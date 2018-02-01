Chris Stapleton, Umphrey's McGee and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Country star Chris Stapleton performed two sold-out nights at the Fillmore in May 2016.

Chris Stapleton, who just won three Grammys, brings his All-American Road Show to the Pepsi Center on Friday, August 10, with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb opening. Tickets ($49.75-$89.75) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.

Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night stand, Thursday, July 5, through Saturday July 7. Single-day tickets ($42.50-$45) and three-day general admission tickets ($119) go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m.

The Lost 80's Live tour hits Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 12, and features A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Men Without Hats, Animotion, Missing Persons, Dramarama, Gene Loves Jezebel, and Farrington and Mann, original vocalists of When in Rome UK. Tickets ($22.50-$79.50) go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m.