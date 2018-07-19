Kacey Musgraves, Wolfmother and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Country singer Kacey Musgraves stops at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 22 in support of her latest effort, Golden Hour. Tickets, $39.50 to $59.50, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
Wolfmother headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, September 18. Tickets, $27.75, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
Reggae acts SOJA and Iration co-headline at 1STBANK Center on Saturday, October 27 with Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl opening. Tickets, $29.99 to $39.99, go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Assuming We Survive: Sat., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Deathride: Sat., July 21, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Sam Morrow: Mon., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Upon a Burning Body: Sun., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
CAAMP: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Dirt Monkey: With DMVU, SubDocta, Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Saints of Valory: Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Trayce Chapman: Thu., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
The Glitch Mob: Wed., Oct. 3, 9 p.m., $28/$30.
Keller Williams' Pettygrass: Feat. the Hillbenders. With Trout Steak Revival, Fri., Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m., $25/$30.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Thu., Oct. 18, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 19, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28/two-day pass $45-$50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Chris Dave & The Drumhedz: Ft. Chris Dave and more. With Paa Kow & His Afro-Fusion Orchestra, Mon., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
Denzel Curry: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Frameworks Live Band: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Tatanka: With Project 432, Fayuca, Of Good Nature, Selecta Razja, Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
SOJA and Iration: With Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl, Sat., Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
Aqueous: With Mungion, Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $16/$18.
Fisher: Thu., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Friday Night Lights Jersey Party: Feat. Low Hanging Fruit and Zayminor with DJs Victory, Caleeb, Ambitious Boy, Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $7/$12.
Spyscraper (album release): With Green Buddha, the Angle, Fri., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15.
Watsky: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$85.
The Higgs: Thu., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Red Shahan: Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Shacks: Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Stones Throw Records Presents: Jerry Paper: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$17.
Strings and the Box: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $5-$10.
The War and Treaty: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $20.
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin performs "Suspiria": Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $29.75/$35.
Wolfmother: Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $27.75-$30.
Aqueous: With Mungion, Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $16/$18.
Frameworks Live Band: Thu., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $12/15.
Snak the Ripper: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15.
ADULT.: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Daughters: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Sports: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Peach Pit: Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Yoke Lore: Tue., Oct. 16, 9:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe: Wed., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $15/$17.
Assuming We Survive: Sun., Oct. 7, 6 p.m., $15/$17.
Belmont and Such Gold: Thu., Sept. 13, 6 p.m., $13/$15.
The Early November: Tue., Sept. 18, 6 p.m., $18/$22.
Escape the Fate and Slaves: Wed., Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $21.50/$24.
Fat Nick: Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $20-$50.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo: Sat., Dec. 1, noon, $13/$15.
MC Chris: Sat., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $16/$18.
Obscura: Thu., Sept. 20, 6 p.m., $20/$22.
RJ: Wed., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $20/$22.
Behemoth: With At the Gates, Wolves in the Throne Room, Tue., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27.50/$32.
Fisher: Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
The Glitch Mob: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $28-$30.
Primus: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.; Mon., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $69.50.
Years & Years: Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $28/$30.
The Brian Setzer Orchestra: 15th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour, Mon., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.
Daughtry: Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $43.50-$83.50,
Kacey Musgraves: Fri., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Jesse Colin Young: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $36/$38.
We Banjo 3 and Skerryvore: Sun., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $29/$31.
Russ: Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $43.95-$64.95.
Acoustic Alchemy: Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
An Irish Christmas in America: Sun., Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m., $30.
Coco Montoya: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Michael Glabicki & Dirk Miller of Rusted Root: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Spinphony: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Darden Smith: Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $20.
Harold Lopez-Nussa: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
Holly Near: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25/$27.
Jon Cleary: Sat., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $28/$30.
Maria Muldaur: Sun., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $32/$34.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
GWAR and Hatebreed: Wed., Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., $29/$32.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!