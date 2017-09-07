 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly

Lindsey Stirling, the English Beat and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 7, 2017 | 7:00am
AA

Violinist Lindsey Stirling brings the Warmer in the Winter Tour to the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, December 9. Tickets ($35-$70) go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m.

The English Beat returns to the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, November 25. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

The Boulder Theater just announced a Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert on Tuesday, September 12. The lineup of performers includes Anders Osborne, Dave Watts, Ryan Jalbert, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers, Gabriel Mervine, Drew Sayers, Lyle Divinsky (of the Motet), Andy Hall, Chris Pandolfi, and Jeremy Garrett (of the Infamous Stringdusters), Kevin Donohue, Josh Fairman, Chris Anderson (of Sunsquabi), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds) and One Flew West. Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Eufórquestra: Performing Led Zeppelin, featuring special guest Kim Dawson; with the Burroughs, Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Late Night Radio: With Artifakts, Daily Bread, Recess, Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Maxwell Mud: With the Seers, Rosedale, Wolfer, Sun., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Snow Tha Product: Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$22/VIP $60.

BELLCO THEATRE

Reik: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $49-$109.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Christy Hays: With Jupe & the Gemini, Mearlan, $5-$8.
Code Orange: Tue., Oct. 24, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Hit the Shadows: With Capricorn, Blinddryve, Deathride, Thu., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Joey Harkum: With the Matt Bloom Band, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Kharma: With Revenge Season, Fortune's Fool, Mon., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $10.
Righteous Vendetta: With Random Hero, Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Snow Tha Product: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cabinet and Billy Strings: With Whiskey Shivers, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Magic Beans: With Cycles, Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$18.
Rebirth Brass Band: Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $19.99-$30.
Will Hoge: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Elephant Revival: With the Deer, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert: Featuring Anders Osborne, Dave Watts, Ryan Jalbert, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers, Gabriel Mervine, Drew Sayers, Lyle Divinsky (of the Motet), Andy Hall, Chris Pandolfi, and Jeremy Garrett (of the Infamous Stringdusters), Kevin Donohue, Josh Fairman, Chris Anderson (of Sunsquabi), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds), One Flew West, Tue., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.
NGHTMRE: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $27-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Bumper Jacksons: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Homemade Spaceship: With FunkStatik, TruFeelz, Pandasaywhat, Kingloop3y, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Katharsis: Feat. Dave Watts (the Motet), Chuck Jones (Dopapod), Todd Stoops (RAQ), Marcus Rezak (Digital Tape Machine), Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Motel Radio: Tue., Jan. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Passafire: With Pacific Dub, Thu., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Snow Tha Product: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25/VIP $60.

1STBANK CENTER

Justin Moore: With Dylan Scott, Thu., March 8, 7:30 p.m., $36.75-$46.75.
Lindsey Stirling: Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $35-$70.

FOX THEATRE

Disco Biscuits: Ticket holders to Fillmore Denver shows on November 17 and 18 automatically entered to win a ticket, Thu., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., free.
Hard Working Americans: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $35.
Hirie: With Nattali Rize, Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $16/$18.
Kessel Run and Malai Llama: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Margo Price: Tue., Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Crystal Garden: Ft. Boyd Tinsley of Dave Matthews Band, Wed., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Ne Obliviscaris: With Allegaeon, Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Ookay: With Fox Stevenson, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Overcoats: Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Roadkill Ghost Choir: With the Artisanals, Mon., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The English Beat: Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Birdtalker: Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Bully: Mon., March 5, 8 p.m., $15.75.
City of the Sun: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Frights: With Hockey Dad, Vundabar, Tue., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $13.50-$15.
Joshua James Hunt: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Zay Hilfigerrr: Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$100.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Front Country: Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Slow Caves (7" release): Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $11-$13.
Tommy Freed & the Sound: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$13.

MARQUIS THEATER

Anthony Green: Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Ghostemane: With Wavy Jone$, Nedarb, Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
The Highway Finds Tour: With High Valley, Adam Doleac, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Oceans Ate Alaska: With Invent, Animate, Dayseeker, Afterlife, Sun., Nov. 19, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Suicide Silence: With Upon a Burning Body, Slaughter to Prevail, Prison, Fri., Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., $22-$24.
Wes Tucker: Thu., Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m., $25-$28.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Hollow Hearted (EP release): With 21 Taras, Past of Ashes, the Pharos, Sat., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Terror: With Bent Life, Blind Justice, Line Brawl, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $15.
Thoughtpilot (album release): With Vajra, Bodies We've Buried, Flahoola, Tue., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Moon Taxi: With the Other Black, Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30/VIP $80.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Todd Rundgren: Tue., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $45.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Mariachi Sol de Mexico: Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Joyce Manor and Wavves: Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $22-$27.
Neon Masq: With Adrienne O, Rocket Surgeons, All Chiefs, Vermillion Road, Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Derailers: Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $13-$16.
Freddy Jones Band New Year's Eve Party: Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30-$40.
Kurt Elling: With the Swingles, Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m.; Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Nick Colionne: Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Poco: Featuring Rusty Young, Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $40-$45.
Rhett Miller: With Salim Nourallah, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Tom Russell: Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >