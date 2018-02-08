Phish, Poison and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for its eighth annual Labor Day run from Friday, August 31, through Sunday, September 2. Tickets ($65-$105) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.
Poison and Cheap Trick take over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, May 23. Tickets ($27.50-$125) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.
Chicago and REO Speedwagon co-headline the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, June 20. Tickets ($20-$199.50) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 12 p.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Black Tiger Sex Machine: With Kai Wachi, Sullivan King and Lektrique, Fri., April 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Cut Chemist: Wed., April 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Ghost Light (Tom Hamilton + Holly Bowling): Thu., May 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Govinda and Kaminanda: Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Party for the Decades: Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Apathy & Celph Titled aka the Demigodz & Army of the Pharaohs: Sun., March 25, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Charly Bliss: Sat., May 12, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Fiji: Thu., May 3, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Long Beach Dub Allstars: Fri., April 20, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Loud Life Crew: Fri., March 2, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Mike Love: Sun., April 29, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
No Zodiac: Thu., March 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
You Can't Come: Future Heroes: With Safa Gaw, Legion, Sun., March 25, 9 p.m., $15.
Microbreweries for the Environment: With Amoramora, Intuit and the Sweet Lillies, Fri., April 27, 8 p.m., $25.
Tommy Bolin's Dreamers: Feat. Johnnie Bolin, Stanley Sheldon, Bobby Berge, Lucas Parker, Jeff Cook, Taylor Babb, Zak Pischnotte and special guest Max Carl, Fri., March 30, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Valentino Khan: Fri., March 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Blockhead: Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Cut Chemist: Sat., April 7, 9 p.m., $20.
Skizzy Mars: Tue., April 24, 8 p.m., $20-$25/$79 VIP meet & greet.
Trill Sammy: Fri., April 13, 9 p.m., $17-$20/$50 VIP meet & greet.
Yung Gravy: Tue., April 10, 8 p.m., $13-$15/$69 VIP meet & greet.
Yung Pinch: Mon., April 2, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
Phish: Fri., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $65-$85.
Paul Simon: Wed., May 30, 8 p.m., $37.50-$182.50.
Poison: With Cheap Trick and Pop Evil, Wed., May 23, 7 p.m., $27.50-$125.
Alt-J: With NoMBe, Sat., April 7, 7 p.m., $53.75-$59.
In This Moment and Hollywood Undead: Wed., April 18, 5:30 p.m., $32.75-$35.
Consider the Source and the Jauntee: With Sixty Minute Men, Sat., April 14, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Ghost Light (Tom Hamilton + Holly Bowling): Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Mike Love: With Cas Haley, Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
American Pleasure Club (fka Teen Suicide): Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $13.75-$15.75.
Claygo: Sun., March 11, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
FY5: Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ghost Light (Tom Hamilton + Holly Bowling): Sat., May 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
King Tuff: Tue., May 29, 8 p.m., $20.
Moonchild: Sat., April 7, 9:30 p.m., $14-$16.
Timber Timbre: Tue., April 10, 8 p.m., $12.75-$15.
Bob Log III: Wed., May 23, 9 p.m., $15.
Smooth Hound Smith: Thu., March 29, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Kate Nash: Tue., April 17, 8 p.m., $25.50.
Klingande (live): Sat., March 31, 9 p.m., $25.75-$35.75.
Lil Skies: Sun., March 18, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks: Tue., July 31, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Aaron Kamm & the One Drops: With MountainUs, Wed., March 7, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
Badfeather: Ft. DJ Logic, Thu., March 15, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Blockhead: Thu., April 26, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Genocide Method (CD Release): With Last Word, Infinite Conscious, When Darkness Falls, Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $7-$10.
Kitchen Dwellers: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Lostboycrow and Prelow: Thu., April 12, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Moonchild: Mon., April 9, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Satsang: Sat., May 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Yung Gravy: Wed., April 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15/$69, VIP Meet & Greet.
Dan Aid: Thu., March 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Fleetmac Wood Presents Sisters of the Moon Disco: Sat., May 19, 9:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Sailor Poon: Sun., March 25, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Satsang: Fri., May 11, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Sure Sure: Wed., April 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA: Fri., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $15-$55.
The Fab Four: Ultimate Beatles Tribute: Sat., May 26, 6:30 p.m., $20-$55.
War and Tower of Power: Sat., Aug. 4, 6 p.m., $25-$75.
The A-OK'S: Sat., March 17, 8 p.m., $15.
Crafteon: Sat., April 21, 8:30 p.m., $7-$10.
Gus Dapperton: Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hunter Burnette (album release): Sat., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $8-$12.
Modern Leisure: Fri., March 2, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Quintron & Miss Pussycat: Fri., July 13, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
The Rainbow Treatment: Sun., March 4, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Scepter of Eligos and Augur (dual EP release): Sun., March 25, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Spirettes: Sun., March 11, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Tyson Motsenbocker: Mon., April 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
U-God (of Wu-Tang): Fri., March 16, 9:30 p.m., $14-$16.
Madison Beer: Tue., May 1, 7 p.m., $26-$28.50/VIP $125.
Shoreline Mafia: Tue., March 13, 7 p.m., $20-$40.
Son Survivor (album release): Fri., March 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Thirdstory: Sat., March 31, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Ceschi: Mon., March 12, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Olivia Jean: Wed., March 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Marian Hill: Thu., April 26, 8 p.m., $32-$34.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Fri., April 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Tres Tristes Tigres: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Chicago and REO Speedwagon: Wed., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $20-$199.50.
Illenium: Wed., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $25-$45.
Mac DeMarco: Mon., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $30-$65.
Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Xavier Rudd, Victoria Canal, Fri., June 1, 7 p.m., $46-$75.
Portugal. The Man: With Oh Sees, Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $46.75-$89.50.
Always & Forever: An Evening of Luther Vandross Starring Ruben Studdard: Tue., April 17, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m., $50-$60.
The Black Lillies: Fri., June 29, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Dave Barnes: Sun., June 24, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Hazel Miller & Friends: Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Paul Taylor and Michael Lington: Fri., June 15, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Terry Bozzio: Mon., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Dying Fetus and Thy Art Is Murder: Sat., March 24, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Zoe: Wed., May 9, 7 p.m., $35-$40.
Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival: With La Pompe Jazz, Aaron Walker Quartet featuring Björn Thoroddsen and Harmonious Wail, Sat., April 21, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Liz Barnez, Bonnie Sims, Alysia Kraft, Kelly Keeler: Songwriters in the Round: Sat., May 5, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
Sensory Friendly! With Paul Trunko and Stef Kull: Lights are turned up and the sound down so individuals with sensory sensitivities and developmental disabilities can walk around, dance and sing in a fun, judgement-free setting., Sun., March 25, 1 p.m., $5/under 18 free.
Tim O'Brien: Fri., March 30, 8 p.m., $29.
