Hoodie Allen comes to the Gothic Theatre in October.
Eric Gruneisen

Hoodie Allen, Hilltop Hoods and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 31, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Rapper Hoodie Allen stops at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, October 20, with Luke Christopher opening. Tickets ($30) go on sale on Thursday, August 31, at 12 p.m.

DJ and producer Kayzo will be at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, October 13. General admission tickets ($20-$35) and VIP balcony tickets ($70-$80) are on sale now.

Australian hip-hop group Hilltop Hoods headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, November 30. Tickets ($22.50-$25) are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

MiM0SA: Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Blu & Exile: With Dag Savage, Choosey, Cashus Clay, Fri., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Passafire: With Pacific Dub, Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dynohunter / TNERTLE: With Collidoscope, Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $10.
Jerry Joseph: Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $15.
Strung Out: Mon., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Grateful Bluegrass Boys: With Old Salt Union, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Lee "Scratch" Perry + Subatomic Sound System: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $23-$25.
MiM0SA: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Mom and Dad: Feat. Members of Dopapod performing one original set and one Black Sabbath set, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Myrne: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Paint: Ft. Tsuruda & Huxley Anne and X&G with Aztek, Gangus, Milky.wav, Gnarwal B2B Trillwax, Thu., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
People’s Blues Of Richmond: Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Rumpke Mountain Boys: With Useful Jenkins, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

FOX THEATRE

Cabinet: With Billy Strings and Whiskey Shivers, Wed., Nov. 8, 9 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 9, 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18/two-day pass $25.
Desert Hearts: Featuring Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porkchop, Thu., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Ookay: With Fox Stevenson, Thu., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$22

GLOBE HALL

Black Pistol Fire: With Cobi, Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $15.
Body Meat: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Torche: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $16-$19.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Hoodie Allen: With Luke Christopher, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $30-$60.
Kayzo: Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$35/VIP $70-$80.
The Minimalists: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$65.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Berk and Friends: With Manus, Lazerdisc, Super Love, Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
NateWantsToBattle: With AmaLee, Mandopony, Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
See Through Dresses: Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

And the Kids: Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Holy Fuck: Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Pierce Fulton and NVDES: Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Savage Master: Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Stellar Corpses: Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $12.
Thelma and the Sleaze: Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

A Benefit for Brad Coley: Feat. The Burial Plot, IAMTHESHOTGUN, If I Fail, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Hundredth: With Spotlights, Tennis System, Gleemer, Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
I the Mighty: With Hail the Sun, Good Tiger, Thu., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $15-$17

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

From Within the Trench: With to Perish and Purge, Sleep Signals, The Scars Heal in Time, Thu., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Hilltop Hoods: Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

A Night With Janis Joplin: Wed., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

1000 Miles of Fire: With Saints of Never After, Rosedale, the Backseaters, the Violet Tides, Sat., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Itchy-O: Hallowmass: With Altas, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Smokepurpp: With Lil Swurvie, Akwa, JTRunninMan, SG, Sun., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$100.
Whitechapel: With Carnifex, Rings Of Saturn, Entheos, Sat., Dec. 2, 6 p.m., $10-$25.

SWALLOW HILL

Bob Lind: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
The Kirkland Brothers: An Evening with Gary and Clay: Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $19-$21.
Loudon Wainwright III: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $32-$34.

