Fitz and the Tantrums, Kool Koncert and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Fitz and the Tantrums co-headline Red Rocks in October.

Fitz and the Tantrums will co-headline the annual Jeep on the Rocks concert on Saturday, October 6. The other co-headliner will be announced, and Moon Taxi opens the shows. Tickets, $54.50 to $79.50, go on sale on Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

This year's Kool Koncert at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, September 22, includes Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and Tommy Tutone. Tickets, $10.50 to $250, go on sale Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m.

The Dean Ween Group will be at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, July 12, as part of a Dead & Company pre-party. Tickets ($27-$31) go on sale Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m.