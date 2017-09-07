Lindsey Stirling, the English Beat and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Violinist Lindsey Stirling brings the Warmer in the Winter Tour to the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 9. Tickets ($35-$70) go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m.
The English Beat returns to the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, November 25. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m.
The Boulder Theater just announced a Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert on Tuesday, September 12. The lineup of performers includes Anders Osborne, Dave Watts, Ryan Jalbert, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers, Gabriel Mervine, Drew Sayers, Lyle Divinsky (of the Motet), Andy Hall, Chris Pandolfi, and Jeremy Garrett (of the Infamous Stringdusters), Kevin Donohue, Josh Fairman, Chris Anderson (of Sunsquabi), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds) and One Flew West. Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Eufórquestra: Performing Led Zeppelin, featuring special guest Kim Dawson; with the Burroughs, Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Late Night Radio: With Artifakts, Daily Bread, Recess, Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Maxwell Mud: With the Seers, Rosedale, Wolfer, Sun., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Snow Tha Product: Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$22/VIP $60.
Reik: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $49-$109.
Christy Hays: With Jupe & the Gemini, Mearlan, $5-$8.
Code Orange: Tue., Oct. 24, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Hit the Shadows: With Capricorn, Blinddryve, Deathride, Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Joey Harkum: With the Matt Bloom Band, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Kharma: With Revenge Season, Fortune's Fool, Mon., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $10.
Righteous Vendetta: With Random Hero, Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Snow Tha Product: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Cabinet and Billy Strings: With Whiskey Shivers, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Magic Beans: With Cycles, Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$18.
Rebirth Brass Band: Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $19.99-$30.
Will Hoge: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $20.
Elephant Revival: With the Deer, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert: Featuring Anders Osborne, Dave Watts, Ryan Jalbert, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers, Gabriel Mervine, Drew Sayers, Lyle Divinsky (of the Motet), Andy Hall, Chris Pandolfi, and Jeremy Garrett (of the Infamous Stringdusters), Kevin Donohue, Josh Fairman, Chris Anderson (of Sunsquabi), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds), One Flew West, Tue., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.
NGHTMRE: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $27-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Bumper Jacksons: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Homemade Spaceship: With FunkStatik, TruFeelz, Pandasaywhat, Kingloop3y, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Katharsis: Feat. Dave Watts (the Motet), Chuck Jones (Dopapod), Todd Stoops (RAQ), Marcus Rezak (Digital Tape Machine), Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Motel Radio: Tue., Jan. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Passafire: With Pacific Dub, Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Snow Tha Product: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25/VIP $60.
Justin Moore: With Dylan Scott, Thu., March 8, 7:30 p.m., $36.75-$46.75.
Lindsey Stirling: Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $35-$70.
Disco Biscuits: Ticket holders to Fillmore Denver shows on November 17 and 18 automatically entered to win a ticket, Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., free.
Hard Working Americans: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $35.
Hirie: With Nattali Rize, Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $16/$18.
Kessel Run and Malai Llama: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Margo Price: Tue., Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Crystal Garden: Ft. Boyd Tinsley of Dave Matthews Band, Wed., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Ne Obliviscaris: With Allegaeon, Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Ookay: With Fox Stevenson, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Overcoats: Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Roadkill Ghost Choir: With the Artisanals, Mon., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The English Beat: Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Birdtalker: Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Bully: Mon., March 5, 8 p.m., $15.75.
City of the Sun: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Frights: With Hockey Dad, Vundabar, Tue., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $13.50-$15.
Joshua James Hunt: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Zay Hilfigerrr: Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$100.
Front Country: Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Slow Caves (7" release): Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $11-$13.
Tommy Freed & the Sound: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Anthony Green: Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Ghostemane: With Wavy Jone$, Nedarb, Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
The Highway Finds Tour: With High Valley, Adam Doleac, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Oceans Ate Alaska: With Invent, Animate, Dayseeker, Afterlife, Sun., Nov. 19, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Suicide Silence: With Upon a Burning Body, Slaughter to Prevail, Prison, Fri., Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., $22-$24.
Wes Tucker: Thu., Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m., $25-$28.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Hollow Hearted (EP release): With 21 Taras, Past of Ashes, the Pharos, Sat., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Terror: With Bent Life, Blind Justice, Line Brawl, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $15.
Thoughtpilot (album release): With Vajra, Bodies We've Buried, Flahoola, Tue., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Moon Taxi: With the Other Black, Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30/VIP $80.
Todd Rundgren: Tue., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $45.
Mariachi Sol de Mexico: Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Joyce Manor and Wavves: Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $22-$27.
Neon Masq: With Adrienne O, Rocket Surgeons, All Chiefs, Vermillion Road, Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
The Derailers: Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $13-$16.
Freddy Jones Band New Year's Eve Party: Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30-$40.
Kurt Elling: With the Swingles, Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m.; Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Nick Colionne: Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Poco: Featuring Rusty Young, Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $40-$45.
Rhett Miller: With Salim Nourallah, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Tom Russell: Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
