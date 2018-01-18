David Byrne, The Avett Brothers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

David Byrne wraps up his world tour at Red Rocks on Tuesday, August 28, in support of his new album, Utopia, slated for release on March 9. He'll be performing new material as well as classics from his solo career and his time with the Talking Heads. Tickets ($50-$94.50) go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.

The Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for three nights, with David Crosby and Friends opening on Friday, June 29, Mandolin Orange on Saturday, June 30, and a special guest to be announced on Sunday, July 1. Tickets ($55-$89.50) go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, Jack White will be at 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, August 8, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will headline Red Rocks on Wednesday, August 22.