Maroon 5, Jane's Addiction and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Maroon 5, which will release Red Pill Blues this Friday, will headline the Pepsi Center in support of the album on Sunday, September 9. 2018. Tickets, $49.50 to $149.50, go on sale Saturday, November 4.

Jane's Addiction comes to the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, December 28, at 8 p.m.; tickets cost $89.50 and go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff, who's played holiday shows with various groups in Denver for the last decade, plays his third with the Night Sweats at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16. Tickets, $40.95, go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.