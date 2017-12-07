Global Dub Festival, Devil Makes Three and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

This year's Global Dub Festival will bring Zomboy, Ganja White Night, Boogie T b2b SQUNTO, Eptic, Andy C, AFK, Spock and more acts to be announced to Red Rocks on Saturday, May 12. Tickets ($39.95-$75/VIP $100) go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.
The Devil Makes Three headlines Red Rocks on Friday, May 25, with the Wood Brothers and Murder by Death opening. Tickets ($42-$55) go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox returns to the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, April 12. Tickets ($30-$85) go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Fortunate Youth: With Ballyhoo!, Tatanka, Wed., April 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Joyner Lucas and Dizzy Wright: With Marlon Craft., Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $22-$75.
Pimps of Joytime: With Toubab Krewe, Thu., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Russ Liquid Test: Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dead Heat: Wed., Dec. 27, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Declan McKenna: Sat., March 17, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Fortunate Youth: With Ballyhoo!, Tatanka, Thu., April 26, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
The Lillingtons: With the Gamits, Fri., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Russ Liquid Test: Sat., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Jake Bugg: Wed., April 4, 8 p.m., $25.
Pedro the Lion: Sun., May 20, 9 p.m., $22.
Rob Drabkin (EP release): Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$20
Soulection Radio Tour: Featuring Joe Kay, Thu., March 8, 9 p.m., $20
Twin Peaks and the Districts: Mon., March 26, 8 p.m., $18.
Viceroy: Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Wild Child: Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
The Wind & the Wave: Sun., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $18.
Lee Foss: Sat., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Los Lobos: With Taylor Scott Trio, Sun., March 4, 8 p.m., $27.50-$35.
Shakedown Street: With Phour Point O, Fri., Jan. 26, 8:30 p.m., $10.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Audio Push: Sun., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Big K.R.I.T.: Wed., April 25, 8 p.m., $25-$77.
Cycles: With Lespecial, the Elegant Plums, Fri., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Dead South: Sat., March 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Fortunate Youth: Fri., April 27, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Jazz Is PHSH: Sat., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Joyner Lucas and Dizzy Wright: With Marlon Craft., Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $22-$75.
Old Shoe and Chicago Farmer: Dylan & The Dead: With the Mighty Pines, Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Pimps of Joytime: With Toubab Krewe, Fri., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Bass Physics and Exmag: With Megan Hamilton & the Bermudas, Jubee, Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Chris Lake: Fri., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $16-$20.
Declan McKenna: Sun., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17.
The Jive Tribe: With Casino Effect, Morsel, Fri., March 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Neil Hilborn: Wed., March 7, 9 p.m., $15-$23.
New Family Dog: With 300 Days, Electric Toast, Wed., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Two Friends: Thu., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Jake Miller: Fri., May 4, 7 p.m., $20-$35.
The Mowgli’s: With Mainland, Fri., March 23, 9:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Mr. Carmack: Fri., March 2, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends: Featuring Allen Stone, Zac Clark, Bob Oxblood (of Jack's Mannequin), Thu., May 24, 7 p.m., $35.
The Lone Bellow: Wed., March 14, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Timeflies: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $22.95.
Acid Mothers Temple: Mon., April 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Dragondeer: With the Dendrites, Lola Rising, Sat., Dec. 23, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Durand Jones & the Indications: Sat., April 7, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
The Ghost of Paul Revere: Thu., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Gold Trash: With Churchfire, Pearls and Perils, EVP, Wed., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Mary Lambert: Sun., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Radio Moscow: Fri., Feb. 16, 9:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Robert Stevenson (of A Silent Film): Sat., March 3, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Soft Moon: Wed., April 4, 8 p.m., $13.75 -$15.75.
Dark Rooms: Tue., March 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ella Vos: Mon., March 19, 8 p.m., $15.
Palm: Mon., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $13.
Pan Astral: Sat., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Vundabar: With Ratboys, Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Hunna and Coasts: Sat., March 24, 6:30 p.m., $16-$18.
Intervals: With Jason Richardson, Nick Johnston, Night Verses, Wed., Feb. 7, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
The Lillingtons: With the Gamits, Thu., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
MISSIO: Sat., April 7, 7:30 p.m., $16-$19.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Pkew Pkew Pkew: Sat., Jan. 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Poolside at the Flamingo (album release): With Sulphurensis, Thoughtpilot, the Butchering, Berated, Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
A$AP Ferg: With Denzel Curry and IDK, Wed., March 28, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35/VIP $60.
New Politics: With Dreamers and the Wrecks, Tue., Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Phillip Phillips: Fri., March 9, 9 p.m., $25.
Slushii: Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Ty Segall: Thu., April 5, 9 p.m., $20.
Watsky: Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $25-$45.
k.d. lang: Sun., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $49.50-$100.
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Thu., April 12, 8 p.m., $30-$85.
Foreigner: With Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Tue., July 24, 7 p.m., $25-$99.50.
Bryan Adams: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
The Devil Makes Three: With the Wood Brothers, Murder by Death, Fri., May 25, 7 p.m., $42-$55.
Global Dub Festival: With Ganja White Night, Zomboy, Boogie T. b2b SQUNTO, EPTIC, AFK, Spock, Sat., May 12, 3 p.m., $39.95-$75/VIP $100.
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band: With Leftover Salmon, Sat., May 5, 6 p.m., $55-$99.50.
Sylvan Esso: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $43.75-$47.50.
Dashboard Confessional: With Beach Slang, Mon., April 9, 5:30 p.m., $33.60-$38.60.
Front 242: Fri., April 20, 7 p.m., $28-$28/VIP $75.
Moose Blood: With Lydia, McCafferty, Tue., April 10, 7 p.m., $19-$23.
Super Diamond: Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Brian Culbertson: Tue., May 22, 7 & 10 p.m.; Wed., May 23, 7 & 10 p.m., $45-$55.
Carolyn's Mother 25th Anniversary Reunion: Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Davy Knowles: Fri., March 30, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Joanne Shaw Taylor: Mon., March 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Ken Block & Drew Copeland (of Sister Hazel): Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Willy Porter: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Altan: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $31-$33.
John Nash: Sat., March 17, 7 p.m., $12.
The Last Revel: Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $13.
Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoku Jr, Led Kaapana, Jeff Peterson: Sat., March 17, 8 p.m., $27-$29.
Planina and Marrakech Express: Sat., March 10, 8 p.m., $20.
Shane Koyczan: Fri., March 23, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Tinsley Ellis: Sun., March 11, 7 p.m., $22-$24.
