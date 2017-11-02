 


Jane's Addiction headlines the Ogden Theatre on December 28.
Miles Chrisinger

Maroon 5, Jane's Addiction and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | November 2, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Maroon 5, which will release Red Pill Blues this Friday, will headline the Pepsi Center in support of the album on Sunday, September 9. 2018. Tickets, $49.50 to $149.50, go on sale Saturday, November 4.

Jane's Addiction comes to the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, December 28, at 8 p.m.; tickets cost $89.50 and go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff, who's played holiday shows with various groups in Denver for the last decade, plays his third with the Night Sweats at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16. Tickets, $40.95, go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Itchy-O: With the Velveteers, Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
The Swashbuckling Doctors: With Hypnotic Vibes and Native Station, Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $8-$12.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Bumpin' Uglies: Thu., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Hip Hop Vs. Metal: With Bullhead*ded Vs. Lavinia Unknown, Clydesdale Vs. Sonic Vomit, TEQNiK G Vs. Fall From Silence, Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
KRXP Holiday Show: Feat. J Roddy Walston & the Business and New Politics, Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
New Kingston: With the Late Ones, Sun., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Bahamas: Mon., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $20.
Why?: Wed., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.

BOULDER THEATER

Chris Isaak: Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $55-$69.50.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood: Wed., Jan. 17, 8:30 p.m., $25-27.50.
Glen Hansard: Wed., March 14, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Hippie Sabotage: Sun., Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m., $25-$80.
The Wailin’ Jennys: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.; Mon., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The Elegant Plums: With Morsel, Muscular Housecat, Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $8-$12

FOX THEATRE

Brasstracks: Thu., April 12, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
MarchFourth: Thu., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
They Might Be Giants: Sun., March 11, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.

GLOBE HALL

Float Like a Buffalo: With Graham Good and the Painters, Dylan Kishner Band, Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Verses the Inevitable and the Robby Wicks Band: With Larry Nix, Josh Walker, Sat., Nov. 25, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Andy Grammer: Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $28.51-$31.
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather: With Ruston Kelly, Fri., April 13, 9 p.m., $25.
They Might Be Giants: Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $28.
Typhoon: Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Circuit des Yeux: With Howling Hex, Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $12.50-$14.
The Coronas: Tue., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $15.
Kayla Marque: With the Assemblage (farewell show), Two Tone Wolf Pack, Phallic Meditation, the Stemkicks, Sun., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Nuns of Brixton: With the Shaloms, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Brent Faiyaz: With Diana Gordon, Amber Olivier, Wed., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$50.
HOTT MT: Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Kacy & Clayton: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Shaky Hand String Band: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Swashbuckling Doctors: With Younger Than Neil, Sun., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $8-$10
SYCDVK: With Strange Heavens, Moonglade, Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Poolside at the Flamingo: With Enemy In I, Bloodline, Be//Gotten, The Coast Is Ours, Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Black Smurf: With Positive Satan, Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

OGDEN THEATRE

Atmosphere: With Musab + Ink Well (MInk), deM atlaS, DJ Keezy, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $29.95
G Jones: With Eprom and Ana Sia, Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Jane's Addiction: Thu., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $89.50.
MØ and Cashmere Cat: Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $25.75-$28.75.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Flaural (12/15) and the Still Tide (12/16), Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $40.95.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Dan Auerbach & the Easy Eye Sound Revue: Featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw. With Shannon & the Clams, Thu., April 5, 8 p.m., $25-$55.

PEPSI CENTER

Maroon 5: With Julia Michaels, Sun., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$149.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Elders: Thu., March 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
JoFoKe: Sat., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Michael "Chip" Chipman: Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Pat McGee: Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Yesterday (Beatles tribute): Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Boosie Badazz: Sun., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $15-$38
Itchy-O: With the Velveteers, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$60.
K.Flay: With Sir Sly, Sat., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $22-$89.
NoSleep Podcast: Thu., March 1, 7 p.m., $20-$30.

