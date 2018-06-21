 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Elvis Costello headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in November.EXPAND
Elvis Costello headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in November.
Jon Solomon

Elvis Costello, Jim James and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | June 21, 2018 | 5:30am
AA

Elvis Costello & the Imposters will headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, November 25. Costello, who recently signed to Concord Records, is slated to release a new album on the imprint, but the drop date and title haven't been announced. Tickets, $54.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 6, as part of his career-spanning solo tour. Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff will open the show. Tickets, $36 to $48.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

Clutch will be at the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, October 2, with Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown opening. Tickets, $39.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Dorothy: Wed., Aug. 22, 9 p.m., $17.50-$69.50.

THE BLACK SHEEP

10 Years: Sun., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
Bart Crow: Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Kalfou (CD release): Sat., July 21, 7 p.m., $5-$7.
Landon Tewers (from The Plot in You): Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Light the Torch: Tue., July 24, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Short Leash: Thu., July 19, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Spite: Thu., July 12, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Black Lips: With Surfbort, Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Frights: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Monster Magnet: With Electric Citizen, Dark Sky Choir, Fri., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., $25.

BOULDER THEATER

Craig Ferguson: Tue., Sept. 11, 7 & 8 p.m., $39.50-$49.50.
Desert Dwellers and Thriftworks: Sat., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m., $22-$35.
Ghostland Observatory: Sat., Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m., $27-$29.
The Music of Phish for Kids: Featuring Phour Point O, Sun., Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m., $15.
Spafford: Fri., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Welcome to Night Vale: Wed., March 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Great American Taxi: With Pick & Howl, Thu., July 26, 7:15 p.m., $5-$15.
Jaden Carlson Band (album release): Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Ski Meets World: Ski Mask the Slump God With Danny Towers and BandHunta Izzy, Wed., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $32.50-$134.50.
The Victor Wooten Trio: Feat. Dennis Chambers and Bob Franceschini. With Roosevelt Collier, Sat., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Wookiefoot - 20 Year Anniversary Show: Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

88rising: With Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape, Higher Brothers, KOHH, NIKI, AUGUST 08 and Don Krez, Tue., Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Elvis Costello & the Imposters: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $54.50.
Rüfüs Du Sol: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.
Slash: Feat. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Blitzen Trapper: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
K?D: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Malai Llama: Fri., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Passenger: Sat., July 21, 8 p.m.
Yheti: Sat., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Field Report (solo): Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Foxing: Tue., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17.

GOTHIC THEATRE

K?D: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Voidz: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $26.75-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Dylan Gardner: Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Eldridge Band (album release): Thu., July 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Evanoff's Electronic Orchestra: Feat. members of Dynohunter, Tnertle, Eminence Ensemble, Toy Box, Skydyed, Spectacle and AG Flux, Fri., Aug. 17, 9:30 p.m., $19-$21.
JMSN: Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Noah Kahan: Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Saintseneca: Sat., Oct. 27, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Spindrift: Tue., July 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Spiral Cell: Fri., Aug. 31, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE

Buttered Toast :: Sweater Beats Live: Fri., July 27, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
The Catching: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Colfax Speed Queen and the Kinky Fingers: Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Fed Rez (album release): Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hazardous Tofu: Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
His Dream of Lions: Tue., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Michael Nau & the Mighty Thread: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Santoros: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Winter and Potty Mouth: Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Clutch: With Sevendust, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Tue., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $46.
Ghostland Observatory: Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $29.50.
Tyler Childers: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $23.
Whethan: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The LACs: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$175.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Jim James: Tue., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $36-$48.50.
Nitty Gritty Dirty Band: With Leo Kottke, Fri., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$62.50.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Alice in Chains: Thu., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Steven Page Trio (formerly of Barenaked Ladies): Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Songs From the Hymnal: An Evening With Brian Fallon and Special Guest Craig Finn: Sat., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >