Jeff Lynne's ELO, Datsik and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jeff Lynne's ELO brings its first North American tour in three decades to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, August 8. Tickets, $49.50-$149.50, go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.
Datsik headlines the 1STBANK Center on Sunday, March 10, with Riot Ten and Carbin opening. Tickets, $19.99-$85, go on sale Thursday, November 16, at 11 a.m.
One Direction's Niall Horan stops at Red Rocks on August 20 in support of Flicker, his solo debut that was released last month. Tickets, $47-$107, go on sale Monday, November 20, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
J Boog: With Jesse Royal and Etana, Thu., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Turkuaz: Fri., March 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
American Aquarium: Tue., Jan. 9, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Blitzen Trapper: Wed., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Mod Sun: Sat., March 3, 7 p.m., $18-$23.
Momentum: With Creeping Death, Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Set Your Anchor: With Shine Bright, Mon., Dec. 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Y&T: Sat., March 10, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Baths: Thu., April 5, 8 p.m., $17.
Coast Modern: Thu., April 12, 8 p.m., $18.
Darlingside: Sat., March 17, 8:30 p.m., $20.
EDEN: Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Lez Zeppelin: Fri., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
The Main Squeeze: Fri., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$23.
The Residents: Sat., April 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Selective Hearing North America Tour 2018: Our Last Night: Wed., March 14, 6:30 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Brad Mehldau Trio: Sun., April 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Hot Rize 40th Anniversary Bash: With special guests Del McCoury, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Jerry Douglas and more, Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $45-$65.
I'm With Her: Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan: Thu., April 12, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50.
John Hiatt & the Goners: Feat. Sonny Landreth, Sat., March 24, 8 p.m., $47.50-$55.
LP: Wed., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
420 at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $42-$75.
Bonfire Dub: With Lil Skoops, Thu., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
The Dance Party Time Machine: Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
J Boog: With Jesse Royal and Etana, Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Tatanka: With Bumpin Uglies, Fri., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Thunder and Rain: With Lineage, Thu., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Lotus: Sat., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $34.50-$40.
Datsik: With Riot Ten, Carbin, Sat., March 10, 6 p.m., $19.99-$85.
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert With the Colorado Symphony: Thu., March 22, 7 p.m., $45-$85.
Tyler, The Creator: With Vince Staples, Taco, Tue., Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Cigarettes After Sex: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
Flamingosis: Fri., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Head for the Hills and Front Country: Thu., March 1, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
J Boog: With Jesse Royal and Etana, Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
The Russ Liquid Test: Sat., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
American Aquarium: Wed., Jan. 3, 8 p.m., $15.75-$20.
Dee-1: Sun., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Üfer: Mon., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Sar Isatum: With Crafteon, Nefirum, Noctambulist, Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
Carpenter Brut: Mon., April 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
DVSN: Thu., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25.
The Wombats: With Blaenavon, Future Feats, Mon., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
The Atlantic Club: With Joseph Lamar, Rooftop York, Brother, Jayar Young, Wed., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Drink Drank PUNK: With Monkeys With Explosives, Thu., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Flowlines (album release): Wed., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Lucy Rose: With Charlie Cunningham, Wed., March 14, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Rumble Young Man Rumble: Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Dayton Stone & the Undertones: Sat., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
ExSage: Sun., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Ian Mahan (Single release): With Alright Alright, This Broken Beat, Sat., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt: Thu., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $10.
Orka Odyssey: Wed., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Tyler Lee & the Ragers (EP release): Wed., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Icon for Hire: Fri., March 2, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Knocked Loose: With Terror, Jesus Piece, Stone, Sat., March 10, 6:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Orbiter: With 80 Grit, Controlled Demise, Letter, Uncultured Swine, Fri., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
USMC Toys for Tots: Feat. Red Tide Rising, Public Display of Aggression, Core Zero, Sovereign, Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Southpaw Sonata: With Rare Bloom, Ghostpulse, Picture the Waves, Lost Shapes, Wed., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $10.
311: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $120-$215.
Fruition: Fri., Feb. 2, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Matoma: With Fun Factory, Fri., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $26-$31/VIP $86.
PVRIS: Fri., March 2, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $49.50-$149.50.
311 and Method Man & Redman: With Collie Buddz, PROF, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Chali 2na (of Jurassic 5), Thu., April 19, 4:15 p.m., $55-$150.
Barenaked Ladies: With Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall, Tue., June 19, 6:30 p.m., $43.50-$85.
Brandi Carlile: With Shovels & Rope, Sun., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $48.50-$88.50.
Niall Horan: With Maren Morris, Mon., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., $47-$107.
X Ambassadors: With Misterwives and Allan Rayman, Thu., May 3, 7:30 p.m., $25-$40.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Mod Sun: Fri., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $18-$30.
Pop Evil: With Palaye Royale, Black Map, Wed., Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Snow Daze: High school winter dance party, Wed., Dec. 27, 6 p.m., $11-$20.
Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!