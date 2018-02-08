Phish, Poison and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for its eighth annual Labor Day run from Friday, August 31, through Sunday, September 2. Tickets ($65-$105) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.

Poison and Cheap Trick take over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, May 23. Tickets ($27.50-$125) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.

Chicago and REO Speedwagon co-headline the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, June 20. Tickets ($20-$199.50) go on sale Friday, February 9, at 12 p.m.