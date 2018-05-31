 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Murder by Death will be at the Ogden Theatre in September.
Murder by Death will be at the Ogden Theatre in September.
Brandon Marshall

Murder by Death, Neko Case and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | May 31, 2018 | 6:02am
AA

After playing multiple shows at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last January, Murder by Death is headlining the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, September 20. Tickets, $25 to $30, go on sale Friday, June 1.

Neko Case will be at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, July 11, in support of her new album, Hell-On, which drops on Friday, June 1. Tickets, $36.75 to $40, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 1.

Related Stories

Two-time Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones is at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, August 2. Tickets, $35 to $40, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 1.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

ill.Gates: With DMVU, Fri., June 29, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Ivy Lab: With Esseks, Crimbrule, Waylo, Enenra, Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Church Tongue: Wed., July 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Palisades: Tue., July 17, 6 p.m., $13-$15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Banners: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Chris Blue: Tue., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Eric Hutchinson & the Believers: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Holly Bowling: Thu., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $29.50-$35.
JL Universe: With Write Minded, 2B, Fri., July 20, 8 p.m., $13.
Rubedo Independence Day: Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $14-$16.

BOULDER THEATER

Rickie Lee Jones: Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Drew Emmitt Band: Feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon) and more. With the Teskey Brothers. Official Breckenridge Hootenanny Pre-Party, Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Troye Sivan: With Kim Petras and Carlie Hanson, Mon., Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GLOBE HALL

Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons: Sat., Sept. 15, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
RIVVRS: Mon., July 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Wash Out Fest 2018: Sat., Aug. 11, 1 p.m., $15-$20.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Bob Moses: With Mansionair, Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $29.50-$31.50.
Jessie J: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $42.75.
Neko Case: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $36.75-$40.
SIDMFKID: With DNA Picasso, Champloo Sloppy, Comma, Machadelic, Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $10.
WHY?: Performing Alopecia, Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Ceramic Animal: Sun., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Darwin Deez: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Flasher: Wed., July 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Score: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

LOST LAKE

Covet: Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Dentist: Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Halleway (EP release): Wed., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jaden Carlson Band: Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $5-$12.
MF Ruckus: Thu., June 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Watchdogs: Tue., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Miniature Tigers: Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $20.

OGDEN THEATRE

Murder by Death: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Midge Ure & Paul Young: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$200.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Danny Gokey: With Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons, Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
David Foster: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $50-$100.

PEPSI CENTER

Los Tigres del Norte & Alejandro Fernandez: Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

SWALLOW HILL

300 Days: Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $12.
Eric Andersen: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $22.
Jim Hurst Trio: Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $14.
Karla Bonoff: Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Loudon Wainwright III: Sun., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $32-$34.
Rebecca Folsom & Sally Barris: Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $16.
Rope Trick Effect: Thu., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., $12.
Tannahill Weavers: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Zach Heckendorf: Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >