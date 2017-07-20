Railroad Earth, Ministry and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Al Jourgensen of Ministry
Allan Amato
Railroad Earth will be in the area for a three-night New Year's Eve run that includes Friday, December 29, and Saturday December 30, at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, and Sunday, December 31, at the Paramount Theatre. Ticket prices for the Fox shows are $35 to $40, while the Paramount show is $45 to $65, and three-night passes are $105. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.
Industrial metal band Ministry and experiment rap duo Death Grips will co-headline the Fillmore on Sunday, October 29. Ministry is set to release its fourteenth album, AmeriKKKant in the fall. General admission tickets ($36.50-$40) go on sale on Friday, July 21, and $25 early-bird tickets are available while supplies last.
TechN9e headlines Red Rocks on Friday, October 13; tickets ($40) go on sale on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
G. Love & Special Sauce: Thu., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Keller Williams (solo): With the Accidentals, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $27-$32.
Sonic Blossom: Featuring Kalya Scintilla & Eve Olution, Bluetech, Whitebear and more, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
AMZY: Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Deter: With Skyburial, Cyclonus, Fall Of Scylla, Inficier, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
False Report: Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $8.
Hail the Sun: Wed., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Mortality Rate: With Rate Prowl, Mon., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Shattered Sun: Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $10.39-$12.
Whitey Morgan: Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$75.
The Early November and the Movielife: With Racquet Club, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $30.
Poppy: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
Quinn XCII: Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $14.99-$18.
Yehme2: Thu., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Mike Gordon: Fri., Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m., $27.50-$30/2-day pass $50.
Slander: Thu., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
The Wailin’ Jennys: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Goldie: With Fury, Grym, Goreteks, Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Keller Williams (solo): With the Accidentals, Sat., Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., $27-$32.
The Nth Power and Ghost-Note: Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Trout Steak Revival (album release): Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Trevor Hall: With Satsang, Fri., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $26.50-$37.
Lettuce: With RDGLDGRN, Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Ministry and Death Grips: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $36.50-$40.
Railroad Earth: Fri., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.
Tennyson: With Photay, Wed., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Coast Modern: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
David Ramirez: Thu., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., $15.75-$18.75.
Old 97's: Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25.
Ruth B: Thu., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.
SALES: Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
The Church: With Helio Sequence, Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $27.75-$33.50/VIP $75.
Lola Black's XXXmas: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Pokey LaFarge: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Black Pegasus (CD release): Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$18.
Juno What?!: Thu., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Skylar Spence: With Jonah Baseball, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Gasoline Lollipops: With Grayson County Burn Ban, Natalie Tate, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Iska Dhaaf: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Emo Nite Denver: Wed., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $10.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Hold Close: With In My Room, Mon., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Kublai Khan: With No Zodiac, Left Behind, I Am, Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band: Mon., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $40.
San Holo: Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Espinoza Paz: Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $59.50-$119.50.
Railroad Earth: Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $45-$65.
Tech N9ne: Fri., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $37.50-$40.
Authority Zero: With the Supervillains, Thu., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $5-$16.
Children of Bodom: With Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured, Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m., $25-$28.
Cowboy Mouth: Fri., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $5-$40.
The Cured: The Ultimate Cure Experience: Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$25.
Madchild: With Sid Wilson, Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $18-$40.
Candyrat Guitar Night: Featuring Antoine Dufour, Ian Ethan Case, Grayson Erhard, Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $20.
Face: Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Griffin House: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Jackopierce: Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $32.50-$42.50.
John Mark McMillan: With Kings Kaleidoscope, LaPeer, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $23-$43.
Mark Kozelek (of Sun Kil Moon): Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Over the Rhine: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
The Sax Pack: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Skerryvore: Sun., Oct. 8, 3:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Tuck & Patti: Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
1135 13th St.
Boulder, CO 80302
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
