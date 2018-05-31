Murder by Death, Neko Case and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

After playing multiple shows at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last January, Murder by Death is headlining the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, September 20. Tickets, $25 to $30, go on sale Friday, June 1.
Neko Case will be at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, July 11, in support of her new album, Hell-On, which drops on Friday, June 1. Tickets, $36.75 to $40, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 1.
Two-time Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones is at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, August 2. Tickets, $35 to $40, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 1.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
ill.Gates: With DMVU, Fri., June 29, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Ivy Lab: With Esseks, Crimbrule, Waylo, Enenra, Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Church Tongue: Wed., July 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Palisades: Tue., July 17, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Banners: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Chris Blue: Tue., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Eric Hutchinson & the Believers: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Holly Bowling: Thu., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $29.50-$35.
JL Universe: With Write Minded, 2B, Fri., July 20, 8 p.m., $13.
Rubedo Independence Day: Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Rickie Lee Jones: Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Drew Emmitt Band: Feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon) and more. With the Teskey Brothers. Official Breckenridge Hootenanny Pre-Party, Fri., July 6, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Troye Sivan: With Kim Petras and Carlie Hanson, Mon., Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons: Sat., Sept. 15, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
RIVVRS: Mon., July 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Wash Out Fest 2018: Sat., Aug. 11, 1 p.m., $15-$20.
Bob Moses: With Mansionair, Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $29.50-$31.50.
Jessie J: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $42.75.
Neko Case: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $36.75-$40.
SIDMFKID: With DNA Picasso, Champloo Sloppy, Comma, Machadelic, Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $10.
WHY?: Performing Alopecia, Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
Ceramic Animal: Sun., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Darwin Deez: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Flasher: Wed., July 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Score: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Covet: Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Dentist: Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Halleway (EP release): Wed., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jaden Carlson Band: Fri., June 22, 9 p.m., $5-$12.
MF Ruckus: Thu., June 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Watchdogs: Tue., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10.
Miniature Tigers: Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $20.
Murder by Death: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Midge Ure & Paul Young: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Danny Gokey: With Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons, Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
David Foster: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $50-$100.
Los Tigres del Norte & Alejandro Fernandez: Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
300 Days: Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $12.
Eric Andersen: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $22.
Jim Hurst Trio: Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $14.
Karla Bonoff: Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Loudon Wainwright III: Sun., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $32-$34.
Rebecca Folsom & Sally Barris: Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $16.
Rope Trick Effect: Thu., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., $12.
Tannahill Weavers: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Zach Heckendorf: Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
