 8, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Wish You Were Pink: With Boogie Mammoth, Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Yawpers: Sat., March 17, 9 p.m., $15.
Austin Basham & Hollow Coves: Thu., April 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Bruno Major: Tue., May 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Chrome: Sat., March 31, 9:30 p.m., $20-$25.
GTA: Fri., March 16, 9:30 p.m., Sat., March 17, 9:30 p.m., Sun., March 18, 9:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Nina Diaz: Fri., April 13, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Open to the Hound: Thu., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Rocky Diamonds: Sun., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Wild Mountain: Wed., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Berated: Sun., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Ghoulies (album release): Sat., March 31, 8:30 p.m., $8-$10.
Layne: Wed., March 28, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Moaning x Nnamdi Ogbonnaya: Thu., March 22, 9:30 p.m., $8-$10.
The Still Tide (EP release): Sat., April 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
10 Years: Tue., April 10, 6 p.m., $20-$23.
The Garden: Sun., April 8, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Satyricon: Fri., May 18, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Sat., May 19, 9 p.m., $25.75-$75.
Jonathan Davis: Sun., April 22, 7:30 p.m., $32.
The Lawrence Arms: Sun., May 6, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Chris Stapleton: With Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb, Fri., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $39.75-$89.75.
Brit Floyd: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $56.50.
Emancipator Ensemble: With Manic Focus Live Band, Wax Tailor (solo set and special guests), Kalya Scintilla & Eve O Lution, Tor, Sat., May 26, 6 p.m., $30-$75.
John Butler Trio: With Tash Sultana and Mama Kin Spender, Sun., June 10, 6:30 p.m., $43.50-$75.
Lucero and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls: Fri., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., $30-$45.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Tank and The Bangas (8/22) and Slim Cessna's Auto Club (8/23), Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m.; Thu., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $46.75-$86.50.
Primus: With Mastodon and All Them Witches, Sun., May 6, 6:30 p.m., $41.50-$79.50.
Rezz: Sat., Oct. 13, 5 p.m., $35-$80.
Umphrey's McGee: Thu., July 5, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 6, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 7, 7 p.m., $42.50-$45/3-day $119.
Roy Wood$: Tue., March 27, 7 p.m., $20-/$25.
TesseracT: Tue., May 15, 6 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Nothing but the Sax: Feat. Dee Lucas, Tony Exum, Jr., Danny Kusz, Sat., May 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Rick Roberts: Sat., March 10, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Selina Albright: Fri., April 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
