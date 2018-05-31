Murder by Death, Neko Case and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Murder by Death will be at the Ogden Theatre in September.

After playing multiple shows at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last January, Murder by Death is headlining the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, September 20. Tickets, $25 to $30, go on sale Friday, June 1.

Neko Case will be at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, July 11, in support of her new album, Hell-On, which drops on Friday, June 1. Tickets, $36.75 to $40, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 1.

Two-time Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones is at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, August 2. Tickets, $35 to $40, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 1.