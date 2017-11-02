Maroon 5, Jane's Addiction and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Maroon 5, which will release Red Pill Blues this Friday, will headline the Pepsi Center in support of the album on Sunday, September 9. 2018. Tickets, $49.50 to $149.50, go on sale Saturday, November 4.
Jane's Addiction comes to the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, December 28, at 8 p.m.; tickets cost $89.50 and go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.
Nathaniel Rateliff, who's played holiday shows with various groups in Denver for the last decade, plays his third with the Night Sweats at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16. Tickets, $40.95, go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Itchy-O: With the Velveteers, Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
The Swashbuckling Doctors: With Hypnotic Vibes and Native Station, Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
Bumpin' Uglies: Thu., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Hip Hop Vs. Metal: With Bullhead*ded Vs. Lavinia Unknown, Clydesdale Vs. Sonic Vomit, TEQNiK G Vs. Fall From Silence, Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
KRXP Holiday Show: Feat. J Roddy Walston & the Business and New Politics, Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
New Kingston: With the Late Ones, Sun., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Bahamas: Mon., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $20.
Why?: Wed., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
Chris Isaak: Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $55-$69.50.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood: Wed., Jan. 17, 8:30 p.m., $25-27.50.
Glen Hansard: Wed., March 14, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Hippie Sabotage: Sun., Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m., $25-$80.
The Wailin’ Jennys: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.; Mon., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The Elegant Plums: With Morsel, Muscular Housecat, Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $8-$12
Brasstracks: Thu., April 12, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
MarchFourth: Thu., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
They Might Be Giants: Sun., March 11, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
Float Like a Buffalo: With Graham Good and the Painters, Dylan Kishner Band, Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Verses the Inevitable and the Robby Wicks Band: With Larry Nix, Josh Walker, Sat., Nov. 25, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Andy Grammer: Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $28.51-$31.
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather: With Ruston Kelly, Fri., April 13, 9 p.m., $25.
They Might Be Giants: Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $28.
Typhoon: Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$23.
Circuit des Yeux: With Howling Hex, Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $12.50-$14.
The Coronas: Tue., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $15.
Kayla Marque: With the Assemblage (farewell show), Two Tone Wolf Pack, Phallic Meditation, the Stemkicks, Sun., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Nuns of Brixton: With the Shaloms, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Brent Faiyaz: With Diana Gordon, Amber Olivier, Wed., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$50.
HOTT MT: Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Kacy & Clayton: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Shaky Hand String Band: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Swashbuckling Doctors: With Younger Than Neil, Sun., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $8-$10
SYCDVK: With Strange Heavens, Moonglade, Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Poolside at the Flamingo: With Enemy In I, Bloodline, Be//Gotten, The Coast Is Ours, Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Black Smurf: With Positive Satan, Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Atmosphere: With Musab + Ink Well (MInk), deM atlaS, DJ Keezy, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $29.95
G Jones: With Eprom and Ana Sia, Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Jane's Addiction: Thu., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $89.50.
MØ and Cashmere Cat: Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $25.75-$28.75.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: With Flaural (12/15) and the Still Tide (12/16), Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $40.95.
Dan Auerbach & the Easy Eye Sound Revue: Featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw. With Shannon & the Clams, Thu., April 5, 8 p.m., $25-$55.
Maroon 5: With Julia Michaels, Sun., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$149.50.
The Elders: Thu., March 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
JoFoKe: Sat., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Michael "Chip" Chipman: Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Pat McGee: Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Yesterday (Beatles tribute): Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Boosie Badazz: Sun., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $15-$38
Itchy-O: With the Velveteers, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$60.
K.Flay: With Sir Sly, Sat., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $22-$89.
NoSleep Podcast: Thu., March 1, 7 p.m., $20-$30.
