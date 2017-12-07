Global Dub Festival, Devil Makes Three and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The crowd at the 2016 Global Dub Festival at Red Rocks.

This year's Global Dub Festival will bring Zomboy, Ganja White Night, Boogie T b2b SQUNTO, Eptic, Andy C, AFK, Spock and more acts to be announced to Red Rocks on Saturday, May 12. Tickets ($39.95-$75/VIP $100) go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.

The Devil Makes Three headlines Red Rocks on Friday, May 25, with the Wood Brothers and Murder by Death opening. Tickets ($42-$55) go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox returns to the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, April 12. Tickets ($30-$85) go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.