Kacey Musgraves, Wolfmother and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Kacey Musgraves is coming to the Paramount Theatre in February.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves stops at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 22 in support of her latest effort, Golden Hour. Tickets, $39.50 to $59.50, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

Wolfmother headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, September 18. Tickets, $27.75, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

Reggae acts SOJA and Iration co-headline at 1STBANK Center on Saturday, October 27 with Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl opening. Tickets, $29.99 to $39.99, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.