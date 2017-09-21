Murder by Death, G3 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Murderby Death, which has played at the Stanley Hotel for the past four years, returns for its fifth annual concert gala on January 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14. Tickets ($50) are on sale now.
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, which released its thirteenth studio album on September 1, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, March 20. Tickets ($30) go on sale Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m.
The G3 Tour, featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater) and Phil Collen (of Def Leppard), will be at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, January 24. Tickets ($44.50-$109.50) go on sale Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics: With Maddy O'Neal and TNERTLE, Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Arsonists Get All the Girls: With Aethere, West Cliffs, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Doozy: Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
SOS Fest 1: Featuring Crowd Deterrent, Alcon, B/A, Matriarchs, Fortune's Fool, Lucia, Deter, Doomsday for the Destroyer, If I Fail, Sat., Nov. 18, 5 p.m., $15.
STRFKR: Wed., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $20-$24.
Zay Hilfigerrr: Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$100.
Kishi Bashi: With Tall Tall Trees, Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Justin Martin's Halloween Masquerade: With Ardalan, Tue., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Leftover Salmon: With High Country Horns feat. Jennifer Hartswick and Skerik, Grant Farm (11/24), the Drunken Hearts (11/25) and CU Denver Bluegrass Ensemble (both nights), Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $32.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
AztroGrizz: With Stilz Unique, Hitmann, Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Decadence: Sat., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $89-$209/2-day pass $179-$339.
SoDown: With Statik, Lyftd, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
XXYYXX: With Chrome Sparks (DJ set), Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Cat Clyde: Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Bebe Rexha and Marc E Bassy: Wed., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $25.
COIN: Sat., March 17, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Louis Futon: With SteLouse, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
STRFKR: Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $22.
Tokio Hotel: Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $38.50-$45.
Acoustic Nights: With Sammy Johnson, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Consider the Source: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Grieves: With ProbCause, Reason the Citizen, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Hirie: With Nattali Rize, Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Motel Radio: Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Shwayze: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $15.
BAIO: Sat., Nov. 18, 11 p.m., $5-$10.
Flaural: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
L.A. Salami: Tue., March 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Melkbelly: Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Voidbringer: With Skulls, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Brent Cowles & the Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017: With Sarah Anne DeGraw (12/8) and R.L. Cole (12/9), Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $12.75-$15.
Khaki: With Legion, SIDMFKID, Kenny6, AwkwardCliff, 56xansaintcool, Thu., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Pale Waves: Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Retrofette: With Whiskey Autumn, Nasty Nachos, Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Supersuckers: With BellRays, Bombpops, Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20.
Too Many Humans (album release): With CITRA, HR People, Vicoda, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Emo Nite Denver: Wed., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $10.
Guttermouth and Koffin Kats: With the Atom Age, Gallows Bound, Fri., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Lil Debbie: With Raven Felix, Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Love Is Love: Tue., Oct. 24, 6 p.m., $16-$141.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Santa Fe Brewing Beer Fest After Party: Hosted by Meow Wolf, Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $10.
Weller and Kississippi: Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Sun., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $25/VIP $50.
Dua Lipa: Mon., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Jack & Jack: Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark: Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Steven Wilson: Sat., May 5, 8:30 p.m., $36.50.
Paper Bird: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $20.
Sage Francis: Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Yawpers: With Ha Ha Tonka, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
G3 2018: Featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater), Phil Collen (of Def Leppard), Wed., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., $44.50-$109.50.
Jewel's Handmade Holiday Tour: With special guests Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher, Sat., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Russ: With PNB Rock, Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $49.50-$85.
Cam'ron: Fri., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10.71-$35.
Machine Head: Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
R3BOOT: Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Chris Mann: Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Face All Vocal Rock Band Holiday Show: Thu., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Gerald Albright: Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 27, 7 & 10 p.m., $30-$40.
The Holiday Affair: Featuring Soul School and the Hot Lunch Band, Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
