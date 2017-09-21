 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Murder by Death returns to the Stanley Hotel in January.EXPAND
Murder by Death returns to the Stanley Hotel in January.
Brandon Marshall

Murder by Death, G3 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 21, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Murderby Death, which has played at the Stanley Hotel for the past four years, returns for its fifth annual concert gala on January 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14. Tickets ($50) are on sale now.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, which released its thirteenth studio album on September 1, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, March 20. Tickets ($30) go on sale Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

The G3 Tour, featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater) and Phil Collen (of Def Leppard), will be at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, January 24. Tickets ($44.50-$109.50) go on sale Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics: With Maddy O'Neal and TNERTLE, Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Arsonists Get All the Girls: With Aethere, West Cliffs, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Doozy: Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
SOS Fest 1: Featuring Crowd Deterrent, Alcon, B/A, Matriarchs, Fortune's Fool, Lucia, Deter, Doomsday for the Destroyer, If I Fail, Sat., Nov. 18, 5 p.m., $15.
STRFKR: Wed., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $20-$24.
Zay Hilfigerrr: Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$100.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Kishi Bashi: With Tall Tall Trees, Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

BOULDER THEATER

Justin Martin's Halloween Masquerade: With Ardalan, Tue., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Leftover Salmon: With High Country Horns feat. Jennifer Hartswick and Skerik, Grant Farm (11/24), the Drunken Hearts (11/25) and CU Denver Bluegrass Ensemble (both nights), Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $32.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

AztroGrizz: With Stilz Unique, Hitmann, Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$30.

COLORADO CONVENTION CENTER

Decadence: Sat., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $89-$209/2-day pass $179-$339.

FOX THEATRE

SoDown: With Statik, Lyftd, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
XXYYXX: With Chrome Sparks (DJ set), Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Cat Clyde: Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Bebe Rexha and Marc E Bassy: Wed., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $25.
COIN: Sat., March 17, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Louis Futon: With SteLouse, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
STRFKR: Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $22.
Tokio Hotel: Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $38.50-$45.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Acoustic Nights: With Sammy Johnson, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Consider the Source: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Grieves: With ProbCause, Reason the Citizen, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Hirie: With Nattali Rize, Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Motel Radio: Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Shwayze: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

BAIO: Sat., Nov. 18, 11 p.m., $5-$10.
Flaural: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
L.A. Salami: Tue., March 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Melkbelly: Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Voidbringer: With Skulls, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Brent Cowles & the Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017: With Sarah Anne DeGraw (12/8) and R.L. Cole (12/9), Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $12.75-$15.
Khaki: With Legion, SIDMFKID, Kenny6, AwkwardCliff, 56xansaintcool, Thu., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Pale Waves: Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Retrofette: With Whiskey Autumn, Nasty Nachos, Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Supersuckers: With BellRays, Bombpops, Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20.
Too Many Humans (album release): With CITRA, HR People, Vicoda, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Emo Nite Denver: Wed., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $10.
Guttermouth and Koffin Kats: With the Atom Age, Gallows Bound, Fri., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Lil Debbie: With Raven Felix, Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Love Is Love: Tue., Oct. 24, 6 p.m., $16-$141.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Santa Fe Brewing Beer Fest After Party: Hosted by Meow Wolf, Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $10.
Weller and Kississippi: Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Sun., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $25/VIP $50.
Dua Lipa: Mon., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Jack & Jack: Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark: Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Steven Wilson: Sat., May 5, 8:30 p.m., $36.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Paper Bird: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $20.
Sage Francis: Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Yawpers: With Ha Ha Tonka, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

G3 2018: Featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater), Phil Collen (of Def Leppard), Wed., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., $44.50-$109.50.
Jewel's Handmade Holiday Tour: With special guests Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher, Sat., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Russ: With PNB Rock, Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $49.50-$85.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Cam'ron: Fri., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10.71-$35.
Machine Head: Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
R3BOOT: Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Chris Mann: Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Face All Vocal Rock Band Holiday Show: Thu., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Gerald Albright: Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 27, 7 & 10 p.m., $30-$40.
The Holiday Affair: Featuring Soul School and the Hot Lunch Band, Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >