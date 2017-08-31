Hoodie Allen, Hilltop Hoods and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Hoodie Allen comes to the Gothic Theatre in October.

Rapper Hoodie Allen stops at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, October 20, with Luke Christopher opening. Tickets ($30) go on sale on Thursday, August 31, at 12 p.m.

DJ and producer Kayzo will be at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, October 13. General admission tickets ($20-$35) and VIP balcony tickets ($70-$80) are on sale now.

Australian hip-hop group Hilltop Hoods headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, November 30. Tickets ($22.50-$25) are on sale now.