Jeff Lynne's ELO, Datsik and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jeff Lynne's ELO brings its first North American tour in three decades to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, August 8. Tickets, $49.50-$149.50, go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.

Datsik headlines the 1STBANK Center on Sunday, March 10, with Riot Ten and Carbin opening. Tickets, $19.99-$85, go on sale Thursday, November 16, at 11 a.m.

One Direction's Niall Horan stops at Red Rocks on August 20 in support of Flicker, his solo debut that was released last month. Tickets, $47-$107, go on sale Monday, November 20, at 10 a.m.