Murder by Death, G3 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Murderby Death, which has played at the Stanley Hotel for the past four years, returns for its fifth annual concert gala on January 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14. Tickets ($50) are on sale now.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, which released its thirteenth studio album on September 1, headlines the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, March 20. Tickets ($30) go on sale Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m.

The G3 Tour, featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater) and Phil Collen (of Def Leppard), will be at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, January 24. Tickets ($44.50-$109.50) go on sale Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m.