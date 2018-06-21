Elvis Costello, Jim James and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Elvis Costello & the Imposters will headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, November 25. Costello, who recently signed to Concord Records, is slated to release a new album on the imprint, but the drop date and title haven't been announced. Tickets, $54.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 6, as part of his career-spanning solo tour. Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff will open the show. Tickets, $36 to $48.50, go on sale Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.