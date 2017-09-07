Lindsey Stirling, the English Beat and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Violinist Lindsey Stirling brings the Warmer in the Winter Tour to the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 9. Tickets ($35-$70) go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m.

The English Beat returns to the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, November 25. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m.

The Boulder Theater just announced a Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert on Tuesday, September 12. The lineup of performers includes Anders Osborne, Dave Watts, Ryan Jalbert, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers, Gabriel Mervine, Drew Sayers, Lyle Divinsky (of the Motet), Andy Hall, Chris Pandolfi, and Jeremy Garrett (of the Infamous Stringdusters), Kevin Donohue, Josh Fairman, Chris Anderson (of Sunsquabi), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds) and One Flew West. Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale now.