Lords of Acid, Real Estate and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Lords of Acid will be at the Gothic Theatre in October.
Aaron Thackeray
Belgian industrial/dance band Lords of Acid will headline the Gothic Theatre on October 3, with Christian Death, Combichrist and ITSOKTOCRY opening. General-admission tickets ($34.50-$40) and a limited number of early-bird tickets ($24) go on sale Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m.
Real Estate, which released In Mind last March, stops at the Fox Theatre on Monday, October 30, in support of the band's fourth studio album. Tickets ($20-$22) go on sale Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Hellyeah!: With Kyng, Cane Hill, Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $23.50-$27.
AVOID: With Killing the Messenger, Thu., July 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Brick + Mortar: Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Hellyeah!: With Kyng, Cane Hill, Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $28.50-$32.
Short Leash: With Gold Route, Deter, Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Trev Rich: With Bank Teller, Vetlyfe, Klass, Fri., June 30, 7 p.m., $15-$75.
Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project Presents: Streif: One Hell of a Ride: Featuring Spinphony, Thu., Nov. 16, 6 p.m., $40/VIP $250.
Red Bull Sound Select: Goldroom: With Dave B., CRL CRRLL, Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Penny & Sparrow: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22/$25
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Bass Rising: Ft. Noisia with Dubloadz, Fury, Detrace, T.O.C., Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., $20/$30.
JoJo's Slim Wednesday: Feat. John "JoJo" Hermann of Widespread Panic with Naughty Professor, Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
The Soul Rebels: Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Khalid: Tue., Aug. 22, 7 & 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Thu., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Real Estate: Mon., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
The Coathangers: Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Kevin Morby: With Shannon Lay, Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Kill Paris: Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $19.99-$27.
Lil Pump: With DJ Yung Profit, Future Heroes, MiKEMiNDED & MEELO V, Planes!, Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $25/VIP $50.
Lords of Acid: With Christian Death, Combichrist, ITSOKTOCRY, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $24-$34.50.
Dark Descent Records 8th Anniversary and Spectral Voice Album Release: With Ritual Necromancy, Adversarial, Grave Ritual, Blood Incantation, Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $20.
The Copper Children: With Los Mocochetes, the High Divers, Hannah Samano, Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Common Good: With a Flood Foretold, Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Emily Bell: Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious): Sun., June 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Jacuzzi Boys: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Lucy Dacus: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Tyler Childers: Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $8-$15.
3TEETH: Mon., July 24, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Absolute Suffering: With These Streets, Turncoat, Concrete, Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Holocene Hills: With Boxout, This Broken Beat, Soon to Be Titans, Sat., July 22, 7 p.m., $10.
Perspective, a Lovely Hand to Hold: Wed., June 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Stone: With Broken Teeth, Line Brawl, Uneasy Peace, Lockjaw, Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Black Pussy: With Sierra (CAN), Witches of God, Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
School of Rock All-Stars: Mon., July 31, 6 p.m., $10.
Dead Cross: Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $27.50.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Wed., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $22.50.
The Barbelfish Balkan Band: Thu., July 6, 7 p.m., $1-$15.
Ben Ottewell (of Gomez): Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Lee DeWyze: Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $16-$50.
Killing Creation: With Sanity's Edge, Infinite Conscious, Rise As Legends, Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
