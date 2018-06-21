Elvis Costello, Jim James and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Elvis Costello & the Imposters will headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, November 25. Costello, who recently signed to Concord Records, is slated to release a new album on the imprint, but the drop date and title haven't been announced. Tickets, $54.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 6, as part of his career-spanning solo tour. Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff will open the show. Tickets, $36 to $48.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
Clutch will be at the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, October 2, with Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown opening. Tickets, $39.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Dorothy: Wed., Aug. 22, 9 p.m., $17.50-$69.50.
10 Years: Sun., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
Bart Crow: Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Kalfou (CD release): Sat., July 21, 7 p.m., $5-$7.
Landon Tewers (from The Plot in You): Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Light the Torch: Tue., July 24, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Short Leash: Thu., July 19, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Spite: Thu., July 12, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Black Lips: With Surfbort, Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Frights: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Monster Magnet: With Electric Citizen, Dark Sky Choir, Fri., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Craig Ferguson: Tue., Sept. 11, 7 & 8 p.m., $39.50-$49.50.
Desert Dwellers and Thriftworks: Sat., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m., $22-$35.
Ghostland Observatory: Sat., Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m., $27-$29.
The Music of Phish for Kids: Featuring Phour Point O, Sun., Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m., $15.
Spafford: Fri., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Welcome to Night Vale: Wed., March 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Great American Taxi: With Pick & Howl, Thu., July 26, 7:15 p.m., $5-$15.
Jaden Carlson Band (album release): Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Ski Meets World: Ski Mask the Slump God With Danny Towers and BandHunta Izzy, Wed., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $32.50-$134.50.
The Victor Wooten Trio: Feat. Dennis Chambers and Bob Franceschini. With Roosevelt Collier, Sat., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Wookiefoot - 20 Year Anniversary Show: Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
88rising: With Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape, Higher Brothers, KOHH, NIKI, AUGUST 08 and Don Krez, Tue., Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Elvis Costello & the Imposters: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $54.50.
Rüfüs Du Sol: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.
Slash: Feat. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
Blitzen Trapper: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
K?D: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Malai Llama: Fri., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Passenger: Sat., July 21, 8 p.m.
Yheti: Sat., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Field Report (solo): Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Foxing: Tue., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17.
K?D: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Voidz: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $26.75-$30.
Dylan Gardner: Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Eldridge Band (album release): Thu., July 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Evanoff's Electronic Orchestra: Feat. members of Dynohunter, Tnertle, Eminence Ensemble, Toy Box, Skydyed, Spectacle and AG Flux, Fri., Aug. 17, 9:30 p.m., $19-$21.
JMSN: Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Noah Kahan: Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Saintseneca: Sat., Oct. 27, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Spindrift: Tue., July 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Spiral Cell: Fri., Aug. 31, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Buttered Toast :: Sweater Beats Live: Fri., July 27, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
The Catching: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Colfax Speed Queen and the Kinky Fingers: Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Fed Rez (album release): Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hazardous Tofu: Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
His Dream of Lions: Tue., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Michael Nau & the Mighty Thread: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Santoros: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Winter and Potty Mouth: Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Clutch: With Sevendust, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Tue., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $46.
Ghostland Observatory: Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $29.50.
Tyler Childers: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $23.
Whethan: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26.50.
The LACs: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$175.
Jim James: Tue., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $36-$48.50.
Nitty Gritty Dirty Band: With Leo Kottke, Fri., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$62.50.
Alice in Chains: Thu., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
Steven Page Trio (formerly of Barenaked Ladies): Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Songs From the Hymnal: An Evening With Brian Fallon and Special Guest Craig Finn: Sat., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.
