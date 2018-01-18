David Byrne, The Avett Brothers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

David Byrne wraps up his world tour at Red Rocks on Tuesday, August 28, in support of his new album, Utopia, slated for release on March 9. He'll be performing new material as well as classics from his solo career and his time with the Talking Heads. Tickets ($50-$94.50) go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.
The Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for three nights, with David Crosby and Friends opening on Friday, June 29, Mandolin Orange on Saturday, June 30, and a special guest to be announced on Sunday, July 1. Tickets ($55-$89.50) go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.
As we reported earlier this week, Jack White will be at 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, August 8, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will headline Red Rocks on Wednesday, August 22.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
John Kadlecik Band: Tue., Feb. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Whitewater Ramble Pickin' on Led Zeppelin: Feat. Jessica Jones, Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Frankie Cosmos: Fri., April 6, 7 p.m., $15.
Hit the Shadows: Thu., Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Red Sun Rising: Wed., April 18, 7 p.m., $16.50-$18.50.
Big Thief: Tue., April 24, 8 p.m., $16.75-$18.75.
Of Montreal: With Locate S,1, Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $20.
Rogue Wave: Thu., April 26, 8 p.m., $19.99.
Split Lip Rayfield: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Svdden Death and AFK: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Tune-Yards: Thu., April 26, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Bandlez x XaeboR: With T.O.C., Blood Hound, NJoy, Thu., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Method Man & Redman: With Collie Buddz and Chali 2na, Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $42/VIP $75.
The Nth Power: Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Feat. Rob Eaton (Dark Star Orchestra) Plays the Best of Europe ’72 with Bonfire Dub’s the Doors and more, Fri., March 16, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Ryan Caraveo: Tue., March 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Whitewater Ramble Pickin' On Led Zeppelin: Feat. Jessica Jones. With Armchair Boogie and more, Thu., March 22, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Dave Matthews Band: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $45.50-$115.
Kane Brown: Fri., March 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
MGMT: Mon., May 7, 7 p.m.
Steel Panther: Fri., March 9, 9 p.m., $10.79-$25.
Tech N9ne: Sat., June 23, 8 p.m., $37-$40.
Jack White: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $65-$85.
Olga Tanon and Hector Acosta: Sat., Feb. 24, 8 p.m.
CharlestheFirst: Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Dimond Saints: Thu., March 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Eminence Ensemble: Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Frankie Cosmos: With Lomelda, Thu., April 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
G. Love & Special Sauce: With Ron Artis & the Truth, Sat., March 17, 8:30 & 9 p.m., $35-$40/VIP $90.
John Kadlecik Band: Mon., Feb. 19, 8:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Agent Orange: Fri., July 27, 9:30 p.m., $10-$20.
Brent Cobb & Them: Fri., May 25, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Charlotte Cardin: Mon., April 23, 8 p.m., $15-17.
Protomartyr: Thu., March 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Afroman: Fri., April 20, 5:30 p.m., $17.
Built to Spill: With Rituals of Mine, Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Parquet Courts: Sun., April 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Ryan Caraveo: Wed., March 14, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Chad Valley: Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Delhi 2 Dublin: Sat., Feb. 10, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Fed Rez: With Its Just Bugs, Rarebyrd$, Sun., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Mt. Joy: Thu., March 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Ripe: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m., $12-15.
Ancient Elk: Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Silver: Sun., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Casket Lottery: Sun., March 25, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Forever Came Calling: Tue., April 3, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Lockjaw: With Lonely Bones, Cyclonus, Sat., Feb. 3, 7 p.m., $10.
Lucia: Sun., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ramzoid: With AObeats, Wed., March 7, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Mosaic: With Take Shape, Seven Sea Voyage, Colony Collapse, Endless, Nameless, Sat., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
War of Ages: With Convictions, Earth Groans, Mon., March 5, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Between the Buried and Me: With the Dear Hunter, Leprous, Mon., March 5, 7 p.m., $25.
Bishop Briggs: Tue., May 8, 9 p.m., $25.75.
Dr. Dog: With (Sandy) Alex G, Wed., June 13, 8 p.m.; Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $30.
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic: With Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf, Sun., March 11, 9 p.m., $32.
House of Vans: World premiere of Vans' first-ever full-length snowboard film, Landline. with Dinosaur Jr. and Thurston Moore (DJ set). RSVP at houseofvans.com, Thu., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., free with RSVP.
The Neighbourhood: Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $36.75-$80.
New Found Glory: With Bayside, the Movielife, William Ryan Key, Fri., June 8, 7 p.m., $24.99.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Start Making Sense: Sat., May 12, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Bon Jovi: Wed., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$154.50.
Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán: Fri., March 23, 8 p.m., $49.95-$179.95.
The Avett Brothers: Fri., June 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., June 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., July 1, 5:30 p.m., $55-$89.50.
David Byrne: Tue., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $50-$94.50.
The Decemberists: With Whitney, Tue., May 22, 7:30 p.m., $45-$75.
Louis the Child and Big Wild: With Quinn XCII, Phantoms, Thu., May 24, 6 p.m., $42.50-$75.
The Motet and BoomBox: With the New Mastersounds, Sat., June 2, 7 p.m., $35-$68,50.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Tank and the Bangas, Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $46.75-$86.50.
Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch: Mon., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $46.50-$79.95.
The String Cheese Incident: Fri., July 20, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 21, 7 p.m.; Sun., July 22, 5 p.m., $49.95-$85.
Mr. Pickles Thrash-tacular: With Exodus and Municipal Waste, Fri., March 2, 7 p.m., $24-$26.
Pavlo: Fri., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., $30-$40.
