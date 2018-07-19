 


Kacey Musgraves is coming to the Paramount Theatre in February.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

Kacey Musgraves, Wolfmother and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | July 19, 2018 | 6:21am
AA

Country singer Kacey Musgraves stops at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 22 in support of her latest effort, Golden Hour. Tickets, $39.50 to $59.50, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

Wolfmother headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, September 18. Tickets, $27.75, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

Reggae acts SOJA and Iration co-headline at 1STBANK Center on Saturday, October 27 with Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl opening. Tickets, $29.99 to $39.99, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

THE BLACK SHEEP

Assuming We Survive: Sat., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Deathride: Sat., July 21, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Sam Morrow: Mon., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Upon a Burning Body: Sun., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

CAAMP: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Dirt Monkey: With DMVU, SubDocta, Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Saints of Valory: Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Trayce Chapman: Thu., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $15/$20.

BOULDER THEATER

The Glitch Mob: Wed., Oct. 3, 9 p.m., $28/$30.
Keller Williams' Pettygrass: Feat. the Hillbenders. With Trout Steak Revival, Fri., Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m., $25/$30.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Thu., Oct. 18, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 19, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28/two-day pass $45-$50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Chris Dave & The Drumhedz: Ft. Chris Dave and more. With Paa Kow & His Afro-Fusion Orchestra, Mon., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
Denzel Curry: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Frameworks Live Band: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Tatanka: With Project 432, Fayuca, Of Good Nature, Selecta Razja, Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

1STBANK CENTER

SOJA and Iration: With Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl, Sat., Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Aqueous: With Mungion, Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $16/$18.
Fisher: Thu., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Friday Night Lights Jersey Party: Feat. Low Hanging Fruit and Zayminor with DJs Victory, Caleeb, Ambitious Boy, Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $7/$12.
Spyscraper (album release): With Green Buddha, the Angle, Fri., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15.
Watsky: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$85.

GLOBE HALL

The Higgs: Thu., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Red Shahan: Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Shacks: Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Stones Throw Records Presents: Jerry Paper: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$17.
Strings and the Box: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
The War and Treaty: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $20.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin performs "Suspiria": Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $29.75/$35.
Wolfmother: Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $27.75-$30.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Aqueous: With Mungion, Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $16/$18.
Frameworks Live Band: Thu., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $12/15.
Snak the Ripper: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

ADULT.: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Daughters: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Sports: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$14.

LOST LAKE

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Peach Pit: Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Yoke Lore: Tue., Oct. 16, 9:30 p.m., $12-$14.

MARQUIS THEATER

Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe: Wed., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $15/$17.
Assuming We Survive: Sun., Oct. 7, 6 p.m., $15/$17.
Belmont and Such Gold: Thu., Sept. 13, 6 p.m., $13/$15.
The Early November: Tue., Sept. 18, 6 p.m., $18/$22.
Escape the Fate and Slaves: Wed., Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $21.50/$24.
Fat Nick: Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $20-$50.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo: Sat., Dec. 1, noon, $13/$15.
MC Chris: Sat., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $16/$18.
Obscura: Thu., Sept. 20, 6 p.m., $20/$22.
RJ: Wed., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $20/$22.

OGDEN THEATRE

Behemoth: With At the Gates, Wolves in the Throne Room, Tue., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27.50/$32.
Fisher: Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
The Glitch Mob: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $28-$30.
Primus: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.; Mon., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $69.50.
Years & Years: Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $28/$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Brian Setzer Orchestra: 15th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour, Mon., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.
Daughtry: Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $43.50-$83.50,
Kacey Musgraves: Fri., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Jesse Colin Young: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $36/$38.
We Banjo 3 and Skerryvore: Sun., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $29/$31.

PEPSI CENTER

Russ: Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $43.95-$64.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Acoustic Alchemy: Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
An Irish Christmas in America: Sun., Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m., $30.
Coco Montoya: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Michael Glabicki & Dirk Miller of Rusted Root: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Spinphony: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

SWALLOW HILL

Darden Smith: Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $20.
Harold Lopez-Nussa: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
Holly Near: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25/$27.
Jon Cleary: Sat., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $28/$30.
Maria Muldaur: Sun., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $32/$34.

SUMMIT

GWAR and Hatebreed: Wed., Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., $29/$32.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

