Fitz and the Tantrums, Kool Koncert and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Fitz and the Tantrums will co-headline the annual Jeep on the Rocks concert on Saturday, October 6. The other co-headliner will be announced, and Moon Taxi opens the shows. Tickets, $54.50 to $79.50, go on sale on Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m.
This year's Kool Koncert at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, September 22, includes Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and Tommy Tutone. Tickets, $10.50 to $250, go on sale Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m.
The Dean Ween Group will be at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, July 12, as part of a Dead & Company pre-party. Tickets ($27-$31) go on sale Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Buckethead: Thu., July 5, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Bullet Boys and Enuff Z'Nuff: Sat., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Orgy: Wed., Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Too Many Zooz: Sat., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Cash'd Out (Johnny Cash tribute): With Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Sat., July 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Freddy Jones Band: Fri., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $25.75-$29.75.
Nothing: With Culture Abuse, Swirlies, Big Bite, Smut, Sat., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $18.50-$20.
The Presets: With Blood Red Shoes, Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Revocation: With Exhumed, Rivers of Nihil, Tue., Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., $16.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Too Many Zooz: Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Wild Nothing: Sun., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Zeal & Ardor: With Astronoid, Tue., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
30th Anniversary of Windham Hill's Winter Solstice: With Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbi, Alex de Grassi and Todd Boston, Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$45.
Boulder's Big Hootenanny: Feat. Victor Wooten, Roosevelt Collier and Hot Buttered Rum. A benefit for Conscious Alliance, Fri., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., $35.
Cherub: Wed., Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m., $26-$30.
Dean Ween Group: Thu., July 12, 8:30 p.m., $27-$31.
Dweezil Zappa: Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$50.
Estas Tonne: Tue., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $55-$75.
Shakedown Street: Performing 7/13/76 in its entirety, Fri., July 13, 11:30 p.m., $5-$10.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Dirty Revival: Fri., July 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
DJ Luke Nasty: Tue., July 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
DJ Williams' Shots Fired: Feat. DJ Williams (Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe), Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body), Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Gabe Mervine (The Motet), Kowan Turner (OffSteady), Eric Luba (Analog Son), Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Herbie Hancock Tribute: Feat. Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Dave Watts (The Motet), Joey Porter (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth Band) and special guests, Fri., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Katastro: With Tyrone's Jacket, Aloha Radio and more, Fri., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
SOB x RBE: With Quando Rondo and more, Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$100.
Tenth Mountain Division: With New Family Dog String Band, Thu., July 19, 7:15 p.m., $5-$15.
Ministry: With Carpenter Brut and Igorrr, Sat., Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m.
Brandi Carlile, Dr. Dog and Thad Cockrell: Thu., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m., $55.
Buckethead: Sat., July 7, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
The Devil Makes Three, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Lissie: Wed., Aug. 8, 8:30 p.m., $45.
Greta Van Fleet, Moon Taxi and Lewis Capalidi: Fri., Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m., $42.50.
Sleeping with Sirens: With the Rocket Summer, Sun., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $23-$26.
Too Many Zooz: Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Corb Lund: Sun., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Detrace: Sat., June 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Gang of Youths: Mon., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Greyhounds: Sat., June 30, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Israel Nash: Sat., Oct. 20, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
King Buffalo: Fri., Aug. 17, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Los Colognes: Thu., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Nova Kicks: Sat., July 14, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Trey Triple A: Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Buckethead: Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $25-$40.
FIDLAR: With Dilly Dally, Side Eyes, Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $5-$27.
Passenger: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $30.75.
Wintersun: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25.
The Convalescence: Tue., July 3, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
IDLES: With Bambara, Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
No BS! Brass Band: Fri., Aug. 3, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Trevor Powers: Sat., Oct. 6, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Cherub: Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $26-$60.
Dawes: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $35.50-$39.25.
Tyler Childers: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $23.
Yelawolf: With Waylon & Willie (aka Jellyroll and Struggle), Sat., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $27.
Orgy: Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $18-$150.
Propagandhi: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: Fri., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., $145, $121, $95, $65.
Stephen Stills & Judy Collins: Sun., Sept. 23, 8:30 p.m., $49.95-$85.
Kool Koncert 2018: With Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms, Tommy Tutone, Sat., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., $10.50-$250.
Jeep on the Rocks 2018: Fitz & The Tantrums: With Moon Taxi, Sat., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $54.50-$79.50.
Kidz Bop Live: Sun., Oct. 7, 4 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
